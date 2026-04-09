Container Interface
The
Container class ↗ from
@cloudflare/containers ↗ is the standard way to interact with container instances from a Worker. It wraps the underlying Durable Object interface and provides a higher-level API for common container behaviors.
npm i @cloudflare/containers
yarn add @cloudflare/containers
pnpm add @cloudflare/containers
bun add @cloudflare/containers
Then, define a class that extends
Container and set the shared properties on the class:
The
Container class extends
DurableObject, so all Durable Object functionality is available.
Configure these as class fields on your subclass. They apply to every instance of the container.
-
defaultPort(
number, optional) — the port your container process listens on.
fetch()and
containerFetch()forward requests here unless you specify a different port via
switchPort()or the
portargument to
containerFetch(). Most subclasses set this.
-
requiredPorts(
number[], optional) — ports that must be accepting connections before the container is considered ready. Used by
startAndWaitForPorts()when no
portsargument is passed. Set this when your container runs multiple services that all need to be healthy before serving traffic.
-
sleepAfter(
string | number, default:
"10m") — how long to keep the container alive without activity before shutting it down. Accepts a number of seconds or a duration string such as
"30s",
"5m", or
"1h". Activity resets the timer — see
renewActivityTimeout()for manual resets.
-
envVars(
Record<string, string>, default:
{}) — environment variables passed to the container on every start. For per-instance variables, pass
envVarsthrough
startAndWaitForPorts()instead.
-
entrypoint(
string[], optional) — overrides the image's default entrypoint. Useful when you want to run a different command without rebuilding the image, such as a dev server or a one-off task.
-
enableInternet(
boolean, default:
true) — controls whether the container can make outbound HTTP requests. Set to
falsefor sandboxed environments where you want to intercept or block all outbound traffic. For more information, refer to Handle outbound traffic.
-
pingEndpoint(
string, default:
"ping") — the host and path the class uses to health-check the container during startup. Most users do not need to change this.
Override these methods to run Worker code when the container changes state. Refer to the status hooks example for a full example.
Run Worker code after the container has started.
Returns:
void | Promise<void>. Resolve after any startup logic finishes.
Use this to log startup, seed data, or schedule recurring tasks with
schedule().
Run Worker code after the container process exits.
Parameters:
params.exitCode- Container process exit code.
params.reason- Why the container stopped:
'exit'when the process exited on its own, or
'runtime_signal'when the runtime signalled it.
Returns:
void | Promise<void>. Resolve after your shutdown logic finishes.
Use this to log, alert, or restart the container.
Handle startup and port-checking errors.
Parameters:
error- The error thrown during startup or port checks.
Returns:
any. The default implementation logs the error and re-throws it.
Override this to suppress errors, notify an external service, or attempt a restart.
Run Worker code when the
sleepAfter timer expires.
Returns:
Promise<void>. Resolve after your idle-time logic finishes.
Called when the
sleepAfter timeout expires with no incoming requests. The default implementation calls
stop().
If you override this method without stopping the container, the timer renews and the hook fires again on the next expiry.
Handle incoming HTTP or WebSocket requests.
Parameters:
request- The incoming request to proxy to the container.
Returns:
Promise<Response> from the container or from your custom routing logic.
By default,
fetch forwards the request to the container process at
defaultPort. The container is started automatically if it is not already running.
Override
fetch when you need routing logic, authentication, or other middleware before forwarding to the container. Inside the override, call
this.containerFetch() rather than
this.fetch() to avoid infinite recursion:
fetch is the only method that supports WebSocket proxying. Refer to the WebSocket example for a full example.
Send an HTTP request directly to the container process. Generally, users should prefer
to use
fetch unless it has been overrriden.
Parameters:
request- Existing
Requestobject to forward.
url- URL to request when you are constructing a new request.
init- Standard
RequestInitoptions for the URL-based overload.
port- Optional target port. If omitted, the class uses
defaultPort.
Returns:
Promise<Response> from the container.
This is what the default
fetch() implementation calls internally, and it is what you should call from within an overridden
fetch() method to avoid infinite recursion. It also accepts a standard fetch-style signature with a URL string and
RequestInit, which is useful when you are constructing a new request rather than forwarding an existing one.
Does not support WebSockets. Use
fetch() with
switchPort() for those.
In most cases you do not need to call these methods directly.
fetch() and
containerFetch() start the container automatically. Call these explicitly when you need to pre-warm a container, run a task on a schedule, or control the lifecycle from within a lifecycle hook.
Start the container and wait until the target ports are accepting connections.
Parameters:
args.ports- Port or ports to wait for. Port resolution order is explicit
ports, then
requiredPorts, then
defaultPort.
args.startOptions- Per-instance startup overrides.
args.startOptions.envVars- Per-instance environment variables.
args.startOptions.entrypoint- Entrypoint override for this start only.
args.startOptions.enableInternet- Whether outbound internet access is allowed for this start.
args.cancellationOptions.abort- Abort signal to cancel startup.
args.cancellationOptions.instanceGetTimeoutMS- Maximum time to get a container instance and issue the start command. Default:
8000.
args.cancellationOptions.portReadyTimeoutMS- Maximum time to wait for all ports to become ready. Default:
20000.
args.cancellationOptions.waitInterval- Polling interval in milliseconds. Default:
300.
