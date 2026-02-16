The Interrupt window defines when Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) can update its systems. When Cloudflare One Appliance is updating, this may result in an interruption to existing connections. Set up a time window that minimizes disruption to your sites.

Go to the Connectors page.

Go to the Appliances tab > Appliances. Find the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to set up the update window for > Edit.