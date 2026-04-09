Container Interface

The Container class ↗ from @cloudflare/containers ↗ is the standard way to interact with container instances from a Worker. It wraps the underlying Durable Object interface and provides a higher-level API for common container behaviors.

Note If you are using containers to run sandboxed code execution — for example, inside an AI agent — consider the Sandbox SDK instead. It builds on top of Containers and provides a higher-level API for common sandbox workflows.

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/containers yarn add @cloudflare/containers pnpm add @cloudflare/containers bun add @cloudflare/containers

Then, define a class that extends Container and set the shared properties on the class:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container , getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class SandboxContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; requiredPorts = [ 8080 , 9222 ] ; sleepAfter = "5m" ; envVars = { NODE_ENV : "production" , LOG_LEVEL : "info" , }; entrypoint = [ "npm" , "run" , "start" ] ; enableInternet = false ; pingEndpoint = "localhost/ready" ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return getContainer ( env . SANDBOX_CONTAINER , "workspace-123" ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Container , getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class SandboxContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; requiredPorts = [ 8080 , 9222 ] ; sleepAfter = "5m" ; envVars = { NODE_ENV : "production" , LOG_LEVEL : "info" , }; entrypoint = [ "npm" , "run" , "start" ] ; enableInternet = false ; pingEndpoint = "localhost/ready" ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env ) { return getContainer ( env . SANDBOX_CONTAINER , "workspace-123" ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

The Container class extends DurableObject , so all Durable Object functionality is available.

Properties

Configure these as class fields on your subclass. They apply to every instance of the container.

defaultPort ( number , optional) — the port your container process listens on. fetch() and containerFetch() forward requests here unless you specify a different port via switchPort() or the port argument to containerFetch() . Most subclasses set this.

requiredPorts ( number[] , optional) — ports that must be accepting connections before the container is considered ready. Used by startAndWaitForPorts() when no ports argument is passed. Set this when your container runs multiple services that all need to be healthy before serving traffic.

sleepAfter ( string | number , default: "10m" ) — how long to keep the container alive without activity before shutting it down. Accepts a number of seconds or a duration string such as "30s" , "5m" , or "1h" . Activity resets the timer — see renewActivityTimeout() for manual resets.

envVars ( Record<string, string> , default: {} ) — environment variables passed to the container on every start. For per-instance variables, pass envVars through startAndWaitForPorts() instead.

entrypoint ( string[] , optional) — overrides the image's default entrypoint. Useful when you want to run a different command without rebuilding the image, such as a dev server or a one-off task.

enableInternet ( boolean , default: true ) — controls whether the container can make outbound HTTP requests. Set to false for sandboxed environments where you want to intercept or block all outbound traffic. For more information, refer to Handle outbound traffic.

pingEndpoint ( string , default: "ping" ) — the host and path the class uses to health-check the container during startup. Most users do not need to change this.

Lifecycle hooks

Override these methods to run Worker code when the container changes state. Refer to the status hooks example for a full example.

onStart

Run Worker code after the container has started.

TypeScript onStart (): void | Promise <void>

Returns: void | Promise<void> . Resolve after any startup logic finishes.

Use this to log startup, seed data, or schedule recurring tasks with schedule() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async onStart () { await this . containerFetch ( "http://localhost/bootstrap" , { method : "POST" , } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; override async onStart () { await this . containerFetch ( "http://localhost/bootstrap" , { method : "POST" , } ) ; } }

onStop

Run Worker code after the container process exits.

TypeScript onStop ( params : StopParams ): void | Promise <void>

Parameters:

params.exitCode - Container process exit code.

- Container process exit code. params.reason - Why the container stopped: 'exit' when the process exited on its own, or 'runtime_signal' when the runtime signalled it.

Returns: void | Promise<void> . Resolve after your shutdown logic finishes.

Use this to log, alert, or restart the container.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { onStop ({ exitCode , reason }) { console . log ( "Container stopped" , { exitCode , reason } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { override onStop ({ exitCode , reason }) { console . log ( "Container stopped" , { exitCode , reason } ) ; } }

onError

Handle startup and port-checking errors.

