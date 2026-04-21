Alibaba Cloud VPN Gateway
This tutorial shows you how to connect Alibaba Cloud infrastructure to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) through IPsec tunnels. For more information regarding Alibaba Cloud technology, refer to Alibaba's documentation ↗.
- Log in to your Alibaba Cloud account.
- Go to VPC > VPN Gateways, and select Create VPC to create a new Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
- Give your VPC a descriptive name. For example,
Cloudflare-Magic-WAN.
- Choose the Region that aligns with where your servers are located.
- In IPv4 CIDR block, choose from one of the recommended Internet Protocol (IP) blocks in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) notation. For example,
192.168.20.0/24. Take note of the IP block you choose, as you will need it to create a static route in Cloudflare WAN.
- Still in your Alibaba Cloud account, go to VPC > VPN Gateway, and select Create VPN Gateway.
- Give your VPN Gateway a descriptive name. For example,
VPN-Gateway-Magic-WAN.
- In Region, choose the server that is best for your geographic region. For example, US (Silicon Valley).
- For Gateway Type, choose Standard.
- In Network Type, choose Public.
- For Tunnels, select Single-tunnel.
- In the VPC dropdown menu, choose the name of the VPC you created before for Cloudflare WAN. For example,
Cloudflare-Magic-WAN.
- In the VSwitch drop-down menu, choose the VSwitch you created previously. For example,
VSwitch-CF.
- For options such as Maximum Bandwidth, Traffic, and Duration, select the options that best suit your use case.
- In IPsec-VPN, select Enable.
- For SSL-VPN, select Disable.
- When you are finished configuring your VPN gateway, return to the main VPN Gateway window.
- Select the VPN gateway you have just created, and then select Destination-based Routing.
- Select Add Route Entry, and enter the subnets needed to reach the required destinations. For example, you can add a default route to send all traffic through your IPsec tunnel.
- When you are finished, return to the main window.
- Select Publish > OK to publish the route.
- Go to VPC > Customer Gateways > Create Customer Gateway.
- Create a customer gateway with one of the Cloudflare anycast IP addresses assigned to your account, available in Leased IPs ↗. This typically starts with
162.xx.xx.xx.
- Now, go to VPC > IPsec Connections > Create IPsec Connection.
- Create an IPsec connection with the following settings:
- Name: give it a descriptive name, like
CF-Magic-WAN-IPsec.
- Associate Resource: VPN Gateway.
- VPN Gateway: From the dropdown menu, choose the VPN gateway you created previously. In our example,
VPN-Gateway-Magic-WAN.
- Customer Gateway: Select the customer gateway you created above for Cloudflare WAN.
- Routing Mode: Destination Routing Mode.
- Effective Immediately: Yes.
- Pre-Shared Key: This is the pre-shared key (PSK) you will have to use in the Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnel. If you do not specify one here, the Alibaba system will generate a random pre-shared key for you.
- Name: give it a descriptive name, like
- Go to Advanced Settings, and expand the Encryption Configuration settings.
- In IKE Configurations, select the following settings to configure the IPsec connection. These settings have to match the supported configuration parameters for Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels:
- Version: ikev2
- Negotiation Mode: main
- Encryption Algorithm: aes256
- Authentication Algorithm: sha256
- DH Group: group20
- Localid: This is the customer endpoint. These are generally IP addresses provided by your ISP. For example,
47.xxx.xxx.xxx.
- Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options:
- Tunnel name: Give your tunnel a descriptive name, like
Alibaba.
- Interface address: Choose from the subnet in your Alibaba Cloud configuration. For example, if your Alibaba default configuration is
169.xx.xx.1/30, you might want to choose
169.xx.xx.2/30for your Cloudflare WAN side of the IPsec tunnel.
- Customer endpoint: This is the IP address you entered for Localid in Alibaba's IPsec connection. For example,
47.xxx.xxx.xxx.
- Cloudflare endpoint: Enter the same anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare you have entered for Alibaba's Customer Gateway. Typically starts with
162.xx.xx.xx.
- Pre-shared key: Select Use my own pre-shared key, and enter the PSK key from your Alibaba Cloud IPsec tunnel.
- Replay protection: Enabled.
- Tunnel name: Give your tunnel a descriptive name, like
- Select Add tunnels when you are done.
- Follow the Configure static routes instructions to create a static route.
- In Prefix, enter the IP CIDR you used to create your virtual private cloud in the Alibaba Cloud interface. In our example we used
192.168.20.0/24.