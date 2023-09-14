Cloudflare Docs
Read and write to/from KV within a Durable Object

The following Worker script shows you how to configure a Durable Object to read from and/or write to a Workers KV namespace. This is useful when using a Durable Object to coordinate between multiple clients, and allows you to serialize writes to KV and/or broadcast a single read from KV to hundreds or thousands of clients connected to a single Durable Object using WebSockets.

Prerequisites:

Configure your wrangler.toml file as follows:

wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"



kv_namespaces = [
  { binding = "YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE", id = "<id_of_your_namespace>" }

]



[durable_objects]

bindings = [
  { name = "YOUR_DO_CLASS", class_name = "YourDurableObject" }

src/worker.ts
interface Env {
  YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE: KVNamespace;
  YOUR_DO_CLASS: DurableObject;

}



export default {
  async fetch(req: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    // We assume each Durable Object is mapped to a roomId in a query parameter
    // In a production application, this will likely be a roomId defined by your application
    // that you validate (and/or authenticate) first.
    let url = new URL(req.url)
    let roomIdParam = url.searchParams.get("roomId")


    if (roomIdParam) {
      // Create (or get) a Durable Object based on that roomId.
      let durableObjectId = env.YOUR_DO_CLASS.idFromName(roomIdParam);
      // Get a "stub" that allows us to call that Durable Object
      let durableObjectStub = env.YOUR_DO_CLASS.get(durableObjectId);


      // Pass the request to that Durable Object and await the response
      // This invokes the constructor once on your Durable Object class (defined further down)
      // on the first initialization, and the fetch method on each request.
      //
      // We could pass the original Request to the Durable Object's fetch method
      // or a simpler URL with just the roomId.
      let response = await durableObjectStub.fetch(`http://do/${roomId}`);


      // This would return the value we read from KV *within* the Durable Object.
      return response;
    }
  }

}



export class YourDurableObject implements Durable Object {
  constructor(public state: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
      this.state = state;
      // Ensure we pass our bindings and environmental variables into
      // each Durable Object when it is initialized
      this.env = env;
    }
  }


  async fetch(request: Request) {
    // Error handling elided for brevity.
    // Write to KV
    await this.env.YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE.put("some-key");


    // Fetch from KV
    let val = await this.env.YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE.get("some-other-key");


    return Response.json(val)
  }

}