TypeScript onError ( error : unknown ): any

Parameters:

error - The error thrown during startup or port checks.

Returns: any . The default implementation logs the error and re-throws it.

Override this to suppress errors, notify an external service, or attempt a restart.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { onError ( error ) { console . error ( "Container failed to start" , error ) ; throw error ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { override onError ( error : unknown ) { console . error ( "Container failed to start" , error ) ; throw error ; } }

onActivityExpired

Run Worker code when the sleepAfter timer expires.

TypeScript onActivityExpired (): Promise <void>

Returns: Promise<void> . Resolve after your idle-time logic finishes.

Called when the sleepAfter timeout expires with no incoming requests. The default implementation calls stop() .

Warning If you override onActivityExpired() , call await this.stop() or await this.destroy() . Otherwise, the container does not go to sleep.

If you override this method without stopping the container, the timer renews and the hook fires again on the next expiry.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { sleepAfter = "2m" ; async onActivityExpired () { const state = await this . getState () ; console . log ( "Container is idle, stopping it now" , state . status ) ; await this . stop () ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { sleepAfter = "2m" ; override async onActivityExpired () { const state = await this . getState () ; console . log ( "Container is idle, stopping it now" , state . status ) ; await this . stop () ; } }

Request methods

fetch

Handle incoming HTTP or WebSocket requests.

TypeScript fetch ( request : Request ): Promise < Response >

Parameters:

request - The incoming request to proxy to the container.

Returns: Promise<Response> from the container or from your custom routing logic.

By default, fetch forwards the request to the container process at defaultPort . The container is started automatically if it is not already running.

Override fetch when you need routing logic, authentication, or other middleware before forwarding to the container. Inside the override, call this.containerFetch() rather than this.fetch() to avoid infinite recursion:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async fetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/health" ) { return new Response ( "ok" ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; override async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/health" ) { return new Response ( "ok" ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } }

fetch is the only method that supports WebSocket proxying. Refer to the WebSocket example for a full example.

containerFetch

Send an HTTP request directly to the container process. Generally, users should prefer to use fetch unless it has been overrriden.

TypeScript containerFetch ( request : Request , port ?: number ): Promise < Response > containerFetch ( url : string | URL , init ?: RequestInit , port ?: number ): Promise < Response >

Parameters:

request - Existing Request object to forward.

- Existing object to forward. url - URL to request when you are constructing a new request.

- URL to request when you are constructing a new request. init - Standard RequestInit options for the URL-based overload.

- Standard options for the URL-based overload. port - Optional target port. If omitted, the class uses defaultPort .

Returns: Promise<Response> from the container.

This is what the default fetch() implementation calls internally, and it is what you should call from within an overridden fetch() method to avoid infinite recursion. It also accepts a standard fetch-style signature with a URL string and RequestInit , which is useful when you are constructing a new request rather than forwarding an existing one.

Does not support WebSockets. Use fetch() with switchPort() for those.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async fetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/metrics" ) { return this . containerFetch ( "http://localhost/internal/metrics" , { headers : { authorization : request . headers . get ( "authorization" ) ?? "" , }, }, 9090 , ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; override async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/metrics" ) { return this . containerFetch ( "http://localhost/internal/metrics" , { headers : { authorization : request . headers . get ( "authorization" ) ?? "" , }, }, 9090 , ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } }

Start and stop

In most cases you do not need to call these methods directly. fetch() and containerFetch() start the container automatically. Call these explicitly when you need to pre-warm a container, run a task on a schedule, or control the lifecycle from within a lifecycle hook.

startAndWaitForPorts

Start the container and wait until the target ports are accepting connections.

TypeScript startAndWaitForPorts ( args ?: StartAndWaitForPortsOptions ): Promise <void> startAndWaitForPorts ( ports ?: number | number [] , cancellationOptions ?: CancellationOptions , startOptions ?: ContainerStartConfigOptions , ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

args.ports - Port or ports to wait for. Port resolution order is explicit ports , then requiredPorts , then defaultPort .

- Port or ports to wait for. Port resolution order is explicit , then , then . args.startOptions - Per-instance startup overrides.

- Per-instance startup overrides. args.startOptions.envVars - Per-instance environment variables.

