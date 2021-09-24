Skip to content
Custom Certificate Signing Requests

Success codes

EndpointMethodHTTP Status Code
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrsPOST201 Created
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrsGET200 OK
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrs/:custom_csr_idGET200 OK
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrs/:custom_csr_idDELETE200 OK

Error codes

HTTP Status CodeAPI Error CodeError Message
4001400Unable to decode the JSON request body. Please check your input and try again.
4001401Zone ID is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001402The request has no Authorization header. Please check your input and try again.
4001405Country field is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001406State field is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001407Locality field is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001408Organization field is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001409Common Name field is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001410The specified Common Name is too long. Maximum allowed length is %d characters. Please check your input and try again.
4001411At least one subject alternative name (SAN) is required. Please check your input and try again.
4001412Invalid subject alternative name(s) (SAN). SANs have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~`!@#$%^&*()=+{}[]
4001413Subject Alternative Names (SANs) with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Please check your input and try again.
4001414Reserved top domain subject alternative names (SAN), such as 'test', 'example', 'invalid' or 'localhost', is not supported. Please check your input and try again.
4001415Unable to parse subject alternative name(s) (SAN) - :reason. Please check your input and try again. Reasons: publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain %q; publicsuffix: invalid public suffix %q for domain %q;
4001416Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Please check your input and try again.
4001417Invalid key type. Only 'rsa2048' or 'p256v1' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
4001418The custom CSR ID is invalid. Please check your input and try again.
4011000Unable to extract bearer token
4011001Unable to parse JWT token
4011002Bad JWT header
4011003Failed to verify JWT token
4011004Failed to get claims from JWT token
4011005JWT token does not have required claims
4031403No quota has been allocated for this zone. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/.
4031404Access to generating CSRs has not been granted for this zone. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/
4041419The custom CSR was not found.
4091420The custom CSR is associated with an active certificate pack. You will need to delete all associated active certificate packs before you can delete the custom CSR.
5001500Internal Server Error