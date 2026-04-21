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Palo Alto Networks NGFW

Overview

This guide provides step-by-step instructions for configuring Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to establish IPsec VPN tunnels to Cloudflare WAN. The configuration has been validated by Cloudflare with the documented firmware release and is intended for network engineers who are familiar with Palo Alto Networks NGFW Firewalls administration and have an active Cloudflare WAN subscription.

This guide is a companion to the Cloudflare WAN IPsec VPN Reference Architecture, which defines the common IP addressing scheme, tunnel parameters, and design decisions used across all vendor guides. Readers should review that document before proceeding.

Test Environment

FieldValue
VendorPalo Alto Networks
ModelPA-440
ReleasePAN-OS 11.2.8
Date TestedMarch 2026

IKE/IPsec Crypto & Relevant Settings

FieldValue
Traffic Selection CriteriaRoute-Based VPN
RoutingStatic
Redundant TunnelsYes
Tunnel Load BalancingActive/Active
IKE VersionIKEv2
AuthenticationPre-Shared Key
Anti-Replay ProtectionDisabled
NAT Traversal (NAT-T)Not Tested
NAT-T PortNot Applicable
Phase 1 - DH-GroupGroup 20
Phase 1 - EncryptionAES-256-CBC
Phase 1 - Authentication/IntegritySHA-256
Phase 2 - DH-GroupGroup 20
Phase 2 - TransportESP
Phase 2 - EncryptionAES-256-CBC

Cloudflare WAN and Palo Alto Networks NGFW - Configuration Settings

  • While following these steps, ensure you update all object names and IP addresses to match your environment.
  • Aligning these elements with your actual naming conventions and network scheme ensures the configuration works correctly in your production setup.
  • Use Find and Replace to parse the examples below, update the names and addresses accordingly, and maintain consistency.

Cloudflare WAN - Tunnel 01 of 02

AttributeValue/Address
Name (required)CF_WAN_TUN_01
Description---
IPv4 Interface Address (required)169.254.250.0/31
IPv6 Interface Address---
Customer Endpoint203.0.113.100
Cloudflare Endpoint162.159.135.1
Tunnel health checksTrue
RateMedium
TypeRequest
DirectionBidirectional
TargetDefault
------
Turn on replay protectionFalse
Automatic return routingTrue
  • IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):
AttributeValue/Address
FQDN IDbf6c493d03<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
Pre-shared keyCloudflare-WAN-T1-PSK-1234!

Cloudflare WAN - Tunnel 02 of 02

AttributeValue/Address
Name (required)CF_WAN_TUN_02
Description---
IPv4 Interface Address (required)169.254.250.2/31
IPv6 Interface Address---
Customer Endpoint203.0.113.100
Cloudflare Endpoint172.64.135.1
Tunnel health checksTrue
RateMedium
TypeRequest
DirectionBidirectional
TargetDefault
------
Turn on replay protectionFalse
Automatic return routingTrue
  • IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):
AttributeValue/Address
FQDN ID0287844e9d<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
Pre-shared keyCloudflare-WAN-T2-PSK-1234!

Customer Premise Equipment - Palo Alto Networks

WAN InterfaceTunnel 01 of 02Tunnel 02 of 02
WAN Interfaceethernet1/1ethernet1/1
IP Address203.0.113.100/24203.0.113.100/24
Security Zoneuntrustuntrust
Virtual Tunnel Interface (VTI)Tunnel 01 of 02Tunnel 02 of 02
Tunnel interfacetunnel.1tunnel.2
IP Address169.254.250.1/31169.254.250.3/31
Security Zonecloudflarecloudflare
LAN InterfaceTunnel 01 of 02Tunnel 02 of 02
LAN Interfaceethernet1/2ethernet1/2
IP Address192.168.125.1/24192.168.125.1/24
Security Zonetrusttrust

Palo Alto Networks NGFW Object Names

RoleLabel/NameAddress
CPE Security Zone - TrustZonetrust
CPE Security Zone - UntrustZoneuntrust
CPE Security Zone - Cloudflare WANZonecloudflare
CPE IKE Crypto Profile NameIKE Crypto Profileike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
CPE IPsec Crypto Profile NameIPsec Crypto Profileipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20

Assumptions

This guide assumes the following apply:

  • Already configured IPsec tunnels and static routes in the Cloudflare dashboard
  • Used the Cloudflare Dashboard to obtain the Local Identifier (FQDN/hostname) and generate a Pre-Shared Key for each of the IPsec tunnels
  • Understand the importance of MSS clamping and adjusting it based on the traffic flows traversing the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels
  • Highly Available/Fault Tolerant Palo Alto Networks NGFW configurations, while possible, are out of scope.

