Traceroutes

You can run traceroutes to analyze the hop-by-hop Internet path and latency between Cloudflare's network and your network.

To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:

  1. Go to the Network health page.
  1. Select Connector health.
  2. Select the tunnel for the traceroute.
  3. Select the three dots > Traceroute details.

You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including:

  • Time to live (TTL) and host
  • Autonomous system (AS) number
  • Packets sent in the traceroute
  • Average, minimum, and maximum latency
  • Standard deviation of latency