Gateway BYOIP Dedicated Egress IPs now available.

Enterprise Gateway users can now use Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) for dedicated egress IPs.

Admins can now onboard and use their own IPv4 or IPv6 prefixes to egress traffic from Cloudflare, delivering greater control, flexibility, and compliance for network traffic.

Get started by following the BYOIP onboarding process. Once your IPs are onboarded, go to Gateway > Egress policies and select or create an egress policy. In Select an egress IP, choose Use dedicated egress IPs (Cloudflare or BYOIP), then select your BYOIP address from the dropdown menu.

For more information, refer to BYOIP for dedicated egress IPs.