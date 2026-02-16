Prioritized traffic allows you to define which applications Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) should process first. Applications not in the list will be queued behind prioritized traffic.

Similarly to breakout traffic, prioritized traffic also works via DNS requests inspection.

Warning Prioritized traffic will not work for applications that use DNS-over-HTTPS.

Add an application to your account

Before you can add or remove Prioritized traffic applications to your Cloudflare One Appliance, you need to create an account-level list with the applications that you want to configure. Currently, adding to or modifying this list is only possible via API, through the managed_app_id endpoint.

To add applications to your account:

Send a POST request to add new apps to your account.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write

Create a new App curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/apps" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "managed_app_id": "<APP_ID>", "name": "<APP_NAME>", "type": "<APP_TYPE>" }'

{ " result " : { " account_app_id " : "eb09v665c0784618a3e4ba9809258fd4" , " name " : "<APP_NAME>" , " type " : "<APP_TYPE>" , }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

You can now add this new app to the Prioritized traffic list in your Cloudflare One Appliance.

Add an application to Cloudflare One Appliance

You need to configure Prioritized traffic applications for each of your existing sites, as this is a per-site configuration.

Dashboard

API Go to the Connectors page. Go to Connectors Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit. Select Traffic Steering. In Prioritized traffic, select Assign application traffic. Select one or more applications that should bypass Cloudflare filtering from the list. You can also use the search box. Select Save. The traffic for the application you chose is now processed first by Connector. Note You will need your account ID and API token to use the API. Send a GET request to list the applications associated with an account. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic WAN Read

Magic Transit Read

Magic Transit Write List Apps curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/apps" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " { " result " : [ { " managed_app_id " : "<APP_ID>" , " name " : "<APP_NAME>" , " type " : "File Sharing" , " hostnames " : [ "<app_name.com>" , "<app-name.info>" ] } ] } Take note of the "managed_app_id" value for any application you want to add. Send a POST request to add new apps to the Prioritized traffic policy. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Create a new App Config curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /app_configs" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "managed_app_id": "<MANAGED_APP_ID>", "breakout": true }' { " result " : { " account_app_id " : "<APP_ID>" , " name " : "<APP_NAME>" , " type " : "<BREAKOUT_OR_PRIORITY>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Delete an application from Cloudflare One Appliance