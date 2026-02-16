DHCP Relay provides a way for DHCP clients to communicate with DHCP servers that are not available on the same local subnet/broadcast domain. When you enable DHCP Relay, Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) forwards DHCP discover messages to a predefined DHCP server, and routes the responses back to the original device that sent the discover message.

flowchart LR accTitle: DHCP Relay diagram accDescr: The graph shows Cloudflare One Appliance sending DHCP discover messages to a DHCP server offsite. a(Cloudflare One Appliance) <--> b(Cloudflare/Cloudflare WAN) <--> c(DHCP server) subgraph Site A d[LAN 1] <--> a e[LAN 2] <--> a end subgraph Site B c end classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black class a,b,c orange

The graph shows Cloudflare One Appliance sending DHCP discover messages to a DHCP server offsite.

Warning DHCP relay will not work if your DHCP server is behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. To enable DHCP relay functionality, use either a Cloudflare WAN tunnel or a CNI connection.

To configure DHCP relay: