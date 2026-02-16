Enable user roles
You can determine which users have, or do not have, configuration edit access for Magic products, including Magic Transit, Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN), and Cloudflare Network Firewall.
For example, if multiple teams manage different Cloudflare products on the same account, you can provide select users with edit access and other users with read-only access.
Go to the Members page.Go to Members
Under Members, enter an existing user's name and select Search.
Expand the menu at the end of the user row.
From the list, locate Network Services (Magic).
Select one of two options:
- Network Services (Magic) - Enables users to view and edit Magic configurations.
- Network Services (Magic, Read-Only) - Enables users to view but not modify Magic configurations.