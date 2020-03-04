Skip to content
Common API calls

Listing all certificates

View all certificates on a zone using a GET to the custom_hostnames endpoint. Large numbers of results are paginated. Change the page parameter in your API call to pull additional pages.

$ curl -sX GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_hostnames?page=1\
    -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}"\
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "5f2f35ef-b34f-4dd0-a71a-9762248cbcc3",
      "hostname": "app.example.com",
      "ssl": {
        "id": "343eee9f-fe7c-47f7-b5cc-3298c4f623e5",
        "type": "dv",
        "method": "http",
        "status": "active",
        "hosts": [
          "app.example.com"
        ],
        "bundle_method": "ubiquitous",
        "certificates": [
      #...
      "status": "active",
      "created_at": "2020-03-04T18:50:37.223836Z"
    }
  ],
  "result_info": {
    "page": 1,
    "per_page": 20,
    "count": 2,
    "total_count": 2,
    "total_pages": 1
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Searching for a certificate by hostname

To search for a certificate by hostname, add the hostname parameter to your query. This is useful if you are unsure of the ID for a particular certificate or maintain many certificates.

$ curl -sX GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_hostnames?hostname=app.example.com\
    -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" -H 'Content-Type: application/json'


{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "5f2f35ef-b34f-4dd0-a71a-9762248cbcc3",
      "hostname": "app.example.com",
      "ssl": {
        "id": "343eee9f-fe7c-47f7-b5cc-3298c4f623e5",
        "type": "dv",
        "method": "http",
        "status": "active",
        "hosts": [
          "app.example.com"
        ],
        "bundle_method": "ubiquitous",
        "certificates": [
      #...
      "status": "active",
      "created_at": "2020-03-04T18:50:37.223836Z"
    }
  ],
  "result_info": {
    "page": 1,
    "per_page": 20,
    "count": 2,
    "total_count": 2,
    "total_pages": 1
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Fallback origin configuration

The “fallback origin” of a zone is the origin hostname to which all custom hostnames requests are sent (unless the hostname is overridden with a custom_origin_server). All users may retrieve the fallback origin value, but setting it via API requires additional account permissions.

1. Error codes

HTTP StatusJSON Response Error CodeJSON Response Error Message
4001414Cannot update/delete resource while in pending deletion state
4001400Unable to decode the JSON request body. Please check your input and try again
4001413Origin hostname is required in the request payload. Please check your input and try again
4011456Access to configure this resource has not been granted for this zone. This feature is available with SSL for SaaS.
4041551Resource not found
5001600Internal Server Error

2. GET the fallback origin

Standard response structure, with the following result value:

{
    "origin": <null or string containing hostname>
}
$ curl --location --request GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/fallback_origin' \
--header 'X-Auth-Email: EMAIL' \
--header 'X-Auth-Key: APIKEY' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \


{
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": [],
    "result": {
        "origin": "fallback.ssl.example.com",
        "status": "active",
        "created_at": "2020-03-04T19:01:34.007122Z",
        "updated_at": "2020-03-11T18:29:56.047245Z"
    }
}

3. Set the fallback origin

Request schema:

{
    "origin": <string, a hostname to fallback to in case request Host headers do not match zone name>
}

Response schema: same as GET response for success. If the request failed, includes errors and messages values.

$ curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/fallback_origin"\
-H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}"\
-H "Content-Type: application/json"\
-d '{"origin":"proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com"}'


{
    "success": true,
    "errors": [],
    "messages": [],
    "result": {
        "origin": "fallback.ssl.example.com",
        "status": "initializing",
        "created_at": "2020-03-04T19:01:34.007122Z",
        "updated_at": "2020-03-11T18:29:55.931297Z"
    }
}