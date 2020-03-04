Common API calls
Listing all certificates
View all certificates on a zone using a GET to the custom_hostnames endpoint. Large numbers of results are paginated. Change the page parameter in your API call to pull additional pages.
$ curl -sX GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_hostnames?page=1\ -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}"\ -H 'Content-Type: application/json'{ "result": [ { "id": "5f2f35ef-b34f-4dd0-a71a-9762248cbcc3", "hostname": "app.example.com", "ssl": { "id": "343eee9f-fe7c-47f7-b5cc-3298c4f623e5", "type": "dv", "method": "http", "status": "active", "hosts": [ "app.example.com" ], "bundle_method": "ubiquitous", "certificates": [ #... "status": "active", "created_at": "2020-03-04T18:50:37.223836Z" } ], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 20, "count": 2, "total_count": 2, "total_pages": 1 }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Searching for a certificate by hostname
To search for a certificate by hostname, add the hostname parameter to your query. This is useful if you are unsure of the ID for a particular certificate or maintain many certificates.
$ curl -sX GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_hostnames?hostname=app.example.com\ -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
{ "result": [ { "id": "5f2f35ef-b34f-4dd0-a71a-9762248cbcc3", "hostname": "app.example.com", "ssl": { "id": "343eee9f-fe7c-47f7-b5cc-3298c4f623e5", "type": "dv", "method": "http", "status": "active", "hosts": [ "app.example.com" ], "bundle_method": "ubiquitous", "certificates": [ #... "status": "active", "created_at": "2020-03-04T18:50:37.223836Z" } ], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 20, "count": 2, "total_count": 2, "total_pages": 1 }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
Fallback origin configuration
The “fallback origin” of a zone is the origin hostname to which all custom hostnames requests are sent (unless the hostname is overridden with a custom_origin_server). All users may retrieve the fallback origin value, but setting it via API requires additional account permissions.
1. Error codes
|HTTP Status
|JSON Response Error Code
|JSON Response Error Message
|400
|1414
|Cannot update/delete resource while in pending deletion state
|400
|1400
|Unable to decode the JSON request body. Please check your input and try again
|400
|1413
|Origin hostname is required in the request payload. Please check your input and try again
|401
|1456
|Access to configure this resource has not been granted for this zone. This feature is available with SSL for SaaS.
|404
|1551
|Resource not found
|500
|1600
|Internal Server Error
2. GET the fallback origin
Standard response structure, with the following result value:
{ "origin": <null or string containing hostname>}
$ curl --location --request GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/fallback_origin' \--header 'X-Auth-Email: EMAIL' \--header 'X-Auth-Key: APIKEY' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "origin": "fallback.ssl.example.com", "status": "active", "created_at": "2020-03-04T19:01:34.007122Z", "updated_at": "2020-03-11T18:29:56.047245Z" }}
3. Set the fallback origin
Request schema:
{ "origin": <string, a hostname to fallback to in case request Host headers do not match zone name>}
Response schema: same as GET response for success. If the request failed, includes errors and messages values.
$ curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/fallback_origin"\-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}"\-H "Content-Type: application/json"\-d '{"origin":"proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com"}'
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "origin": "fallback.ssl.example.com", "status": "initializing", "created_at": "2020-03-04T19:01:34.007122Z", "updated_at": "2020-03-11T18:29:55.931297Z" }}