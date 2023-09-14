Use KV from Durable Objects

Read and write to/from KV within a Durable Object

The following Worker script shows you how to configure a Durable Object to read from and/or write to a Workers KV namespace. This is useful when using a Durable Object to coordinate between multiple clients, and allows you to serialize writes to KV and/or broadcast a single read from KV to hundreds or thousands of clients connected to a single Durable Object using WebSockets.

Prerequisites:

Configure your wrangler.toml file as follows:

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker" kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE" , id = "<id_of_your_namespace>" } ] [ durable_objects ] bindings = [ { name = "YOUR_DO_CLASS" , class_name = "YourDurableObject" }