- Per-instance environment variables. args.startOptions.entrypoint - Entrypoint override for this start only.

- Entrypoint override for this start only. args.startOptions.enableInternet - Whether outbound internet access is allowed for this start.

- Whether outbound internet access is allowed for this start. args.cancellationOptions.abort - Abort signal to cancel startup.

- Abort signal to cancel startup. args.cancellationOptions.instanceGetTimeoutMS - Maximum time to get a container instance and issue the start command. Default: 8000 .

- Maximum time to get a container instance and issue the start command. Default: . args.cancellationOptions.portReadyTimeoutMS - Maximum time to wait for all ports to become ready. Default: 20000 .

- Maximum time to wait for all ports to become ready. Default: . args.cancellationOptions.waitInterval - Polling interval in milliseconds. Default: 300 .

Returns: Promise<void> . Resolves after the target ports are ready and onStart() has run.

This is the safest way to explicitly start a container when you need to be certain it is ready before sending traffic.

This method also supports positional ports , cancellationOptions , and startOptions arguments, but the object form is easier to read.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async scheduled ( _event , env ) { const container = getContainer ( env . API_CONTAINER , "tenant-42" ) ; await container . startAndWaitForPorts ( { ports : [ 8080 , 9222 ] , startOptions : { envVars : { API_KEY : env . API_KEY , TENANT_ID : "tenant-42" , }, }, cancellationOptions : { portReadyTimeoutMS : 30_000 , }, } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async scheduled ( _event , env ) { const container = getContainer ( env . API_CONTAINER , "tenant-42" ) ; await container . startAndWaitForPorts ( { ports : [ 8080 , 9222 ] , startOptions : { envVars : { API_KEY : env . API_KEY , TENANT_ID : "tenant-42" , }, }, cancellationOptions : { portReadyTimeoutMS : 30_000 , }, } ) ; }, };

Refer to the env vars and secrets example for a full example.

start

Start the container without waiting for all ports to become ready.

TypeScript start ( startOptions ?: ContainerStartConfigOptions , waitOptions ?: WaitOptions ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

startOptions - Per-instance startup overrides.

- Per-instance startup overrides. startOptions.envVars - Per-instance environment variables.

- Per-instance environment variables. startOptions.entrypoint - Entrypoint override for this start only.

- Entrypoint override for this start only. startOptions.enableInternet - Whether outbound internet access is allowed for this start.

- Whether outbound internet access is allowed for this start. waitOptions.portToCheck - Port to probe while starting. If omitted, the class uses defaultPort , the first requiredPorts entry, or a fallback port.

- Port to probe while starting. If omitted, the class uses , the first entry, or a fallback port. waitOptions.signal - Abort signal to cancel startup.

- Abort signal to cancel startup. waitOptions.retries - Maximum number of start attempts before the method throws.

- Maximum number of start attempts before the method throws. waitOptions.waitInterval - Polling interval in milliseconds between retries.

Returns: Promise<void> . Resolves after the start attempt succeeds and onStart() has run.

Use this when the container does not expose ports, such as a batch job or a cron task, or when you want to manage readiness yourself with waitForPort() . If you need to wait for all ports to be ready, use startAndWaitForPorts() instead.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async scheduled ( _event , env ) { const container = getContainer ( env . JOB_CONTAINER , "nightly-report" ) ; await container . start ( { entrypoint : [ "node" , "scripts/nightly-report.js" ] , envVars : { REPORT_DATE : new Date () . toISOString () , }, enableInternet : false , } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async scheduled ( _event , env ) { const container = getContainer ( env . JOB_CONTAINER , "nightly-report" ) ; await container . start ( { entrypoint : [ "node" , "scripts/nightly-report.js" ] , envVars : { REPORT_DATE : new Date () . toISOString () , }, enableInternet : false , } ) ; }, };

Refer to the cron example for a full example.

waitForPort

Poll a single port until it accepts connections.

TypeScript waitForPort ( waitOptions : WaitOptions ): Promise < number >

Parameters:

waitOptions.portToCheck - Port number to check.

- Port number to check. waitOptions.signal - Abort signal to cancel waiting.