High-Level Steps

  • Create Address Objects for:
    • Virtual Tunnel Interfaces (2x) - Local (/31 netmask) and Remote (/32 netmask)
    • Cloudflare Anycast IPs (2x)
    • Local Subnet(s)
    • Remote Cloudflare WAN Subnet(s)
  • Create Interface Management Profile
  • Create a Security Zone (Recommended)
  • Define Tunnel interfaces
  • Define IKE and IPsec Crypto Profiles
  • Add two IKE Gateways - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec Tunnels
  • Add two IPsec Tunnels - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec Tunnels
  • Define Security policy to permit traffic to/from Cloudflare WAN
  • Define Policy-Based Forwarding rules to selectively route traffic across the IPsec tunnels

Palo Alto Networks NGFW - Configuration

There are examples for both the Command-Line Interface (CLI) and Web UI wherever possible.

Objects & Addressing

Define Address Objects to represent the attribute/value pairs throughout the remainder of the configuration.

CLI

set address cf_wan_anycast_01 ip-netmask 162.159.135.1
set address cf_wan_anycast_02 ip-netmask 172.64.135.1
set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local ip-netmask 169.254.250.1/31
set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local ip-netmask 169.254.250.3/31
set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote ip-netmask 169.254.250.0/32
set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote ip-netmask 169.254.250.2/32
set address lan-net-192-168-125-0--24 ip-netmask 192.168.125.0/24
set address internet_203-0-113-100--24 ip-netmask 203.0.113.100/24

Web UI

  1. Go to Objects > Addresses.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Create objects of type IP Netmask for the following networks:
    • cf_wan_anycast_01 - specify 162.159.135.1 (or 162.159.135.1/32)
    • cf_wan_anycast_02 - specify 172.64.135.1 (or 172.64.135.1/32)
    • cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local - specify 169.254.250.1/31
    • cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local - specify 169.254.250.3/31
    • cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote - specify 169.254.250.0 (or 169.254.250.0/32)
    • cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote - specify 169.254.250.2 (or 169.254.250.2/32)

Interface Management Profile

Allow the applicable network interfaces to respond to pings (ICMP Echo Request). This is required to ensure the Cloudflare WAN Tunnel Health Checks are able to verify reachability across the Virtual Tunnel Interfaces.

CLI

set network profiles interface-management-profile allow_ping ping yes

Web UI

  1. Go to Network > Network Profiles > Interface Mgmt.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: allow_ping
  4. Select Ping under Network Services.
  5. Select OK.

Virtual Tunnel Interfaces (VTIs)

Add two tunnel interfaces - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec tunnels.

Note: The workflows for the CLI and Web UI can vary.

CLI - Add Tunnel Interfaces

Add two tunnel interfaces taking advantage of the Address objects and Interface Management Profile configured earlier.

set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 ip cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 interface-management-profile allow_ping


set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 ip cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local
set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 interface-management-profile allow_ping

CLI - Assign Tunnel Interfaces to the Virtual Router

Assign both tunnel interfaces to the default Virtual Router:

set network virtual-router default interface tunnel.1
set network virtual-router default interface tunnel.2

CLI - Assign Tunnel Interfaces to Security Zone

Create the cloudflare security zone if it does not already exist and bind tunnel.1 and tunnel.2 interfaces.

set zone cloudflare network layer3  [ tunnel.1 tunnel.2 ]

Web UI - Add Tunnel Interfaces

  1. Go to Network > Interfaces > Tunnel.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Enter 1 in the field to the right of "Interface Name".
  4. Config Tab > Virtual Router: default.
  5. Config Tab > Security Zone: cloudflare (or assign to trust based on your security policy).
  6. IPv4 Tab > Select cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local from the drop-down.
  7. Advanced tab > Management Profile: allow_ping.
  8. Select OK.

