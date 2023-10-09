Using the Alarms API
Use the Durable Objects Alarms API to batch requests to a Durable Object.
This example implements an
alarm() handler that wakes the Durable Object once every 10 seconds to batch requests to a single Durable Object. The
alarm() handler will delay processing until there is enough work in the queue.
export default {async fetch(request, env) {let id = env.BATCHER.idFromName("foo");return await env.BATCHER.get(id).fetch(request);},};const SECONDS = 1000;export class Batcher {constructor(state, env) {this.state = state;this.storage = state.storage;this.state.blockConcurrencyWhile(async () => {let vals = await this.storage.list({ reverse: true, limit: 1 });this.count = vals.size == 0 ? 0 : parseInt(vals.keys().next().value);});}async fetch(request) {this.count++;// If there is no alarm currently set, set one for 10 seconds from now// Any further POSTs in the next 10 seconds will be part of this batch.let currentAlarm = await this.storage.getAlarm();if (currentAlarm == null) {this.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + 10 * SECONDS);}// Add the request to the batch.await this.storage.put(this.count, await request.text());return new Response(JSON.stringify({ queued: this.count }), {headers: {"content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",},});}async alarm() {let vals = await this.storage.list();await fetch("http://example.com/some-upstream-service", {method: "POST",body: Array.from(vals.values()),});await this.storage.deleteAll();this.count = 0;}}
The
alarm() handler will be called once every 10 seconds. If an unexpected error terminates the Durable Object, the
alarm() handler will be re-instantiated on another machine. Following a short delay, the
alarm() handler will run from the beginning on the other machine.