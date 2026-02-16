Note By default, Cloudflare WAN does not support direct WARP-to-WARP connections for devices with WARP enabled. Double encapsulation and asymmetric routing prevent these connections. When a device is behind Cloudflare WAN, avoid enabling WARP. Instead, access the device using its local LAN IP from remote systems, rather than relying on WARP-to-WARP communication. If you do want to use WARP on a device behind Cloudflare WAN and connect to its WARP IP (within the 100.96.0.0/12 range), you will need to adjust your WARP profiles. Specifically, exclude the 100.96.0.0/12 subnet from the on-premises WARP profile, and include it in the off-premises profile.

Use WARP as an on-ramp to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) and route traffic from user devices with WARP installed to any network connected with Cloudflare Tunnel or IP-layer tunnels (anycast GRE, IPsec, or CNI). Take advantage of the integration between Cloudflare WAN and Cloudflare Network Firewall and enforce policies at Cloudflare's global network.

Prerequisites

Before you can begin using WARP as an on-ramp to Cloudflare WAN, you must set up your Zero Trust account.

IP ranges

When connecting a WARP device to Cloudflare WAN, you will have virtual IP addresses from WARP, in the 100.96.0.0/12 range.

Set up WARP with Cloudflare WAN

1. Route packets back to WARP devices

Route packets back to WARP devices from services behind an anycast GRE or other type tunnel. Complete this configuration before installing WARP. Otherwise, your infrastructure will not route packets correctly to Cloudflare global network and connectivity will fail.

Cloudflare will assign IP addresses from the WARP virtual IP (VIP) space to your WARP devices. To view your virtual IP address, go to Cloudflare One ↗, and select My Team > Devices.

All packets with a destination IP in the VIP space need to be routed back through the tunnel. For example, with a single GRE tunnel named gre1 , in Linux, the following command would add a routing rule that would route such packets:

Terminal window ip route add 100.96.0.0/12 dev gre1

Note After set up, HTTP and Network logs in Gateway will show the virtual IP address of your WARP device as the Source IP. DNS logs will continue to show the original WARP device IP because DNS traffic is sent over the public Internet to Cloudflare's public-facing resolver.

2. Configure Split Tunnels

Configure Split Tunnels from your Zero Trust account to only include traffic from the private IP addresses you want to access.

Optionally, you can configure Split Tunnels to include IP ranges or domains you want to use for connecting to public IP addresses.

3. Install the WARP client on your device

Refer to Deploy WARP to your organization for more information on whether to choose a manual or managed deployment.

You can now access private IP addresses specified in the Split Tunnel configuration.

You must log out and log back in with at least one WARP device to ensure the configuration updates on your device.

Run traceroute If you connect through GRE, IPsec, CNI, or WARP and want to run traceroute to an endpoint behind a Cloudflare Tunnel, you need to change some settings. Refer to Run traceroute for more information.

Double encapsulation

When a WARP user connects from a location (such as an office) with a Cloudflare WAN tunnel already set up, WARP traffic is doubly encapsulated - first by WARP and then by Cloudflare WAN. This is unnecessary, since each on-ramp method provides full Zero Trust protection.

Since WARP traffic is already protected on its own, set up Cloudflare WAN to exclude WARP traffic, sending it to the Internet through regular connections.

To learn which IP addresses and UDP ports you should exclude to accomplish this, refer to WARP ingress IP.

WARP and Cloudflare One Appliance

If you have Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) and WARP clients deployed in your premises, Cloudflare One Appliance automatically routes WARP traffic to the Internet rather than Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels. This prevents traffic from being encapsulated twice.

You may need to configure your firewall to allow this new traffic. Make sure to allow the following IPs and ports:

Destination IPs : 162.159.193.0/24 , 162.159.197.0/24

: , Destination ports: 443 , 500 , 1701 , 2408 , 4443 , 4500 , 8095 , 8443

Refer to WARP with firewall for more information on this topic.

Test WARP integration

Before testing, configure domain fallback for the server or service in WARP settings. This is needed because by default Cloudflare Zero Trust excludes common top level domains used for local resolution from being sent to Gateway for processing.

If WARP integration has been enabled for the account within the last day, log off and on again in the WARP client before testing.

To check if WARP is working correctly as an on-ramp, you can do a resolution test on a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) ↗ for a server or service in the Cloudflare WAN. Test this from a user with a WARP device.

For example:

Terminal window nslookup <SERVER_BEHIND_CLOUDFLARE_WAN>

This DNS lookup should return a valid IP address associated with the server or service you are testing for.

Next, test with a browser that you can connect to a service on the WAN by opening a webpage that is only accessible on the WAN. Use the same server from the DNS lookup or another server in the WAN. Connecting using an IP address instead of a domain name should work.