Returns:
Promise<void>. Resolves after the target ports are ready and
onStart() has run.
This is the safest way to explicitly start a container when you need to be certain it is ready before sending traffic.
This method also supports positional
ports,
cancellationOptions, and
startOptions arguments, but the object form is easier to read.
Refer to the env vars and secrets example for a full example.
Start the container without waiting for all ports to become ready.
Parameters:
startOptions- Per-instance startup overrides.
startOptions.envVars- Per-instance environment variables.
startOptions.entrypoint- Entrypoint override for this start only.
startOptions.enableInternet- Whether outbound internet access is allowed for this start.
waitOptions.portToCheck- Port to probe while starting. If omitted, the class uses
defaultPort, the first
requiredPortsentry, or a fallback port.
waitOptions.signal- Abort signal to cancel startup.
waitOptions.retries- Maximum number of start attempts before the method throws.
waitOptions.waitInterval- Polling interval in milliseconds between retries.
Returns:
Promise<void>. Resolves after the start attempt succeeds and
onStart() has run.
Use this when the container does not expose ports, such as a batch job or a cron task, or when you want to manage readiness yourself with
waitForPort(). If you need to wait for all ports to be ready, use
startAndWaitForPorts() instead.
Refer to the cron example for a full example.
Poll a single port until it accepts connections.
Parameters:
waitOptions.portToCheck- Port number to check.
waitOptions.signal- Abort signal to cancel waiting.
waitOptions.retries- Maximum number of retries before the method throws.
waitOptions.waitInterval- Polling interval in milliseconds.
Returns:
Promise<number>. The numeric return value is mainly useful when you are coordinating custom readiness logic across multiple waits.
Throws if the port does not become available within the retry limit. Use this after
start() when you need to check multiple ports independently or in a specific sequence.
Send a signal to the container process.
Parameters:
signal- Signal to send. Defaults to
'SIGTERM'.
Returns:
Promise<void>. Resolves after the signal is sent and pending stop handling has completed.
Defaults to
SIGTERM, which gives the process a chance to shut down gracefully. Triggers
onStop().
Immediately kill the container process.
Returns:
Promise<void>. Resolves after the runtime has destroyed the container.
This sends
SIGKILL. Use it when you need the container gone immediately and cannot wait for a graceful shutdown. Triggers
onStop().
Read the current container state.
Returns:
Promise<State> with:
status- One of
'running',
'healthy',
'stopping',
'stopped', or
'stopped_with_code'.
lastChange- Unix timestamp in milliseconds for the last state change.
exitCode- Optional exit code when
statusis
'stopped_with_code'.
running means the container is starting and has not yet passed its health check.
healthy means it is up and accepting requests.
Reset the
sleepAfter timer.
Returns:
void.
Incoming requests reset the timer automatically. Call this manually from background work, such as a scheduled task or a long-running operation, that should count as activity and prevent the container from sleeping.
Schedule a method on the class to run later.
Parameters:
when- Either a
Datefor a specific time or a number of seconds to delay.
callback- Name of the class method to call.
payload- Optional data passed to the callback method.
Returns:
Promise<Schedule<T>> with:
taskId- Unique schedule ID.
callback- Method name that will be called.
payload- Payload that will be passed to the callback.
type-
'scheduled'for an absolute time or
'delayed'for a relative delay.
time- Unix timestamp in seconds when the task will run.
delayInSeconds- Delay in seconds when
typeis
'delayed'.
Do not override
alarm() ↗ directly. The
Container class uses the alarm handler to manage the container lifecycle, so use
schedule() instead.
The following example schedules a recurring health report starting at container startup:
Outbound interception lets you intercept, mock, or block HTTP requests that the container makes to external hosts. This is useful for sandboxing, testing, or proxying outbound traffic through Worker code.
For more information, refer to Handle outbound traffic.
These functions are exported alongside the
Container class from
@cloudflare/containers.
Get a stub for a named container instance.
Parameters:
binding- Durable Object namespace binding for your container class.
name- Stable instance name. Defaults to
cf-singleton-container.
Returns:
DurableObjectStub<T> for the named container instance.
Use this when you want one container per logical entity, such as a user session, a document, or a game room, identified by a stable name.
Get a stub for a randomly selected container instance.
Parameters:
binding- Durable Object namespace binding for your container class.
instances- Total number of instances to choose from. Defaults to
3.
Returns:
Promise<DurableObjectStub<T>> for the randomly selected instance.
Use this for stateless workloads where any container can handle any request and you want to spread load across multiple instances.
Refer to the stateless instances example for a full example.
Target a different container port while still using
fetch().
Parameters:
request- Request to copy.
port- Port to encode into the request headers.
Returns:
Request copy with the target port set.
Use this when you need to target a specific port and also need WebSocket support. If you do not need WebSockets, pass the port directly to
containerFetch() instead.