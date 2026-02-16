Querying Cloudflare WAN tunnel bandwidth analytics with GraphQL
This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query Cloudflare WAN ingress tunnel traffic over a specified time period.
The following API call requests Cloudflare WAN ingress tunnel traffic over a one-hour period and outputs the requested fields. Replace
<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> with your account ID,
<EMAIL>,
<API_KEY>1 (legacy), or
<API_TOKEN>2 (preferred) with your API credentials, and adjust the
datetime_geq and
datetime_leq values as needed.
The example queries for ingress traffic. To query for egress traffic, change the value in the
direction filter.
The returned values represent the total bandwidth in bits per second during the five-minute interval for a particular tunnel. To use aggregations other than five minutes, use the same time window for both your metric and datetime. For example, to analyze hourly groups, use
bitRateHour and
datetimeHour.
The result is in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to
jq formats it for easier parsing, as in the following example:
-
For details, refer to Authenticate with a Cloudflare API key. ↩
-
For details, refer to Configure an Analytics API token. ↩