Custom Certificate Signing Requests

Unable to decode the JSON request body. Please check your input and try again.
400
1401
Zone ID is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1402
The request has no Authorization header. Please check your input and try again.
400
1405
Country field is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1406
State field is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1407
Locality field is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1408
Organization field is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1409
Common Name field is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1410
The specified Common Name is too long. Maximum allowed length is %d characters. Please check your input and try again.
400
1411
At least one subject alternative name (SAN) is required. Please check your input and try again.
400
1412
Invalid subject alternative name(s) (SAN). SANs have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~`!@#$%^&*()=+{}[]
400
1413
Subject Alternative Names (SANs) with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Please check your input and try again.
400
1414
Reserved top domain subject alternative names (SAN), such as 'test', 'example', 'invalid' or 'localhost', is not supported. Please check your input and try again.
400
1415
Unable to parse subject alternative name(s) (SAN) - :reason. Please check your input and try again. Reasons: publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain %q; publicsuffix: invalid public suffix %q for domain %q;
400
1416
Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Please check your input and try again.
400
1417
Invalid key type. Only 'rsa2048' or 'p256v1' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
400
1418
The custom CSR ID is invalid. Please check your input and try again.
Access to generating CSRs has not been granted for this zone. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/Open external link
404
1419
The custom CSR was not found.
409
1420
The custom CSR is associated with an active certificate pack. You will need to delete all associated active certificate packs before you can delete the custom CSR.