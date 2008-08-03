Use RpcTarget class to handle Durable Object metadata
Access the name from within a Durable Object using RpcTarget.
When working with Durable Objects, you will need to access the name that was used to create the Durable Object via
idFromName(). This name is typically a meaningful identifier that represents what the Durable Object is responsible for (like a user ID, room name, or resource identifier).
However, there is a limitation in the current implementation: even though you can create a Durable Object with
.idFromName(name), you cannot directly access this name inside the Durable Object via
this.ctx.id.name.
The
RpcTarget pattern shown below offers a solution by creating a communication layer that automatically carries the name with each method call. This keeps your API clean while ensuring the Durable Object has access to its own name.
Based on your needs, you can either store the metadata temporarily in the
RpcTarget class, or use Durable Object storage to persist the metadata for the lifetime of the object.
This example does not persist the Durable Object metadata. It demonstrates how to:
- Create an
RpcTargetclass
- Set the Durable Object metadata (identifier in this example) in the
RpcTargetclass
- Pass the metadata to a Durable Object method
- Clean up the
RpcTargetclass after use
This example persists the Durable Object metadata. It demonstrates similar steps as the previous example, but uses Durable Object storage to store the identifier, eliminating the need to pass it through the RpcTarget.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-