 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Edit traffic steering settings

You can only add or remove applications to Breakout traffic and Prioritized traffic. To add or remove applications:

  1. Go to the Connectors page.
Go to Connectors
  1. Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
  1. Find the Appliance that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  2. Go to Traffic steering > Breakout traffic or Prioritized traffic.
  3. Select Add to add a new application.
  4. To delete an application, find the one you want to delete from Breakout traffic or Prioritized traffic > select the three dots next to it > Remove.