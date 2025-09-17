Durable Objects expose analytics for Durable Object namespace-level and request-level metrics.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ charts are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.

Durable Object namespace A Durable Object namespace is a set of Durable Objects that can be addressed by name, backed by the same class. There is only one Durable Object namespace per class. A Durable Object namespace can contain any number of Durable Objects.

View metrics and analytics

Per-namespace analytics for Durable Objects are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a namespace:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Durable Objects page. Go to Durable Objects View account-level Durable Objects usage. Select an existing Durable Object namespace. Select the Metrics tab.

You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.

View logs

You can view Durable Object logs from the Cloudflare dashboard. Logs are aggregated by the script name and the Durable Object class name.

To start using Durable Object logging:

Enable Durable Object logging in the Wrangler configuration file of the Worker that defines your Durable Object class: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " observability " : { " enabled " : true } } [ observability ] enabled = true Deploy the latest version of the Worker with the updated binding. Go to the Durable Objects page. Go to Durable Objects Select an existing Durable Object namespace. Select the Logs tab.

Note For information on log limits (such as maximum log retention period), refer to the Workers Logs documentation.

Query via the GraphQL API

Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL.

The datasets that include Durable Object metrics include:

durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups

durableObjectsPeriodicGroups

durableObjectsStorageGroups

durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups

Use GraphQL Introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each datasets.

WebSocket metrics

Durable Objects using WebSockets will see request metrics across several GraphQL datasets because WebSockets have different types of requests.

Metrics for a WebSocket connection itself is represented in durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups once the connection closes. Since WebSocket connections are long-lived, connections often do not terminate until the Durable Object terminates.

once the connection closes. Since WebSocket connections are long-lived, connections often do not terminate until the Durable Object terminates. Metrics for incoming and outgoing WebSocket messages on a WebSocket connection are available in durableObjectsPeriodicGroups . If a WebSocket connection uses WebSocket Hibernation, incoming WebSocket messages are instead represented in durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups .

Example GraphQL query for Durable Objects

JavaScript viewer { /* Replace with your account tag, the 32 hex character id visible at the beginning of any url when logged in to dash.cloudflare.com or under "Account ID" on the sidebar of the Workers & Pages Overview */ accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "your account tag here" } ) { // Replace dates with a recent date durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" }, limit : 1000 ) { sum { // Any other fields found through introspection can be added here requests responseBodySize } } durableObjectsPeriodicGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" }, limit : 1000 ) { sum { cpuTime } } durableObjectsStorageGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" }, limit : 1000 ) { max { storedBytes } } } }

Refer to the Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL tutorial for authentication and to learn more about querying Workers datasets.

Additional resources

For instructions on setting up a Grafana dashboard to query Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API, refer to Grafana Dashboard starter for Durable Object metrics ↗ .

FAQs

How can I identify which Durable Object instance generated a log entry?