Network segmentation

You can define policies in your Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) to either allow traffic to flow between your LANs without it leaving your local premises or to forward it via the Cloudflare network where you can add additional security features. The default behavior is to drop all LAN-to-LAN traffic. These policies can be created for specific subnets, and link two LANs.

flowchart LR accTitle: LAN-to-LAN traffic flow accDescr: In this example, the red path shows traffic that stays in the customer's premises (allowing direct communication between LAN 3 and LAN 4), and the orange path shows traffic that goes to Cloudflare before returning to the customer's premises (processing traffic between LAN 1 and LAN 2 in Cloudflare). a(Cloudflare One Appliance) <---> b(Internet) <---> c(Cloudflare) subgraph Customer site d[LAN 1] <---> a e[LAN 2] <---> a g[LAN 3] <---> a h[LAN 4] <---> a end classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black class a,c orange linkStyle 0,1,2,3 stroke:#f48120,stroke-width:3px linkStyle 4,5 stroke:red,stroke-width:3px

As a best practice for security, we recommend sending all traffic through Cloudflare's network for Zero Trust security filtering. Use these policies with care and only for scenarios where you have a hard requirement for LAN-to-LAN traffic flows.

If you enable LAN to LAN traffic flows, communications can only be initiated from origin to destination — for example, LAN 1 to LAN 2 — and not the other way around. This is by design and prevents potential exfiltration of information. This does not mean bidirectional communication on TCP is not possible. It only means that the origin is the only one authorized to initiate communications.

Unidirectional communication can be enabled for UDP and ICMP, but it is not available for TCP, as it would break that protocol.

The following guide assumes you have already created a site and configured your Cloudflare One Appliance. For instructions to create a site and configure your Cloudflare One Appliance, refer to Configure hardware Appliance or Configure Virtual Appliance, depending on the type of Cloudflare One Appliance you have on your premises.

Create a policy

API Follow these steps to create a new LAN policy to segment your network. Only the fields marked required are mandatory. Go to the Connectors page. Go to Connectors Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit. Go to Network Configuration > LAN configuration. Select LAN policies > Create. In Policy name, enter a descriptive name for the policy you are creating. From the drop-down menu Origin (required), select your origin LAN. Specify a subnet for your first LAN in Subnets. In Ports specify the TCP/UDP ports you want to use. Valid ports range from 1 to 65535 . Zero ( 0 ) is not a valid port number. Add a comma to separate each of the ports or add a port range. For example, 2,5,6,9-14 . In Destination (required), select the destination LAN and repeat the above process to configure it. In Protocols, select the type of traffic you want to allow. You can choose TCP, UDP, and ICMP. You can also select Any to choose all types of traffic. In Traffic direction you can choose between bidirectional traffic (the default) and unidirectional traffic. What you can choose depends on the protocol that you chose for the policy: Any : If Any is selected and you choose Unidirectional , the system will alert you that this will break TCP traffic.

: If is selected and you choose , the system will alert you that this will break TCP traffic. TCP : You can only select Bidirectional .

: You can only select . UDP : The system defaults to Bidirectional but you can choose Unidirectional .

: The system defaults to but you can choose . ICMP: The system defaults to Bidirectional but you can choose Unidirectional. In Traffic path, select Forwarded via Cloudflare if you want traffic to be forwarded to Cloudflare to be processed. If you do not select this option, traffic will flow locally in your premises, without passing through Cloudflare. Select Save. Note You will need your account ID and API token to use the API. Create a POST request using the API to create a network policy. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Create a new Site ACL curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /acls" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "description": "<POLICY_DESCRIPTION>", "forward_locally": true, "lan_1": { "lan_id": "<LAN_ID>", "lan_name": "<LAN_NAME>", "ports": [ 1 ], "subnets": [ "192.0.2.1" ] }, "lan_2": { "lan_id": "<LAN_ID>", "lan_name": "<LAN_NAME", "ports": [ 1 ], "subnets": [ "192.0.2.1" ] }, "name": "<POLICY_NAME>", "protocols": [ "tcp" ] }' { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " description " : "Allows local traffic between PIN pads and cash register." , " forward_locally " : true , " lan_1 " : { " lan_id " : "lan_id" , " lan_name " : "lan_name" , " port_ranges " : [ "8080-9000" ], " ports " : [ 1 ], " subnets " : [ "192.0.2.1" ] }, " lan_2 " : { " lan_id " : "lan_id" , " lan_name " : "lan_name" , " port_ranges " : [ "8080-9000" ], " ports " : [ 1 ], " subnets " : [ "192.0.2.1" ] }, " name " : "PIN Pad - Cash Register" , " protocols " : [ "tcp" ], " unidirectional " : true }, " success " : true } Take note of the id parameter, as you will need it to edit or delete network policies.

The new policy will ensure that traffic between the specified LANs flows locally, bypassing Cloudflare.

Edit a policy

API Go to the Connectors page. Go to Connectors Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit. Go to Network Configuration > LAN configuration. Select LAN policies. Select the policy you need to edit > Edit. Make your changes, and select Update policy. Note You will need your account ID and API token to use the API. Create a PUT request using the API to edit a network policy. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Update Site ACL curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/sites/ $SITE_ID /acls/ $ACL_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "description": "<POLICY_DESCRIPTION>", "forward_locally": true, "lan_1": { "lan_id": "<LAN_ID>", "lan_name": "<LAN_NAME>", "ports": [ 1 ], "subnets": [ "192.0.2.1" ] }, "lan_2": { "lan_id": "<LAN_ID>", "lan_name": "<LAN_NAME>", "ports": [ 1 ], "subnets": [ "192.0.2.1" ] }, "name": "<POLICY_NAME>", "protocols": [ "tcp" ] }' { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " connector_id " : "ac60d3d0435248289d446cedd870bcf4" , " description " : "description" , " ha_mode " : true , " location " : { " lat " : "37.6192" , " lon " : "122.3816" }, " name " : "site_1" , " secondary_connector_id " : "8d67040d3835dbcf46ce29da440dc482" }, " success " : true }

Delete a policy