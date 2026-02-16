 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Device compatibility

Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) is compatible with any device that supports IPsec with the supported configuration parameters or supports GRE.

The matrix below includes example devices and links to the integration guides.

ApplianceGRE tunnelIPsec tunnel
Aruba EdgeConnect
Cisco ASACompatibility on roadmapSpecifications compatible1
Cisco IOS XE
Cisco MerakiCompatibility on roadmapCompatibility on roadmap
Cisco SD-WAN
FortinetSpecifications compatible1
Furukawa Electric FITELnet-
Juniper Networks SRX Series Firewalls-
Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall
pfSense
Prisma SD-WAN (Palo Alto)Specifications compatible1Specifications compatible1
RiverbedSpecifications compatible1Specifications compatible1
SonicWall-
Sophos Firewall
strongSwan-
Ubiquiti-
Velocloud-
VersaSpecifications compatible1Compatibility on roadmap
VyOS
Yamaha RTX Router-
VPNGRE tunnelIPsec tunnel
Alibaba Cloud VPN Gateway-
Amazon AWS Transit Gateway-
Azure VPN Gateway-
GCP Cloud VPN-
Oracle Cloud-

Footnotes

  1. Specifications compatible per vendor documentation 2 3 4 5 6 7