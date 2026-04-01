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Logs UI refresh

Cloudflare One Access Gateway

Access authentication logs and Gateway activity logs (DNS, Network, and HTTP) now feature a refreshed user interface that gives you more flexibility when viewing and analyzing your logs.

Screenshot of the new logs UI showing DNS query logs with customizable columns and filtering options

The updated UI includes:

  • Filter by field - Select any field value to add it as a filter and narrow down your results.
  • Customizable fields - Choose which fields to display in the log table. Querying for fewer fields improves log loading performance.
  • View details - Select a timestamp to view the full details of a log entry.
  • Switch to classic view - Return to the previous log viewer interface if needed.

For more information, refer to Access authentication logs and Gateway activity logs.