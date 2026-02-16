Device metrics

Cloudflare customers can inspect metrics for a specific Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) in the Cloudflare dashboard. These metrics help you troubleshoot potential issues with your device. The information spans categories such as:

Performance analytics

Port analytics

Event logs

DHCP leasing information

To find the information above and start troubleshooting your Cloudflare One Appliance:

Go to the Connectors page.

Go to the Appliances tab > Appliances, and select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to check analytics for. Select View analytics.

Performance analytics

In Performance analytics you can review your Cloudflare One Appliance's performance over time including:

Kernel boot time (how long it has been running and if it is activated or not)

Last device snapshot (this also shows the frequency with which your device captures the snapshots that are used in several troubleshooting procedures)

CPU temperature

CPU load over time

Used RAM over time

To access performance analytics:

Select Performance analytics.

Port analytics

Port analytics gives you access to information related to the packets sent and received through the ports in your Cloudflare One Appliance. You can adjust the time range for the information displayed in the dashboard regarding to:

Rate for packets sent and received

Rate for data sent and received

The dashboard provides this information for all active ports in your Cloudflare One Appliance. To access port analytics:

Select Port analytics.

Event logs

Use Event logs to identify general patterns and changes over time. This is useful to find correlations with other data and gather deeper insights into your Cloudflare One Appliance. The following event logs are available:

Init : Initialized mcon-agent process. This process manages the Appliance.

: Initialized process. This process manages the Appliance. Leave : Stopped mcon-agent process.

: Stopped process. StartAttestation : Started attestation to verify the integrity of the Appliance before allowing the device to connect to your account.

: Started attestation to verify the integrity of the Appliance before allowing the device to connect to your account. FinishAttestationSuccess : Finished attestation successfully.

: Finished attestation successfully. FinishAttestationFailure : Failed attestation.

: Failed attestation. StartRotateCryptKey : Started cryptography key rotation.

: Started cryptography key rotation. FinishRotateCryptKeySuccess : Finished cryptography key rotation.

: Finished cryptography key rotation. FinishRotateCryptKeyFailure : Failed cryptography key rotation.

: Failed cryptography key rotation. StartRotatePki : Started public key infrastructure (PKI) rotation.

: Started public key infrastructure (PKI) rotation. FinishRotatePkiSuccess : Finished PKI rotation.

: Finished PKI rotation. FinishRotatePkiFailure : Failed PKI rotation.

: Failed PKI rotation. StartUpgrade : Began Appliance's operating system upgrade.

: Began Appliance's operating system upgrade. FinishUpgradeSuccess : Finished operating system upgrade.

: Finished operating system upgrade. FinishUpgradeFailure : Failed operating system upgrade.

: Failed operating system upgrade. Reconcile : Cloudflare is comparing the system's current state against its desired state.

: Cloudflare is comparing the system's current state against its desired state. ConfigureCloudflaredTunnel : Configured Cloudflare Tunnel to debug device.

To access event logs:

Select Events. You can filter results by specific events, and by time.

DHCP leasing

The DHCP leasing section identifies DHCP assigned leases and their expiration dates. To access DHCP leasing:

Select DHCP leasing.

Troubleshooting tips

If you are experiencing difficulties with your Cloudflare One Appliance, refer to the following tips to troubleshoot what might be happening.

I have set up a site, but my Cloudflare One Appliance is not working

Make sure that you have activated your Cloudflare One Appliance. Cloudflare ships the Cloudflare One Appliance deactivated, and the it will only establish a connection to the Cloudflare network when it is activated.

I have tried to activate Cloudflare One Appliance, but it is still not working

Check if your Cloudflare One Appliance is connected to the Internet via a port that can serve DHCP. This is required the first time a Cloudflare One Appliance boots up so that it can reach the Cloudflare global network and download the required configurations that you set up in the Site configuration step. For details, refer to Activate Appliance.

If you have a firewall deployed upstream of the Cloudflare One Appliance, check your firewall settings. You might need to configure your firewall to allow traffic in specific ports for the Cloudflare One Appliance to work properly.

I can access Cloudflare One Appliance's health checks, but there is no traffic

If you have a firewall deployed upstream of the Cloudflare One Appliance, make sure you review your firewall settings. You might need to configure your firewall to allow traffic in specific ports for the Cloudflare One Appliance to work properly.

Devices I have behind Cloudflare One Appliance cannot connect to the Internet

If you have other routing appliances behind Cloudflare One Appliance, make sure you create policy-based routing policies to send traffic from your devices through Cloudflare One Appliance, instead of these other routing devices.

Cloudflare One Appliance sends a heartbeat periodically to Cloudflare. You can access the dashboard, and check for the heartbeat status of your Appliance device.

What do I do in the event of hardware issues with Cloudflare One Appliance?

Cloudflare is the single point of contact for any issues related to Cloudflare One Appliance, including issues with hardware. When required, Cloudflare Support will work with our partner, TD Synnex, to resolve any issues with the physical device.