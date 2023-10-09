Using the Alarms API

Use the Durable Objects Alarms API to batch requests to a Durable Object.

This example implements an alarm() handler that wakes the Durable Object once every 10 seconds to batch requests to a single Durable Object. The alarm() handler will delay processing until there is enough work in the queue.



export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { let id = env . BATCHER . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; return await env . BATCHER . get ( id ) . fetch ( request ) ; } , } ; const SECONDS = 1000 ; export class Batcher { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; this . storage = state . storage ; this . state . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async ( ) => { let vals = await this . storage . list ( { reverse : true , limit : 1 } ) ; this . count = vals . size == 0 ? 0 : parseInt ( vals . keys ( ) . next ( ) . value ) ; } ) ; } async fetch ( request ) { this . count ++ ; let currentAlarm = await this . storage . getAlarm ( ) ; if ( currentAlarm == null ) { this . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now ( ) + 10 * SECONDS ) ; } await this . storage . put ( this . count , await request . text ( ) ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { queued : this . count } ) , { headers : { "content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" , } , } ) ; } async alarm ( ) { let vals = await this . storage . list ( ) ; await fetch ( "http://example.com/some-upstream-service" , { method : "POST" , body : Array . from ( vals . values ( ) ) , } ) ; await this . storage . deleteAll ( ) ; this . count = 0 ; } }