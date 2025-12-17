Changelog
Zero Trust has again upgraded its Shadow IT analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organizations use of SaaS tools. With this dashboard, you can review who is using an application and volumes of data transfer to the application.
With this update, you can review data transfer metrics at the domain level, rather than just the application level, providing more granular insight into your data transfer patterns.
These metrics can be filtered by all available filters on the dashboard, including user, application, or content category.
Both the analytics and policies are accessible in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, empowering organizations with better visibility and control.
We have previously added new application categories to better reflect their content and improve HTTP traffic management: refer to Changelog. While the new categories are live now, we want to ensure you have ample time to review and adjust any existing rules you have configured against old categories. The remapping of existing applications into these new categories will be completed by January 30, 2026. This timeline allows you a dedicated period to:
- Review the new category structure.
- Identify any policies you have that target the older categories.
- Adjust your rules to reference the new, more precise categories before the old mappings change. Once the applications have been fully remapped by January 30, 2026, you might observe some changes in the traffic being mitigated or allowed by your existing policies. We encourage you to use the intervening time to prepare for a smooth transition.
Applications being remappedd
Application Name Existing Category New Category Google Photos File Sharing Photography & Graphic Design Flickr File Sharing Photography & Graphic Design ADP Human Resources Business Greenhouse Human Resources Business myCigna Human Resources Health & Fitness UnitedHealthcare Human Resources Health & Fitness ZipRecruiter Human Resources Business Amazon Business Human Resources Business Jobcenter Human Resources Business Jobsuche Human Resources Business Zenjob Human Resources Business DocuSign Legal Business Postident Legal Business Adobe Creative Cloud Productivity Photography & Graphic Design Airtable Productivity Development Autodesk Fusion360 Productivity IT Management Coursera Productivity Education Microsoft Power BI Productivity Business Tableau Productivity Business Duolingo Productivity Education Adobe Reader Productivity Business AnpiReport Productivity Travel ビズリーチ Productivity Business doda (デューダ) Productivity Business 求人ボックス Productivity Business マイナビ2026 Productivity Business Power Apps Productivity Business RECRUIT AGENT Productivity Business シフトボード Productivity Business スタンバイ Productivity Business Doctolib Productivity Health & Fitness Miro Productivity Photography & Graphic Design MyFitnessPal Productivity Health & Fitness Sentry Mobile Productivity Travel Slido Productivity Photography & Graphic Design Arista Networks Productivity IT Management Atlassian Productivity Business CoderPad Productivity Business eAgreements Productivity Business Vmware Productivity IT Management Vmware Vcenter Productivity IT Management AWS Skill Builder Productivity Education Microsoft Office 365 (GCC) Productivity Business Microsoft Exchange Online (GCC) Productivity Business Canva Sales & Marketing Photography & Graphic Design Instacart Shopping Food & Drink Wawa Shopping Food & Drink McDonald's Shopping Food & Drink Vrbo Shopping Travel American Airlines Shopping Travel Booking.com Shopping Travel Ticketmaster Shopping Entertainment & Events Airbnb Shopping Travel DoorDash Shopping Food & Drink Expedia Shopping Travel EasyPark Shopping Travel UEFA Tickets Shopping Entertainment & Events DHL Express Shopping Business UPS Shopping Business
For more information on creating HTTP policies, refer to Applications and app types.
To give you precision and flexibility while creating policies to block unwanted traffic, we are introducing new, more granular application categories in the Gateway product.
We have added the following categories to provide more precise organization and allow for finer-grained policy creation, designed around how users interact with different types of applications:
- Business
- Education
- Entertainment & Events
- Food & Drink
- Health & Fitness
- Lifestyle
- Navigation
- Photography & Graphic Design
- Travel
The new categories are live now, but we are providing a transition period for existing applications to be fully remapped to these new categories.
The full remapping will be completed by January 30, 2026.
We encourage you to use this time to:
- Review the new category structure.
- Identify and adjust any existing HTTP policies that reference older categories to ensure a smooth transition.
For more information on creating HTTP policies, refer to Applications and app types.
Admins can now create scheduled DNS policies directly from the Zero Trust dashboard, without using the API. You can configure policies to be active during specific, recurring times, such as blocking social media during business hours or gaming sites on school nights.
- Preset Schedules: Use built-in templates for common scenarios like Business Hours, School Days, Weekends, and more.
- Custom Schedules: Define your own schedule with specific days and up to three non-overlapping time ranges per day.
- Timezone Control: Choose to enforce a schedule in a specific timezone (for example, US Eastern) or based on the local time of each user.
- Combined with Duration: Policies can have both a schedule and a duration. If both are set, the duration's expiration takes precedence.
You can see the flow in the demo GIF:
This update makes time-based DNS policies accessible to all Gateway customers, removing the technical barrier of the API.
