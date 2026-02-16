Register a hardware Cloudflare One Appliance

To set up and use the hardware version of Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector), you first need to register it with your account. This is not applicable to Virtual Cloudflare One Appliance.

Go to the Connectors page.

Go to the Connectors page. In the Appliances tab > Appliances, select Register an appliance.

In Appliance details > Serial number, insert the serial number for your device. You can optionally add notes about the Cloudflare One Appliance you are adding to the dashboard. (Optional) Select Add under Serial number to add multiple Cloudflare One Appliances at once to your account. Select Register appliance.

Your device is now registered with your account.