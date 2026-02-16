Network overview (beta)
After adding your sites, the Network overview (beta) section of the dashboard provides a summary of the connectivity status and traffic analytics for all your sites. This is a great place to start if you receive a Cloudflare WAN alert, need to begin the troubleshooting process, or are performing routine monitoring. Refer to Set up a site for more information on how to set up a site.
Network overview (beta) has the following data types available:
Geographic map summary
Cloudflare WAN site data table
- Site Name
- Site Health
- Site Tunnel Names
- Site Tunnel Statuses
- Site Traffic Sent
- Site Traffic Received
Cloudflare WAN site data
- Traffic Sent by Tunnel
- Traffic Received by Tunnel
To start using network overview:Go to Network health
You will have access to an overview map with all your active sites, and any alerts for sites that are unhealthy or have no status available to them.
Review the following topics to learn more about the options available to you.
The network map section shows all the sites configured with Cloudflare WAN. At a glance, you can check:
- How many active sites you have
- Location for sites in a map (if you set up their geographic location)
- Sites that are healthy or unhealthy
- Sites that have no status available
- Sites that have no location set
The Traffic overview section displays a more granular list of your sites and their status.
Sites can be healthy or unhealthy, and Cloudflare WAN uses this information to route traffic. Refer to Set thresholds for site health to learn more about this topic.
The status of a site refers to its health. If your sites show a No status available message, this means you did not configure your alert settings when creating your site. For instructions, refer to Configure Magic Tunnel health alerts.
The dashboard displays the number of sites with no location set, meaning sites for which you did not set up a geographic location. To add a location to a site, find the site you want to add location to, and select no location set to edit its location settings. Refer to Set geographic coordinates for more information.
Traffic overview aggregates all Cloudflare WAN sites configured in your account. Here, you can check summary information about each site like:
- Site status
- Traffic sent and received
Select one of your sites to have access to a more detailed view of its traffic, including traffic by tunnel.
When you set up an alert for your site, you will be notified when there is an issue with one or more on-ramps. These alerts are sent when the percentage of successful health checks for a Cloudflare WAN on-ramp drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Setting health alerts will also display unhealthy tunnels in the Network map and in the Traffic overview sections.
To set up health alerts:
- Configure Magic Tunnel health alerts across all of the Magic Tunnels associated with each Cloudflare WAN site.
- After configuring Magic Tunnel health alerts, any Cloudflare WAN site with a Magic Tunnel (on-ramp) that is outside of its SLO threshold will be labeled unhealthy in Network map and Traffic overview.