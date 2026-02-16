DHCP relay
DHCP Relay provides a way for DHCP clients to communicate with DHCP servers that are not available on the same local subnet/broadcast domain. When you enable DHCP Relay, Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) forwards DHCP discover messages to a predefined DHCP server, and routes the responses back to the original device that sent the discover message.
flowchart LR accTitle: DHCP Relay diagram accDescr: The graph shows Cloudflare One Appliance sending DHCP discover messages to a DHCP server offsite. a(Cloudflare One Appliance) <--> b(Cloudflare/Cloudflare WAN) <--> c(DHCP server) subgraph Site A d[LAN 1] <--> a e[LAN 2] <--> a end subgraph Site B c end classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black class a,b,c orange
The graph shows Cloudflare One Appliance sending DHCP discover messages to a DHCP server offsite.
To configure DHCP relay:
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
- Select your Cloudflare One Appliance > Edit.
- Select Network Configuration.
- In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you need to configure DHCP relay.
- Select Edit.
- Select This is a DHCP Relay.
- In Upstream DHCP server addresses, enter the IP address of your DHCP server.
- (Optional) If you need to add more DHCP server addresses, select Add upstream DHCP server address as many times as needed, and enter the new values.
Create a
PUT request to update the LAN where you want to enable DHCP relay:
Example:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic Transit Write