Repeat steps for tunnel 2

  1. Go to Network > Interfaces > Tunnel.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Enter 2 in the field to the right of "Interface Name".
  4. Config Tab > Virtual Router: default.
  5. Config Tab > Security Zone: cloudflare (or assign to trust based on your security policy).
  6. IPv4 Tab > Select cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local from the drop-down.
  7. Advanced tab > Management Profile: allow_ping.
  8. Select OK.

IPsec Tunnel Configuration

Phase 1 - IKE

Define Cryptographic Settings

Define an IKE Crypto Profile with the following settings:

AttributeValue
hashsha256
dh-groupgroup20
encryptionaes-256-cbc
lifetime hours8
CLI
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 hash sha256
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 dh-group group20
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 encryption aes-256-cbc
set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 lifetime hours 8
Web UI
  1. Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Crypto.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
  4. DH Group: group20
  5. Authentication: sha256
  6. Encryption: aes-256-cbc
  7. Timers - Key Lifetime: 8 hours
Define IKE Gateway Objects

Each tunnel will have its own Pre-Shared Key and Local ID (FQDN/hostname) - ensure you obtain/update the values from the Cloudflare Dashboard.

CLI
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 authentication pre-shared-key key "Cloudflare-WAN-T1-PSK-1234!"
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk enabled no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk negotiation-mode preferred
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-kem enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-kem block-vulnerable-cipher yes
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 ikev2-fragment enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol version ikev2
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 local-address interface ethernet1/1 ip internet_203-0-113-100--24
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol-common fragmentation enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 peer-address ip cf_wan_anycast_01
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 local-id type fqdn id "bf6c493d03<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com"


set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 authentication pre-shared-key key "Cloudflare-WAN-T2-PSK-1234!"
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk enabled no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk negotiation-mode preferred
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-kem enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-kem block-vulnerable-cipher yes
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 ikev2-fragment enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol version ikev2
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 local-address interface ethernet1/1 ip internet_203-0-113-100--24
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol-common fragmentation enable no
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 peer-address ip cf_wan_anycast_02
set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 local-id type fqdn id "0287844e9d<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com"
Web UI
  1. Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Gateways.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: cf-wan-ike-gw-01
  4. Version: IKEv2 only mode
  5. Address Type: IPv4
  6. Interface: ethernet1/1
  7. Local IP Address: internet_203-0-113-100--24
  8. Peer IP Address Type: IP
  9. Authentication: Pre-Shared Key
  10. Enter Pre-shared key and confirm value (obtain from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
  11. Local Identification: FQDN (hostname) (obtain FQDN value for Tunnel 1 from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
  12. Advanced Options tab > General > IKE Crypto Profile: ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20.
  13. Select OK.

Repeat steps for tunnel 2

  1. Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Gateways.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: cf-wan-ike-gw-02
  4. Version: IKEv2 only mode
  5. Address Type: IPv4
  6. Interface: ethernet1/1
  7. Local IP Address: internet_203-0-113-100--24
  8. Peer IP Address Type: IP
  9. Authentication: Pre-Shared Key
  10. Enter Pre-shared key and confirm value (obtain from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
  11. Local Identification: FQDN (hostname) (obtain FQDN value for Tunnel 2 from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
  12. Advanced Options tab > General > IKE Crypto Profile: ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20.
  13. Select OK.

IPsec (Phase 2)

Define Cryptographic Settings

Define an IPsec Crypto Profile with the following settings:

