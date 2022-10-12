Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Platforms on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Email domain control validation (DCV)

Email based validation will send an approval email to the contacts listed for a given domain in WHOIS, along with the following addresses: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].

Once you create a new hostname and choose this validation method, you will see the following values after a few seconds:

  • API: Within the ssl object, refer to the values present in the validation_records array (specifically emails).
  • Dashboard: When viewing an individual certificate at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames, refer to the value for Certificate validation email recipients.

The addresses listed in this field will receive an email from [email protected]. They should either click Review Certificate Request or the https://certvalidate.cloudflare.com hyperlink.

Example of the Certificate Validation Email

As soon as the domain owner has clicked the link in this email and clicked Approve on the validation page, the certificate will move through the various statuses until it becomes Active.

If you would like to request an immediate recheck, rather than wait for the next retry, send a PATCH request with the same values as your initial POST request.