- Abort signal to cancel waiting. waitOptions.retries - Maximum number of retries before the method throws.

- Maximum number of retries before the method throws. waitOptions.waitInterval - Polling interval in milliseconds.

Returns: Promise<number> . The numeric return value is mainly useful when you are coordinating custom readiness logic across multiple waits.

Throws if the port does not become available within the retry limit. Use this after start() when you need to check multiple ports independently or in a specific sequence.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async warmInspector () { await this . start () ; const retryCount = await this . waitForPort ( { portToCheck : 9222 , retries : 20 , waitInterval : 500 , } ) ; console . log ( "Inspector port became ready:" , retryCount ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async warmInspector () { await this . start () ; const retryCount = await this . waitForPort ( { portToCheck : 9222 , retries : 20 , waitInterval : 500 , } ) ; console . log ( "Inspector port became ready:" , retryCount ) ; } }

stop

Send a signal to the container process.

TypeScript stop ( signal ?: 'SIGTERM' | 'SIGINT' | 'SIGKILL' | number ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

signal - Signal to send. Defaults to 'SIGTERM' .

Returns: Promise<void> . Resolves after the signal is sent and pending stop handling has completed.

Defaults to SIGTERM , which gives the process a chance to shut down gracefully. Triggers onStop() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async fetch ( request ) { if ( new URL ( request . url ) . pathname === "/admin/stop" ) { await this . stop () ; return new Response ( "Container is stopping" ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; override async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( new URL ( request . url ) . pathname === "/admin/stop" ) { await this . stop () ; return new Response ( "Container is stopping" ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } }

destroy

Immediately kill the container process.

TypeScript destroy (): Promise <void>

Returns: Promise<void> . Resolves after the runtime has destroyed the container.

This sends SIGKILL . Use it when you need the container gone immediately and cannot wait for a graceful shutdown. Triggers onStop() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async fetch ( request ) { if ( new URL ( request . url ) . pathname === "/admin/destroy" ) { await this . destroy () ; return new Response ( "Container destroyed" ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; override async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( new URL ( request . url ) . pathname === "/admin/destroy" ) { await this . destroy () ; return new Response ( "Container destroyed" ) ; } return this . containerFetch ( request ) ; } }

State and monitoring

getState

Read the current container state.

TypeScript getState (): Promise < State >

Returns: Promise<State> with:

status - One of 'running' , 'healthy' , 'stopping' , 'stopped' , or 'stopped_with_code' .

- One of , , , , or . lastChange - Unix timestamp in milliseconds for the last state change.

- Unix timestamp in milliseconds for the last state change. exitCode - Optional exit code when status is 'stopped_with_code' .

running means the container is starting and has not yet passed its health check. healthy means it is up and accepting requests.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async logState () { const state = await this . getState () ; if ( state . status === "stopped_with_code" ) { console . error ( "Container exited with code" , state . exitCode ) ; return ; } console . log ( "Container status:" , state . status ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async logState () { const state = await this . getState () ; if ( state . status === "stopped_with_code" ) { console . error ( "Container exited with code" , state . exitCode ) ; return ; } console . log ( "Container status:" , state . status ) ; } }

renewActivityTimeout

Reset the sleepAfter timer.

TypeScript renewActivityTimeout (): void

Returns: void .

Incoming requests reset the timer automatically. Call this manually from background work, such as a scheduled task or a long-running operation, that should count as activity and prevent the container from sleeping.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async processJobs ( jobIds ) { for ( const jobId of jobIds ) { this . renewActivityTimeout () ; await this . containerFetch ( `http://localhost/jobs/ ${ jobId } ` , { method : "POST" , } ) ; } } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async processJobs ( jobIds : string [] ) { for ( const jobId of jobIds ) { this . renewActivityTimeout () ; await this . containerFetch ( `http://localhost/jobs/ ${ jobId } ` , { method : "POST" , } ) ; } } }

Scheduling

schedule

Schedule a method on the class to run later.

TypeScript schedule < T > ( when : Date | number , callback : string , payload ?: T ): Promise < Schedule < T >>

Parameters:

when - Either a Date for a specific time or a number of seconds to delay.

- Either a for a specific time or a number of seconds to delay. callback - Name of the class method to call.

