Furukawa Electric FITELnet

This tutorial describes how to configure the Furukawa Electric's FITELnet F220 and F70 devices to connect to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) via IPsec (Internet Protocol Security) tunnels. The use cases described in this tutorial are for both east-west (branch to branch) and north-south (Internet-bound).

Testing environment

These configurations were tested on FITELnet F220 and F70 series with the following firmware versions:

F220 series : Version 01.11(00)

: Version 01.11(00) F70 series: Version 01.09(00)

IPsec configuration

Cloudflare WAN configuration

Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels. For the first IPsec tunnel, ensure the following settings are defined: Tunnel name : FITEL-tunnel-1

: Interface address : Enter 10.0.0.1/31 for your first tunnel.

: Enter for your first tunnel. Customer endpoint : This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type ID_IPV4_ADDR .

: This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type . Cloudflare endpoint : One of the Cloudflare anycast IP addresses assigned to your account, available in Leased IPs ↗ .

: One of the Cloudflare anycast IP addresses assigned to your account, available in Leased IPs . Pre-shared key: Create a pre-shared key for your first tunnel. For the second IPsec tunnel, make the same changes as you did for the first tunnel, and ensure these additional settings are defined: Tunnel name : FITEL-tunnel-2

: Interface address : Enter 10.0.0.3/31 for your second tunnel.

: Enter for your second tunnel. Customer endpoint : This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type ID_IPV4_ADDR .

: This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type . Cloudflare endpoint : One of the Cloudflare anycast IP addresses assigned to your account.

: One of the Cloudflare anycast IP addresses assigned to your account. Pre-shared key: Create a pre-shared key for your second tunnel.

FITELnet router configuration

Router 1 settings

Use the CLI (Command Line Interface) to configure these settings:

interface Tunnel 1 ip address 10.0.0.0 255.255.255.254 tunnel mode ipsec map MAP1 link-state sync-sa exit ! crypto ipsec policy IPsec_POLICY set security-association always-up set security-association lifetime seconds 28800 set security-association transform-keysize aes 256 256 256 set security-association transform esp-aes esp-sha256-hmac set mtu 1460 set mss 1350 set ip df-bit 0 set ip fragment post ! if there is a NAT router between Cloudflare and FITELnet, ! add the two udp-encapsulation options below set udp-encapsulation nat-t keepalive interval 30 always-send set udp-encapsulation-force exit ! crypto ipsec selector SELECTOR src 1 ipv4 any dst 1 ipv4 any exit ! crypto isakmp keepalive crypto isakmp log sa crypto isakmp log session crypto isakmp log negotiation-fail crypto isakmp negotiation always-up-params interval 100 max-initiate 10 max-pending 10 delay 1 crypto ipsec replay-check disable ! crypto isakmp policy ISAKMP_POLICY authentication pre-share encryption aes encryption-keysize aes 256 256 256 group 20 lifetime 86400 hash sha sha-256 initiate-mode aggressive exit ! crypto isakmp profile PROF1 ! set the value of FQDN ID for self-identify self-identity fqdn <FQDN-ID-TUNNEL01> set isakmp-policy ISAKMP_POLICY set ipsec-policy IPsec_POLICY set peer <CLOUDFLARE-ANYCAST-ADDRESS> ike-version 2 local-key <PRE-SHARED-KEY-TUNNEL01> exit ! crypto map MAP1 ipsec-isakmp match address SELECTOR set isakmp-profile PROF1 exit ! Explain Code

Router 2 settings

Use the CLI to configure these settings:

interface Tunnel 2 ip address 10.0.0.2 255.255.255.254 tunnel mode ipsec map MAP1 link-state sync-sa exit ! crypto ipsec policy IPsec_POLICY set security-association always-up set security-association lifetime seconds 28800 set security-association transform-keysize aes 256 256 256 set security-association transform esp-aes esp-sha256-hmac set mtu 1460 set mss 1350 set ip df-bit 0 set ip fragment post ! if there is a NAT router between Cloudflare and FITELnet, ! add the two udp-encapsulation options below set udp-encapsulation nat-t keepalive interval 30 always-send set udp-encapsulation-force exit ! crypto ipsec selector SELECTOR src 1 ipv4 any dst 1 ipv4 any exit ! crypto isakmp keepalive crypto isakmp log sa crypto isakmp log session crypto isakmp log negotiation-fail crypto isakmp negotiation always-up-params interval 100 max-initiate 10 max-pending 10 delay 1 crypto ipsec replay-check disable ! crypto isakmp policy ISAKMP_POLICY authentication pre-share encryption aes encryption-keysize aes 256 256 256 group 20 lifetime 86400 hash sha sha-256 initiate-mode aggressive exit ! crypto isakmp profile PROF1 ! set the value of FQDN ID for self-identify self-identity fqdn <FQDN-ID-TUNNEL02> set isakmp-policy ISAKMP_POLICY set ipsec-policy IPsec_POLICY set peer <CLOUDFLARE-ANYCAST-ADDRESS> ike-version 2 local-key <PRE-SHARED-KEY-TUNNEL02> exit ! crypto map MAP1 ipsec-isakmp match address SELECTOR set isakmp-profile PROF1 exit ! Explain Code

Static route configuration

To configure routes for east-west (branch to branch) connections, refer to the following settings.

Cloudflare WAN

Follow the Configure static routes instructions to create a static route. For the first route, ensure the following settings are defined:

Prefix : 192.168.0.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: FITEL-tunnel-1 / 10.0.0.0

For the second route, ensure the following settings are defined:

Prefix : 192.168.1.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: FITEL-tunnel-2 / 10.0.0.2

FITELnet router configuration

Router 1

Use the CLI to configure these settings:

ip route 192.168.0.0 255.255.255.0 tunnel 1

Router 2

Use the CLI to configure these settings:

ip route 192.168.1.0 255.255.255.0 tunnel 2

Connection test

IPsec status

In the FITELnet router CLI, you can run show crypto sa to check the status of the IPsec security associations (SAs). Total number of ISAKMP/IPSEC SA shows the number of established SAs.

show crypto sa IKE_SA Mode: <I> Local IP : <LOCAL_IP>/500 Local ID : <LOCAL_ID> (ipv4) Remote IP : anycast-address/500 Remote ID : anycast-address (ipv4) Local Authentication method : Pre-shared key Remote Authentication method : Pre-shared key Encryption algorithm : aes256-cbc Hash algorithm : hmac-sha256-128 Diffie-Hellman group : 20 Initiator Cookie : aaaaaaaa bbbbbbbb Responder Cookie : cccccccc dddddddd Life time : 6852/14400 sec DPD : on CHILD_SA <I> Selector : 0.0.0.0/0 ALL ALL <---> 0.0.0.0/0 ALL ALL Interface : tunnel 1 Peer IP : anycast-address/500 Local IP : xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx/500 Encryption algorithm : AES-CBC/256 Authentication algorithm : HMAC-SHA2-256 Life time : 22868/28800 sec PFS : off ESN : off IN SPI : eeeeeeee Packets : 0 Octets : 0 Replay error : 0 Auth error : 0 Padding error : 0 Rule error : 0 OUT SPI : ffffffff Packets : 0 Octets : 0 Seq lapped : 0 Total number of ISAKMP SA 1 Total number of IPSEC SA 1 Explain Code

Route Status

In the FITELnet router CLI, you can run show ip route to check the route information. A * in the route information indicates that the route information is valid.