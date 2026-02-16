Update tunnel health checks frequency

By default, Cloudflare servers send health checks to each GRE, Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI), or IPsec tunnel endpoint you configure to receive traffic from Cloudflare WAN.

For Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector), Cloudflare sends health checks to IPsec tunnel endpoints.

You can configure the health check frequency through the dashboard or the API to suit your use case. For example, if you are connecting a lower-traffic site that does not need immediate failover and you prefer a lower volume of health check traffic, set the frequency to low . On the other hand, if you are connecting a site that is extremely sensitive to any issues and you want proactive failover at the earliest sign of a potential problem, set this to high .

Available options are low , mid , and high .

To configure health checks frequency in Cloudflare One Appliance, refer to Configure Connector

Manual configuration

Dashboard

API To create or edit your tunnel, refer to Add tunnels. Change the Health check rate to your desired rate. For example, Low. Save your changes. You can adjust the health check frequency by updating your GRE, IPsec, or CNI tunnels. The following example adjusts tunnel health check frequency to low . Note that this command applies to GRE, IPsec and CNI tunnels: Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/%7Baccount_id%7D/magic/ipsec_tunnels/%7Bipsec_tunnel_id%7D" \ --request PUT \ --json '{ "health_check": { "rate": "low" } }'

Configure Connector

Go to the Connector page.

Go the Appliances tab > Profiles. Find the Connector profile you want to edit > select the three dots > Edit. In Network Configuration > WAN configuration > select your WAN > Edit.

Change the Health check rate to your desired rate. Select Save.