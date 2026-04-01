Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Logs UI refresh
Access authentication logs and Gateway activity logs (DNS, Network, and HTTP) now feature a refreshed user interface that gives you more flexibility when viewing and analyzing your logs.
The updated UI includes:
- Filter by field - Select any field value to add it as a filter and narrow down your results.
- Customizable fields - Choose which fields to display in the log table. Querying for fewer fields improves log loading performance.
- View details - Select a timestamp to view the full details of a log entry.
- Switch to classic view - Return to the previous log viewer interface if needed.
For more information, refer to Access authentication logs and Gateway activity logs.