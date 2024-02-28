Build a WebSocket server with WebSocket Hibernation

Build a WebSocket server using WebSocket Hibernation on Durable Objects and Workers.

This example is similar to the Build a WebSocket server example, but uses the WebSocket Hibernation API. The WebSocket Hibernation API should be preferred for WebSocket server applications built on Durable Objects, since it significantly decreases duration charge, and provides additional features that pair well with WebSocket applications. For more information, refer to Use Durable Objects with WebSockets. WebSocket Hibernation is unavailable for outgoing WebSocket use cases. Hibernation is only supported when the Durable Object acts as a server. For use cases where outgoing WebSockets are required, refer to Write a WebSocket client.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { let id = env . WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; let stub = env . WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER . get ( id ) ; return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; } } ; export class WebSocketHibernationServer { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; } async fetch ( request ) { if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/websocket" ) ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Durable Object expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( webSocketPair ) ; this . state . acceptWebSocket ( server ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; } else if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/getCurrentConnections" ) ) { let numConnections = this . state . getWebSockets ( ) . length ; if ( numConnections == 1 ) { return new Response ( ` There is ${ numConnections } WebSocket client connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` There are ${ numConnections } WebSocket clients connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` This Durable Object supports the following endpoints: /websocket - Creates a WebSocket connection. Any messages sent to it are echoed with a prefix. /getCurrentConnections - A regular HTTP GET endpoint that returns the number of currently connected WebSocket clients. ` ) } async webSocketMessage ( ws , message ) { ws . send ( ` [Durable Object]: ${ message } ` ) ; } async webSocketClose ( ws , code , reason , wasClean ) { ws . close ( code , "Durable Object is closing WebSocket" ) ; } } index.ts export interface Env { WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER : DurableObjectNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { let id : DurableObjectId = env . WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; let stub : DurableObjectStub = env . WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER . get ( id ) ; return await stub . fetch ( request ) ; } } ; export class WebSocketHibernationServer { state : DurableObjectState ; constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { this . state = state ; } async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/websocket" ) ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Durable Object expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( webSocketPair ) ; this . state . acceptWebSocket ( server ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; } else if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/getCurrentConnections" ) ) { let numConnections : number = this . state . getWebSockets ( ) . length ; if ( numConnections == 1 ) { return new Response ( ` There is ${ numConnections } WebSocket client connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` There are ${ numConnections } WebSocket clients connected to this Durable Object instance. ` ) ; } return new Response ( ` This Durable Object supports the following endpoints: /websocket - Creates a WebSocket connection. Any messages sent to it are echoed with a prefix. /getCurrentConnections - A regular HTTP GET endpoint that returns the number of currently connected WebSocket clients. ` ) } async webSocketMessage ( ws : WebSocket , message : ArrayBuffer | string ) { ws . send ( ` [Durable Object]: ${ message } ` ) ; } async webSocketClose ( ws : WebSocket , code : number , reason : string , wasClean : boolean ) { ws . close ( code , "Durable Object is closing WebSocket" ) ; } }

Finally, configure your wrangler.toml file to include a Durable Object binding and migration based on the namespace and class name chosen previously.

wrangler.toml name = "websocket-hibernation-server" [ [ durable_objects.bindings ] ] name = "WEBSOCKET_HIBERNATION_SERVER" class_name = "WebSocketHibernationServer" [ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "WebSocketHibernationServer" ]