We have added three new domain categories under the Technology parent category, to better reflect online content and improve DNS filtering.
New categories added
Parent ID Parent Name Category ID Category Name 26 Technology 194 Keep Awake Software 26 Technology 192 Remote Access 26 Technology 193 Shareware/Freeware
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.
Gateway users can now apply granular controls to their file sharing and AI chat applications through HTTP policies.
The new feature offers two methods of controlling SaaS applications:
- Application Controls are curated groupings of Operations which provide an easy way for users to achieve a specific outcome. Application Controls may include Upload, Download, Prompt, Voice, and Share depending on the application.
- Operations are controls aligned to the most granular action a user can take. This provides a fine-grained approach to enforcing policy and generally aligns to the SaaS providers API specifications in naming and function.
Get started using Application Granular Controls and refer to the list of supported applications.
You can now more precisely control your HTTP DLP policies by specifying whether to scan the request or response body, helping to reduce false positives and target specific data flows.
In the Gateway HTTP policy builder, you will find a new selector called Body Phase. This allows you to define the direction of traffic the DLP engine will inspect:
- Request Body: Scans data sent from a user's machine to an upstream service. This is ideal for monitoring data uploads, form submissions, or other user-initiated data exfiltration attempts.
- Response Body: Scans data sent to a user's machine from an upstream service. Use this to inspect file downloads and website content for sensitive data.
For example, consider a policy that blocks Social Security Numbers (SSNs). Previously, this policy might trigger when a user visits a website that contains example SSNs in its content (the response body). Now, by setting the Body Phase to Request Body, the policy will only trigger if the user attempts to upload or submit an SSN, ignoring the content of the web page itself.
All policies without this selector will continue to scan both request and response bodies to ensure continued protection.
For more information, refer to Gateway HTTP policy selectors.
Magic WAN and WARP Connector users can now securely route their DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver without exposing traffic to the public Internet.
Routing DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver allows DNS resolution and filtering for traffic coming from private networks while preserving source internal IP visibility. This ensures Magic WAN users have full integration with our Cloudflare One features, including Internal DNS and hostname-based policies.
To configure DNS filtering, change your Magic WAN or WARP Connector DNS settings to use Cloudflare's shared resolver IPs,
172.64.36.1and
172.64.36.2. Once you configure DNS resolution and filtering, you can use Source Internal IP as a traffic selector in your resolver policies for routing private DNS traffic to your Internal DNS.
Enterprise Gateway users can now use Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) for dedicated egress IPs.
Admins can now onboard and use their own IPv4 or IPv6 prefixes to egress traffic from Cloudflare, delivering greater control, flexibility, and compliance for network traffic.
Get started by following the BYOIP onboarding process. Once your IPs are onboarded, go to Gateway > Egress policies and select or create an egress policy. In Select an egress IP, choose Use dedicated egress IPs (Cloudflare or BYOIP), then select your BYOIP address from the dropdown menu.
For more information, refer to BYOIP for dedicated egress IPs.
We have introduced a new Security Threat category called Scam. Relevant domains are marked with the Scam category. Scam typically refers to fraudulent websites and schemes designed to trick victims into giving away money or personal information.
New category added
Parent ID Parent Name Category ID Category Name 21 Security Threats 191 Scam
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.
Gateway can now apply HTTP filtering to all proxied HTTP requests, not just traffic on standard HTTP (
80) and HTTPS (
443) ports. This means all requests can now be filtered by A/V scanning, file sandboxing, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and more.
You can turn this setting on by going to Settings > Network > Firewall and choosing Inspect on all ports.
To learn more, refer to Inspect on all ports (Beta).
The Google Bard application (ID: 1198) has been deprecated and fully removed from the system. It has been replaced by the Gemini application (ID: 1340). Any existing Gateway policies that reference the old Google Bard application will no longer function. To ensure your policies continue to work as intended, you should update them to use the new Gemini application. We recommend replacing all instances of the deprecated Bard application with the new Gemini application in your Gateway policies. For more information about application policies, please see the Cloudflare Gateway documentation.
Gateway will now evaluate Network (Layer 4) policies before HTTP (Layer 7) policies. This change preserves your existing security posture and does not affect which traffic is filtered — but it may impact how notifications are displayed to end users.
This change will roll out progressively between July 14–18, 2025. If you use HTTP policies, we recommend reviewing your configuration ahead of rollout to ensure the user experience remains consistent.
Previous order:
- DNS policies
- HTTP policies
- Network policies
New order:
- DNS policies
- Network policies
- HTTP policies
This change may affect block notifications. For example:
- You have an HTTP policy to block
example.comand display a block page.
- You also have a Network policy to block
example.comsilently (no client notification).
With the new order, the Network policy will trigger first — and the user will no longer see the HTTP block page.
