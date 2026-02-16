Cloudflare measures Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) usage based on the 95th percentile of bandwidth utilized by your configured network.

How bandwidth is measured

Cloudflare WAN bandwidth includes the sum of traffic routed to and from the Cloudflare WAN network namespace. This measurement includes traffic from the following tunnel types:

For each tunnel, Cloudflare uses the highest 95th percentile value (ingress or egress traffic). The usage measurement excludes WARP traffic.

95th percentile calculation

To measure the 95th percentile bandwidth at each tunnel, Cloudflare records bandwidth to and from the global network at five-minute intervals, sorts these measurements in descending order, and discards the top 5% of recorded measurements. The highest remaining value is the 95th percentile bandwidth measurement for that time period.