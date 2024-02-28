Build a WebSocket server

Build a WebSocket server using Durable Objects and Workers.

This example shows how to build a WebSocket server using Durable Objects and Workers. The example exposes two endpoints, one to create new WebSockets, and another to check how many WebSockets are currently connected. For more information, refer to Use Durable Objects with WebSockets. WebSocket connections pin your Durable Object to memory, and so duration charges will be incurred so long as the WebSocket is connected (regardless of activity). To avoid duration charges during periods of inactivity, use the WebSocket Hibernation API, which only charges for duration when JavaScript is actively executing.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { let id = env . WEBSOCKET_SERVER . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; let stub = env . WEBSOCKET_SERVER . get ( id ) ; return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; } } ; export class WebSocketServer { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets = 0 ; } async fetch ( request ) { if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/websocket" ) ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Durable Object expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( webSocketPair ) ; server . accept ( ) ; this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets += 1 ; server . addEventListener ( 'message' , event => { server . send ( ` [Durable Object]: ${ event . data } ` ) ; } ) ; server . addEventListener ( 'close' , cls => { this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets -= 1 ; server . close ( cls . code , "Durable Object is closing WebSocket" ) ; } ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; } else if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/getCurrentConnections" ) ) { if ( this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets == 1 ) { return new Response ( ` There is ${ this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets } WebSocket client connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` There are ${ this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets } WebSocket clients connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` This Durable Object supports the following endpoints: /websocket - Creates a WebSocket connection. Any messages sent to it are echoed with a prefix. /getCurrentConnections - A regular HTTP GET endpoint that returns the number of currently connected WebSocket clients. ` ) } } index.ts export interface Env { WEBSOCKET_SERVER : DurableObjectNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { let id : DurableObjectId = env . WEBSOCKET_SERVER . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; let stub : DurableObjectStub = env . WEBSOCKET_SERVER . get ( id ) ; return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; } , } ; export class WebSocketServer { state : DurableObjectState ; currentlyConnectedWebSockets : number ; constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { this . state = state ; this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets = 0 ; } async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/websocket" ) ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Durable Object expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( webSocketPair ) ; server . accept ( ) ; this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets += 1 ; server . addEventListener ( 'message' , ( event : MessageEvent ) => { server . send ( ` [Durable Object]: ${ event . data } ` ) ; } ) ; server . addEventListener ( 'close' , ( cls : CloseEvent ) => { this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets -= 1 ; server . close ( cls . code , "Durable Object is closing WebSocket" ) ; } ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; } else if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/getCurrentConnections" ) ) { if ( this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets == 1 ) { return new Response ( ` There is ${ this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets } WebSocket client connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` There are ${ this . currentlyConnectedWebSockets } WebSocket clients connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` This Durable Object supports the following endpoints: /websocket - Creates a WebSocket connection. Any messages sent to it are echoed with a prefix. /getCurrentConnections - A regular HTTP GET endpoint that returns the number of currently connected WebSocket clients. ` ) } }

Finally, configure your wrangler.toml file to include a Durable Object binding and migration based on the namespace and class name chosen previously.

wrangler.toml name = "websocket-server" [ [ durable_objects.bindings ] ] name = "WEBSOCKET_SERVER" class_name = "WebSocketServer" [ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "WebSocketServer" ]