AttributeValue
dh-groupgroup20
esp encryptionaes-256-cbc
esp authenticationsha256
lifetime hours8
CLI
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 esp authentication sha256
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 esp encryption aes-256-cbc
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 lifetime hours 8
set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 dh-group group20
Web UI
  1. Go to Network > Network Profiles > IPsec Crypto.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
  4. IPsec Protocol: ESP
  5. Encryption: aes-256-cbc
  6. Authentication: sha256
  7. DH Group: group20
  8. Lifetime (Hours): 8
Define IPsec tunnel objects
CLI - Define IPsec tunnels
  • Tunnel 1
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 auto-key ike-gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 tunnel-monitor enable no
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 tunnel-interface tunnel.1
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 anti-replay no


set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 auto-key ike-gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 tunnel-monitor enable no
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 tunnel-interface tunnel.2
set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 anti-replay no
Web UI - Define IPsec Tunnels
  1. Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01
  4. Tunnel interface: tunnel.1
  5. Type: Auto Key
  6. Address Type: IPv4
  7. IKE Gateway: cf-wan-ike-gw-01
  8. IPsec Crypto Profile: ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
  9. Show Advanced Options - check the box.
  10. Uncheck Enable Replay Protection.
  11. IPsec Mode: Tunnel

Repeat steps for tunnel 2

  1. Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02
  4. Tunnel interface: tunnel.2
  5. Type: Auto Key
  6. Address Type: IPv4
  7. IKE Gateway: cf-wan-ike-gw-02
  8. IPsec Crypto Profile: ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
  9. Show Advanced Options - check the box.
  10. Uncheck Enable Replay Protection.
  11. IPsec Mode: Tunnel

Commit Changes

This is a good place to stop and perform a Commit to apply the configuration settings. You should be able to validate that tunnel connectivity is established.

IPSec Tunnel Verification

Web UI - View IPsec Tunnel Status

  1. Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.

View the status of the red/green indicators - select Tunnel Info and IKE Info to obtain real-time status indicators.

Web UI - View IPsec Log Details

  1. Go to Monitor > Logs > System.
  2. Add the following to the filter/search dialog across the top: ( subtype eq vpn )

This will provide valuable information as to IKE/IPsec Phase 1 and Phase 2 status and error messages.

Security Policy

Palo Alto Networks NGFW automatically permits traffic originating from and destined to the same zone (intra-zone traffic). If you opted to add tunnel.1 and tunnel.2 into a separate Security Zone, you will require explicit firewall rules to allow traffic to flow from trust to cloudflare as well as from cloudflare to trust.

CLI - Add Security Policy from trust to cloudflare

Use the move rulebase security rules <RULE_NAME> [after|before|top|bottom] <RULE_NAME - Desired position>

set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare to cloudflare
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare from trust
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare source any
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare destination any
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare application any
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare service application-default
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare action allow
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare log-start no
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare log-end yes
set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare rule-type universal

Web UI - Add Security Policy from trust to cloudflare

  1. Go to Policies > Security.
  2. Select Add.
  3. General > Name: trust-to-cloudflare
  4. Rule Type: universal (default) or interzone
  5. Source > Source Zone: trust
  6. Destination > Destination Zone: cloudflare
  7. Application > Any
  8. Service/URL Category > application-default
  9. Actions > Action setting: Allow
  10. Log Setting: Log at Session End

CLI - Add Security Policy from cloudflare to trust

Use the move rulebase security rules <RULE_NAME> [after|before|top|bottom] <RULE_NAME - Desired position>

set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust to trust
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust from cloudflare
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust source any
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust destination any
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust application any
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust service application-default
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust action allow
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust log-start no
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust log-end yes
set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust rule-type universal

Web UI - Add Security Policy from cloudflare to trust

  1. Go to Policies > Security.
  2. Select Add.
  3. General > Name: cloudflare-to-trust
  4. Rule Type: universal (default) or interzone
  5. Source > Source Zone: cloudflare
  6. Destination > Destination Zone: trust
  7. Application > Any
  8. Service/URL Category > application-default
  9. Actions > Action setting: Allow
  10. Log Setting: Log at Session End

Policy Based Forwarding

Policy Based Forwarding (aka Policy-Based Routing) allows you to apply additional matching criteria to specific traffic flows that will override routes defined within the Virtual Router.

You may only want to direct traffic through Cloudflare WAN if destined for another Cloudflare WAN site, while Internet-bound traffic continues to get forwarded directly through local Internet breakout.

The following example routes ALL traffic from the LAN subnet behind NGFW (192.168.125.0/24) through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels. This lets you use the Cloudflare Secure Web Gateway functionality.

