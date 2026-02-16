Querying Cloudflare WAN tunnel bandwidth analytics with GraphQL

This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query Cloudflare WAN ingress tunnel traffic over a specified time period.

The following API call requests Cloudflare WAN ingress tunnel traffic over a one-hour period and outputs the requested fields. Replace <CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> with your account ID, <EMAIL> , <API_KEY> 1 (legacy), or <API_TOKEN> 2 (preferred) with your API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geq and datetime_leq values as needed.

The example queries for ingress traffic. To query for egress traffic, change the value in the direction filter.

API Call

Terminal window PAYLOAD = '{ "query": "query GetTunnelHealthCheckResults($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups( limit: 100, filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_lt: $datetimeEnd, direction: $direction } ) { avg { bitRateFiveMinutes } dimensions { tunnelName datetimeFiveMinutes } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "direction": "ingress", "datetimeStart": "2022-05-04T11:00:00.000Z", "datetimeEnd": "2022-05-04T12:00:00.000Z" } } }' # curl with Legacy API Key curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data " $( echo $PAYLOAD ) " # curl with API Token curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data " $( echo $PAYLOAD ) "

The returned values represent the total bandwidth in bits per second during the five-minute interval for a particular tunnel. To use aggregations other than five minutes, use the same time window for both your metric and datetime. For example, to analyze hourly groups, use bitRateHour and datetimeHour .

The result is in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq formats it for easier parsing, as in the following example: