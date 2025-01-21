Durable Object Time To Live

A common feature request for Durable Objects is a Time To Live (TTL) for Durable Object instances. Durable Objects give developers the tools to implement a custom TTL in only a few lines of code. This example demonstrates how to implement a TTL making use of
. While this TTL will be extended upon every new request to the Durable Object, this can be customized based on a particular use case.
alarms
import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { // Time To Live (TTL) in milliseconds this . ctx . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async () => { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; // Increment the TTL immediately following every request to a Durable Object await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; await this . ctx . storage . deleteAll () ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; MY_DURABLE_OBJECT : DurableObjectNamespace < MyDurableObject >; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { // Time To Live (TTL) in milliseconds constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { this . ctx . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async () => { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; async fetch ( _request : Request ) { // Increment the TTL immediately following every request to a Durable Object await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; await this . ctx . storage . deleteAll () ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
To test and deploy this example, configure your
wrangler.toml file to include a Durable Object
binding and migration based on the namespace and class name chosen previously. name = "durable-object-ttl" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "MyDurableObject" new_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ] " name " : "durable-object-ttl" , " name " : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , " class_name " : "MyDurableObject"
