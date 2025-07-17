Use ReadableStream with Durable Object and Workers

import { DurableObject } from 'cloudflare:workers' ; // Send incremented counter value every second async function* dataSource ( signal : AbortSignal ) { let counter = 0 ; while ( ! signal . aborted ) { yield counter ++ ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 1_000 )) ; } console . log ( 'Data source cancelled' ) ; } export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject < Env > { async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const abortController = new AbortController () ; const stream = new ReadableStream ( { async start ( controller ) { if ( request . signal . aborted ) { controller . close () ; abortController . abort () ; return ; } for await ( const value of dataSource ( abortController . signal )) { controller . enqueue ( new TextEncoder () . encode ( String ( value ))) ; } }, cancel () { console . log ( 'Stream cancelled' ) ; abortController . abort () ; }, } ) ; const headers = new Headers ( { 'Content-Type' : 'application/octet-stream' , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const id : DurableObjectId = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( 'my-id' ) ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; const response = await stub . fetch ( request , { ... request } ) ; if ( ! response . ok || ! response . body ) { return new Response ( 'Invalid response' , { status : 500 } ) ; } const reader = response . body . pipeThrough ( new TextDecoderStream ()) . getReader () ; let data = [] as string [] ; let i = 0 ; while ( true ) { // Cancel the stream after 5 messages if ( i > 5 ) { reader . cancel () ; break ; } const { value , done } = await reader . read () ; if ( value ) { console . log ( `Got value ${ value } ` ) ; data = [ ... data , value ] ; } if ( done ) { break ; } i ++ ; } return Response . json ( data ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;