- Name of the class method to call. payload - Optional data passed to the callback method.

Returns: Promise<Schedule<T>> with:

taskId - Unique schedule ID.

- Unique schedule ID. callback - Method name that will be called.

- Method name that will be called. payload - Payload that will be passed to the callback.

- Payload that will be passed to the callback. type - 'scheduled' for an absolute time or 'delayed' for a relative delay.

- for an absolute time or for a relative delay. time - Unix timestamp in seconds when the task will run.

- Unix timestamp in seconds when the task will run. delayInSeconds - Delay in seconds when type is 'delayed' .

Do not override alarm() ↗ directly. The Container class uses the alarm handler to manage the container lifecycle, so use schedule() instead.

The following example schedules a recurring health report starting at container startup:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; async onStart () { await this . schedule ( 60 , "healthReport" ) ; } async healthReport () { const state = await this . getState () ; console . log ( "Container status:" , state . status ) ; await this . schedule ( 60 , "healthReport" ) ; } } TypeScript import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; override async onStart () { await this . schedule ( 60 , "healthReport" ) ; } async healthReport () { const state = await this . getState () ; console . log ( "Container status:" , state . status ) ; await this . schedule ( 60 , "healthReport" ) ; } }

Outbound interception

Outbound interception lets you intercept, mock, or block HTTP requests that the container makes to external hosts. This is useful for sandboxing, testing, or proxying outbound traffic through Worker code.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Container , ContainerProxy , getContainer , } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; enableInternet = true ; static outboundByHost = { "blocked.example.com" : () => { return new Response ( "Blocked" , { status : 403 } ) ; }, }; static outbound = async ( request , _env , ctx ) => { console . log ( `[ ${ ctx . containerId } ] outbound:` , request . url ) ; return fetch ( request ) ; }; } export { ContainerProxy }; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Container , ContainerProxy , getContainer , } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 8080 ; enableInternet = true ; static outboundByHost = { "blocked.example.com" : () => { return new Response ( "Blocked" , { status : 403 } ) ; }, }; static outbound = async ( request , _env , ctx ) => { console . log ( `[ ${ ctx . containerId } ] outbound:` , request . url ) ; return fetch ( request ) ; }; } export { ContainerProxy }; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env ) { return getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

For more information, refer to Handle outbound traffic.

Utility functions

These functions are exported alongside the Container class from @cloudflare/containers .

getContainer

Get a stub for a named container instance.

TypeScript getContainer < T > ( binding : DurableObjectNamespace < T > , name ?: string ): DurableObjectStub < T >

Parameters:

binding - Durable Object namespace binding for your container class.

- Durable Object namespace binding for your container class. name - Stable instance name. Defaults to cf-singleton-container .

Returns: DurableObjectStub<T> for the named container instance.

Use this when you want one container per logical entity, such as a user session, a document, or a game room, identified by a stable name.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const { sessionId } = await request . json () ; return getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER , sessionId ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env ) { const { sessionId } = await request . json () ; return getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER , sessionId ) . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

getRandom

Get a stub for a randomly selected container instance.

TypeScript getRandom < T > ( binding : DurableObjectNamespace < T > , instances ?: number ): Promise < DurableObjectStub < T >>

Parameters:

binding - Durable Object namespace binding for your container class.

- Durable Object namespace binding for your container class. instances - Total number of instances to choose from. Defaults to 3 .

Returns: Promise<DurableObjectStub<T>> for the randomly selected instance.

Use this for stateless workloads where any container can handle any request and you want to spread load across multiple instances.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getRandom } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const container = await getRandom ( env . WORKER_POOL , 5 ) ; return container . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getRandom } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env ) { const container = await getRandom ( env . WORKER_POOL , 5 ) ; return container . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

Refer to the stateless instances example for a full example.

switchPort

Target a different container port while still using fetch() .

TypeScript switchPort ( request : Request , port : number ): Request

Parameters:

request - Request to copy.

- Request to copy. port - Port to encode into the request headers.

Returns: Request copy with the target port set.

Use this when you need to target a specific port and also need WebSocket support. If you do not need WebSockets, pass the port directly to containerFetch() instead.