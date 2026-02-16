Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) communicates periodically with Cloudflare via HTTPS. This is also known as a heartbeat, and lets Cloudflare know that the Cloudflare One Appliance in question is connected to the Internet and reachable.

The heartbeat calls are made to api.cloudflare.com . Each Cloudflare One Appliance has a heartbeat frequency of 10 seconds, independently of the number of WAN interfaces you have running on your device.

There are three symbols for the heartbeat signal that allow you to quickly check the status of Cloudflare One Appliance:

Blue i : Cloudflare One Appliance is contacting Cloudflare as expected.

: Cloudflare One Appliance is contacting Cloudflare as expected. Yellow triangle : Cloudflare One Appliance has not yet connected to Cloudflare.

: Cloudflare One Appliance has not yet connected to Cloudflare. Red triangle: There is a potential problem with Cloudflare One Appliance.

Access Cloudflare One Appliance's heartbeat

Go to the Connectors page.