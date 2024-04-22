Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Durable Objects
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Durable Objects
Dropdown icon
Durable Objects menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Get started
Expand: Best practices
Best practices
Access a Durable Object from a Worker
Create Durable Object stubs and send requests
Error handling
Expand: API
API
Alarms
Transactional Storage
WebSockets
WebGPU
Rust API
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Observability
Observability
Troubleshooting
Metrics and GraphQL analytics
Expand: Examples
Examples
Build a rate limiter
Build a counter
Build a WebSocket server
Build a WebSocket server with WebSocket Hibernation
Durable Object in-memory state
Testing with Durable Objects
Use the Alarms API
Use KV from Durable Objects
Expand: Tutorials
Tutorials
Browser Rendering with Durable Objects
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Platform
Platform
Pricing
Limits
Choose a data or storage product
External link icon
Open external link
Changelog
Known issues
Expand: Reference
Reference
In-memory state in a Durable Object
Durable Objects migrations
Durable Objects with WebSockets
Data security
Data location
Environments
Gradual Deployments
External link icon
Open external link
Glossary
Durable Objects REST API
API link label
Open API docs link
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Products
Durable Objects
Tutorials
Tutorials
Name
Last Updated
Type
Difficulty