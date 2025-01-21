Durable Object Time To Live

A common feature request for Durable Objects is a Time To Live (TTL) for Durable Object instances. Durable Objects give developers the tools to implement a custom TTL in only a few lines of code. This example demonstrates how to implement a TTL making use of alarms . While this TTL will be extended upon every new request to the Durable Object, this can be customized based on a particular use case.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { // Time To Live (TTL) in milliseconds timeToLiveMs = 1000 ; constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . ctx . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async () => { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; } ) ; } async fetch ( _request ) { // Increment the TTL immediately following every request to a Durable Object await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; ... } async alarm () { await this . ctx . storage . deleteAll () ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export interface Env { MY_DURABLE_OBJECT : DurableObjectNamespace < MyDurableObject >; } // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { // Time To Live (TTL) in milliseconds timeToLiveMs = 1000 ; constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . ctx . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async () => { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; } ) ; } async fetch ( _request : Request ) { // Increment the TTL immediately following every request to a Durable Object await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + this . timeToLiveMs ) ; ... } async alarm () { await this . ctx . storage . deleteAll () ; } } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

To test and deploy this example, configure your wrangler.toml file to include a Durable Object binding and migration based on the namespace and class name chosen previously.

wrangler.toml

wrangler.toml wrangler.json name = "durable-object-ttl" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "MyDurableObject" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ] { " name " : "durable-object-ttl" , " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , " class_name " : "MyDurableObject" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] } ] }