To ensure users still receive a block notification, you can:
- Add a client notification to your Network policy, or
- Use only the HTTP policy for that domain.
This update is based on user feedback and aims to:
- Create a more intuitive model by evaluating network-level policies before application-level policies.
- Minimize 526 connection errors by verifying the network path to an origin before attempting to establish a decrypted TLS connection.
To learn more, visit the Gateway order of enforcement documentation.
Users can now access significant enhancements to Cloudflare Gateway analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organization's DNS queries, HTTP requests, and Network sessions. These powerful new dashboards enable you to go beyond raw logs and gain actionable insights into how your users are interacting with the Internet and your protected resources.
You can now visualize and explore:
- Patterns Over Time: Understand trends in traffic volume and blocked requests, helping you identify anomalies and plan for future capacity.
- Top Users & Destinations: Quickly pinpoint the most active users, enabling better policy enforcement and resource allocation.
- Actions Taken: See a clear breakdown of security actions applied by Gateway policies, such as blocks and allows, offering a comprehensive view of your security posture.
- Geographic Regions: Gain insight into the global distribution of your traffic.
To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗ and go to Analytics in the side navigation bar.
All Cloudflare One Gateway users can now use Protocol detection logging and filtering, including those on Pay-as-you-go and Free plans.
With Protocol Detection, admins can identify and enforce policies on traffic proxied through Gateway based on the underlying network protocol (for example, HTTP, TLS, or SSH), enabling more granular traffic control and security visibility no matter your plan tier.
This feature is available to enable in your account network settings for all accounts. For more information on using Protocol Detection, refer to the Protocol detection documentation.
New categories added
Parent ID Parent Name Category ID Category Name 1 Ads 66 Advertisements 3 Business & Economy 185 Personal Finance 3 Business & Economy 186 Brokerage & Investing 21 Security Threats 187 Compromised Domain 21 Security Threats 188 Potentially Unwanted Software 6 Education 189 Reference 9 Government & Politics 190 Charity and Non-profit
Changes to existing categories
Original Name New Name Religion Religion & Spirituality Government Government/Legal Redirect URL Alias/Redirect
Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.
You can now create DNS policies to manage outbound traffic for an expanded list of applications. This update adds support for 273 new applications, giving you more control over your organization's outbound traffic.
With this update, you can:
- Create DNS policies for a wider range of applications
- Manage outbound traffic more effectively
- Improve your organization's security and compliance posture
For more information on creating DNS policies, see our DNS policy documentation.
Cloudflare One administrators can now control which egress IP is used based on a destination's fully qualified domain name (FDQN) within Gateway Egress policies.
- Host, Domain, Content Categories, and Application selectors are now available in the Gateway Egress policy builder in beta.
- During the beta period, you can use these selectors with traffic on-ramped to Gateway with the WARP client, proxy endpoints (commonly deployed with PAC files), or Cloudflare Browser Isolation.
- For WARP client support, additional configuration is required. For more information, refer to the WARP client configuration documentation.
This will help apply egress IPs to your users' traffic when an upstream application or network requires it, while the rest of their traffic can take the most performant egress path.
You can now use more flexible redirect capabilities in Cloudflare One with Gateway.
- A new Redirect action is available in the HTTP policy builder, allowing admins to redirect users to any URL when their request matches a policy. You can choose to preserve the original URL and query string, and optionally include policy context via query parameters.
- For Block actions, admins can now configure a custom URL to display when access is denied. This block page redirect is set at the account level and can be overridden in DNS or HTTP policies. Policy context can also be passed along in the URL.
Learn more in our documentation for HTTP Redirect and Block page redirect.
We're excited to introduce the Cloudflare Zero Trust Secure DNS Locations Write role, designed to provide DNS filtering customers with granular control over third-party access when configuring their Protective DNS (PDNS) solutions.
Many DNS filtering customers rely on external service partners to manage their DNS location endpoints. This role allows you to grant access to external parties to administer DNS locations without overprovisioning their permissions.
Secure DNS Location Requirements:
-
Mandate usage of Bring your own DNS resolver IP addresses ↗ if available on the account.
-
Require source network filtering for IPv4/IPv6/DoT endpoints; token authentication or source network filtering for the DoH endpoint.
You can assign the new role via Cloudflare Dashboard (
Manage Accounts > Members) or via API. For more information, refer to the Secure DNS Locations documentation ↗.
-
Block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
Gateway HTTP policies can now block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
These unscannable files are now matched with the Download and Upload File Types traffic selectors for HTTP policies:
- Password-protected Microsoft Office document
- Password-protected PDF
- Password-protected ZIP archive
- Unscannable ZIP archive
To get started inspecting and modifying behavior based on these and other rules, refer to HTTP filtering.
Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.
Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.
