Logs UI refresh

Access authentication logs and Gateway activity logs (DNS, Network, and HTTP) now feature a refreshed user interface that gives you more flexibility when viewing and analyzing your logs.

The updated UI includes:

Filter by field - Select any field value to add it as a filter and narrow down your results.

- Select any field value to add it as a filter and narrow down your results. Customizable fields - Choose which fields to display in the log table. Querying for fewer fields improves log loading performance.

- Choose which fields to display in the log table. Querying for fewer fields improves log loading performance. View details - Select a timestamp to view the full details of a log entry.

- Select a timestamp to view the full details of a log entry. Switch to classic view - Return to the previous log viewer interface if needed.

For more information, refer to Access authentication logs and Gateway activity logs.