You can route traffic to specific destinations simply by adding subnets to the Destination match criteria.

Ensure any traffic flows processed by Policy Based Forwarding is exempted from NAT policies. Cloudflare Gateway will ensure NAT is applied to Internet bound traffic without the need for policy on local devices.

CLI - Add Policy Based Forwarding Rules

  • Tunnel 1
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 action forward nexthop ip-address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 from zone trust
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 source lan-net-192-168-125-0--24
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 destination any
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 application any
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 service any
  • Tunnel 2
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 action forward nexthop ip-address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 from zone trust
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 source lan-net-192-168-125-0--24
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 destination any
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 source-user any
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 application any
set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 service any

Web UI - Add Policy Based Forwarding Rules

  • Tunnel 1:
  1. Go to Policies > Policy Based Forwarding.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: cf-wan-to-internet-01
  4. Source Zone: trust
  5. Source Address: lan-net-192-168-125-0--24
  6. Destination/Application/Service - Any/Any/Any
  7. Forwarding > Action: Forward, Egress Interface: tunnel.1, Next Hop - IP Address: cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote
  • Tunnel 2:
  1. Go to Policies > Policy Based Forwarding.
  2. Select Add.
  3. Name: cf-wan-to-internet-02
  4. Source Zone: trust
  5. Source Address: lan-net-192-168-125-0--24
  6. Destination/Application/Service - Any/Any/Any
  7. Forwarding > Action: Forward, Egress Interface: tunnel.2, Next Hop - IP Address: cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote

Commit changes, then test traffic from a host on the 192.168.125.0/24 subnet to ensure it is forwarded through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels.

Troubleshooting

Common issues

  • Always check IKE Phase 1 & IPsec Phase 2 negotiated successfully - look for "no proposal chosen" in logs
  • Verify Pre-Shared-Key and/or Local-Identity values are accurate and assigned to the correct tunnel
  • Use ping to determine reachability between the CPE and Cloudflare sides of the VTI
    • Tunnel 1: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI: ping source 169.254.250.1 169.254.250.0
    • Tunnel 2: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI: ping source 169.254.250.3 169.254.250.2

Quick Reference Guide

Display IKE & IPsec Security Associations

Use show commands to display Phase 1 and Phase 2 security associations:

admin@panfw01> show vpn ike-sa


IKEv2 SAs
Gateway ID      Peer-Address       Gateway Name       Role SN    Algorithm             Established     Expiration      Xt Child  ST
----------      ------------       ------------       ---- --    ---------             -----------     ----------      -- -----  --
1               162.159.135.1      cf-wan-ike-gw-01   Init 46    PSK/DH14/A256/SHA256  Mar.22 23:14:24 Mar.23 07:14:24 0  1      Established
2               172.64.135.1       cf-wan-ike-gw-02   Init 45    PSK/DH14/A256/SHA256  Mar.22 23:05:02 Mar.23 07:05:02 0  1      Established
IKEv2 IPSec Child SAs
Gateway Name                   TnID     Tunnel                     ID       Parent   Role SPI(in)  SPI(out) MsgID    ST
------------                   ----     ------                     --       ------   ---- -------  -------- -----    --
cf-wan-ike-gw-01               1        cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01        452741   97       Init B7D055D3 4CB26B43 00000001 Mature
cf-wan-ike-gw-02               2        cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02        452742   98       Init B4629A07 165D416C 00000001 Mature


Show IKEv2 SA: Total 2 gateways found. 2 ike sa found.

Manually Initiate IKE & IPsec Security Associations

Use test commands to force Phase 1 and Phase 2 security associations:

admin@panfw01> test vpn ike-sa gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01


Start time: Mar.30 21:23:23
Initiate 1 IKE SA.


admin@panfw01> test vpn ike-sa gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02


Start time: Mar.30 21:23:24
Initiate 1 IKE SA.
admin@panfw01> test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01


Start time: Mar.30 21:26:50
Initiate 1 IPSec SA for tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01.


admin@panfw01> test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02


Start time: Mar.30 21:26:52
Initiate 1 IPSec SA for tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02.

Palo Alto Networks Documentation

Palo Alto Networks Knowledge Base