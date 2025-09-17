Metrics and analytics
Durable Objects expose analytics for Durable Object namespace-level and request-level metrics.
The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ charts are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.
Per-namespace analytics for Durable Objects are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a namespace:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Durable Objects page.Go to Durable Objects
-
View account-level Durable Objects usage.
-
Select an existing Durable Object namespace.
-
Select the Metrics tab.
You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.
You can view Durable Object logs from the Cloudflare dashboard. Logs are aggregated by the script name and the Durable Object class name.
To start using Durable Object logging:
-
Enable Durable Object logging in the Wrangler configuration file of the Worker that defines your Durable Object class:
-
Deploy the latest version of the Worker with the updated binding.
-
Go to the Durable Objects page.Go to Durable Objects
-
Select an existing Durable Object namespace.
-
Select the Logs tab.
Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL.
The datasets that include Durable Object metrics include:
durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
durableObjectsPeriodicGroups
durableObjectsStorageGroups
durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
Use GraphQL Introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each datasets.
Durable Objects using WebSockets will see request metrics across several GraphQL datasets because WebSockets have different types of requests.
- Metrics for a WebSocket connection itself is represented in
durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroupsonce the connection closes. Since WebSocket connections are long-lived, connections often do not terminate until the Durable Object terminates.
- Metrics for incoming and outgoing WebSocket messages on a WebSocket connection are available in
durableObjectsPeriodicGroups. If a WebSocket connection uses WebSocket Hibernation, incoming WebSocket messages are instead represented in
durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups.
Refer to the Querying Workers Metrics with GraphQL tutorial for authentication and to learn more about querying Workers datasets.
- For instructions on setting up a Grafana dashboard to query Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API, refer to Grafana Dashboard starter for Durable Object metrics ↗.
You can use
$workers.durableObjectId to identify the specific Durable Object instance that generated the log entry.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-