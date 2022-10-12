Email domain control validation (DCV)

Email based validation will send an approval email to the contacts listed for a given domain in WHOIS, along with the following addresses: [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] , and [email protected] .

With the upcoming change to certificates issued by DigiCert, email DCV will soon be unsupported.

Once you create a new hostname and choose this validation method, you will see the following values after a few seconds:



API External link icon Open external link : Within the ssl object, refer to the values present in the validation_records array (specifically emails ).

: Within the object, refer to the values present in the array (specifically ). Dashboard: When viewing an individual certificate at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames, refer to the value for Certificate validation email recipients.

The addresses listed in this field will receive an email from [email protected] . They should either click Review Certificate Request or the https://certvalidate.cloudflare.com hyperlink.

As soon as the domain owner has clicked the link in this email and clicked Approve on the validation page, the certificate will move through the various statuses until it becomes Active.