Use ReadableStream with Durable Object and Workers
Stream ReadableStream from Durable Objects.
This example demonstrates:
- A Worker receives a request, and forwards it to a Durable Object
my-id.
- The Durable Object streams an incrementing number every second, until it receives
AbortSignal.
- The Worker reads and logs the values from the stream.
- The Worker then cancels the stream after 5 values.
