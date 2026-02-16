Device compatibility
Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) is compatible with any device that supports IPsec with the supported configuration parameters or supports GRE.
The matrix below includes example devices and links to the integration guides.
|Appliance
|GRE tunnel
|IPsec tunnel
|Aruba EdgeConnect
|✅
|✅
|Cisco ASA
|Compatibility on roadmap
|Specifications compatible1
|Cisco IOS XE
|✅
|✅
|Cisco Meraki
|Compatibility on roadmap
|Compatibility on roadmap
|Cisco SD-WAN
|✅
|✅
|Fortinet
|Specifications compatible1
|✅
|Furukawa Electric FITELnet
|-
|✅
|Juniper Networks SRX Series Firewalls
|-
|✅
|Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall
|✅
|✅
|pfSense
|✅
|✅
|Prisma SD-WAN (Palo Alto)
|Specifications compatible1
|Specifications compatible1
|Riverbed
|Specifications compatible1
|Specifications compatible1
|SonicWall
|-
|✅
|Sophos Firewall
|✅
|✅
|strongSwan
|-
|✅
|Ubiquiti
|-
|✅
|Velocloud
|-
|✅
|Versa
|Specifications compatible1
|Compatibility on roadmap
|VyOS
|✅
|✅
|Yamaha RTX Router
|-
|✅
|VPN
|GRE tunnel
|IPsec tunnel
|Alibaba Cloud VPN Gateway
|-
|✅
|Amazon AWS Transit Gateway
|-
|✅
|Azure VPN Gateway
|-
|✅
|GCP Cloud VPN
|-
|✅
|Oracle Cloud
|-
|✅