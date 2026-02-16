Traceroutes
You can run traceroutes to analyze the hop-by-hop Internet path and latency between Cloudflare's network and your network.
To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:
- Go to the Network health page.
- Select Connector health.
- Select the tunnel for the traceroute.
- Select the three dots > Traceroute details.
You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including:
- Time to live (TTL) and host
- Autonomous system (AS) number
- Packets ↗ sent in the traceroute
- Average, minimum, and maximum latency
- Standard deviation of latency