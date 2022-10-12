CNAME domain control validation (DCV)

If you use Digicert as your Certificate Authority (CA), you can complete DCV with a special CNAME record.

With the upcoming change to certificates issued by DigiCert, CNAME DCV will soon be unsupported.

Since this method is only available using the API, you need to make a POST request External link icon Open external link and set a "method":"cname" parameter.

Within the ssl object in the response, refer to the values present in the validation_records array. Each record will contain a property for cname and cname_target (you can also access these values in the dashboard by clicking that specific hostname certificate). Provide these values to your customer so they can add a CNAME record at their authoritative DNS provider.