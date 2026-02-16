Understanding how Cloudflare calculates Tunnel health alerts (formerly Magic Tunnel health alerts) helps you interpret alert notifications and optimize your network reliability. Cloudflare combines different metrics to determine when to send you Tunnel health alerts. The following sections explain the key concepts behind this process.

Service-level indicator (SLI)

SLI is the ratio of positive events to total events. An SLI of 0% means the feature is not working at all, and an SLI of 100% means the feature is fully working as expected.

Note Cloudflare counts degraded health checks as failed health checks when calculating SLIs.

Service-level objectives (SLOs)

SLOs are the threshold for the SLI and set a target level of reliability for IPsec/GRE tunnels. For example, an SLO could be 99.9% of tunnel states being healthy over the past 30 days. Cloudflare calculates the SLI values for the SLO based on the down tunnel state value, not on the timeout results from tunnel health checks.

Error budget

The error budget is the amount of unsuccessful events that can happen over the course of the SLO time window while maintaining the service at the level of availability the SLO defines.

The SLO is a target percentage, and the error budget equals 100% minus the SLO. For example, assume that during 30 days there were one million tunnel health checks in your account, and your SLO is set to 99.9%. The error budget for this case would be:

number of events x (1 - SLO) = 1,000,000 x (1-0.999) = 1,000

This means the SLO allows for 1,000 unsuccessful tunnel health checks over the course of 30 days. However, what happens if all errors happen in one hour instead of 30 days? This leads to the concept of burn rate.

Burn rate

The burn rate measures how fast you expend the error budget over a given time window relative to the SLO window. In the example, an SLO of 99.9% means you can observe 1,000 tunnel health check failures over the course of 30 days. However, those same 1,000 health check failures are not acceptable during one hour.

When Cloudflare alerts you

To determine when to send Tunnel health alerts, Cloudflare relies on a multi-window, multi-burn rate approach. Every five minutes, Cloudflare analyzes the last hour and the last five minutes of data. Cloudflare calculates the SLI for the short window (five minutes) and long window (one hour) of data.

Cloudflare only alerts you when both the short and long windows fall short of the configured threshold. This means both windows must fail the threshold for an alert to trigger. For example, if you defined a threshold of 99%: