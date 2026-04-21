Overview

This guide provides step-by-step instructions for configuring Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to establish IPsec VPN tunnels to Cloudflare WAN. The configuration has been validated by Cloudflare with the documented firmware release and is intended for network engineers who are familiar with Palo Alto Networks NGFW Firewalls administration and have an active Cloudflare WAN subscription.

This guide is a companion to the Cloudflare WAN IPsec VPN Reference Architecture, which defines the common IP addressing scheme, tunnel parameters, and design decisions used across all vendor guides. Readers should review that document before proceeding.

Test Environment

Field Value Vendor Palo Alto Networks Model PA-440 Release PAN-OS 11.2.8 Date Tested March 2026

IKE/IPsec Crypto & Relevant Settings

Field Value Traffic Selection Criteria Route-Based VPN Routing Static Redundant Tunnels Yes Tunnel Load Balancing Active/Active IKE Version IKEv2 Authentication Pre-Shared Key Anti-Replay Protection Disabled NAT Traversal (NAT-T) Not Tested NAT-T Port Not Applicable Phase 1 - DH-Group Group 20 Phase 1 - Encryption AES-256-CBC Phase 1 - Authentication/Integrity SHA-256 Phase 2 - DH-Group Group 20 Phase 2 - Transport ESP Phase 2 - Encryption AES-256-CBC

Cloudflare WAN and Palo Alto Networks NGFW - Configuration Settings

While following these steps, ensure you update all object names and IP addresses to match your environment.

Aligning these elements with your actual naming conventions and network scheme ensures the configuration works correctly in your production setup.

Use Find and Replace to parse the examples below, update the names and addresses accordingly, and maintain consistency.

Cloudflare WAN - Tunnel 01 of 02

Attribute Value/Address Name (required) CF_WAN_TUN_01 Description --- IPv4 Interface Address (required) 169.254.250.0/31 IPv6 Interface Address --- Customer Endpoint 203.0.113.100 Cloudflare Endpoint 162.159.135.1 Tunnel health checks True Rate Medium Type Request Direction Bidirectional Target Default --- --- Turn on replay protection False Automatic return routing True

IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):

Attribute Value/Address FQDN ID bf6c493d03<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com Pre-shared key Cloudflare-WAN-T1-PSK-1234!

Cloudflare WAN - Tunnel 02 of 02

Attribute Value/Address Name (required) CF_WAN_TUN_02 Description --- IPv4 Interface Address (required) 169.254.250.2/31 IPv6 Interface Address --- Customer Endpoint 203.0.113.100 Cloudflare Endpoint 172.64.135.1 Tunnel health checks True Rate Medium Type Request Direction Bidirectional Target Default --- --- Turn on replay protection False Automatic return routing True

IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):

Attribute Value/Address FQDN ID 0287844e9d<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com Pre-shared key Cloudflare-WAN-T2-PSK-1234!

Customer Premise Equipment - Palo Alto Networks

WAN Interface Tunnel 01 of 02 Tunnel 02 of 02 WAN Interface ethernet1/1 ethernet1/1 IP Address 203.0.113.100/24 203.0.113.100/24 Security Zone untrust untrust

Virtual Tunnel Interface (VTI) Tunnel 01 of 02 Tunnel 02 of 02 Tunnel interface tunnel.1 tunnel.2 IP Address 169.254.250.1/31 169.254.250.3/31 Security Zone cloudflare cloudflare

LAN Interface Tunnel 01 of 02 Tunnel 02 of 02 LAN Interface ethernet1/2 ethernet1/2 IP Address 192.168.125.1/24 192.168.125.1/24 Security Zone trust trust

Palo Alto Networks NGFW Object Names

Role Label/Name Address CPE Security Zone - Trust Zone trust CPE Security Zone - Untrust Zone untrust CPE Security Zone - Cloudflare WAN Zone cloudflare CPE IKE Crypto Profile Name IKE Crypto Profile ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 CPE IPsec Crypto Profile Name IPsec Crypto Profile ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20

Assumptions

This guide assumes the following apply:

Already configured IPsec tunnels and static routes in the Cloudflare dashboard

Used the Cloudflare Dashboard to obtain the Local Identifier (FQDN/hostname) and generate a Pre-Shared Key for each of the IPsec tunnels

Understand the importance of MSS clamping and adjusting it based on the traffic flows traversing the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels

Highly Available/Fault Tolerant Palo Alto Networks NGFW configurations, while possible, are out of scope.

High-Level Steps

Create Address Objects for: Virtual Tunnel Interfaces (2x) - Local (/31 netmask) and Remote (/32 netmask) Cloudflare Anycast IPs (2x) Local Subnet(s) Remote Cloudflare WAN Subnet(s)

Create Interface Management Profile

Create a Security Zone (Recommended)

Define Tunnel interfaces

Define IKE and IPsec Crypto Profiles

Add two IKE Gateways - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec Tunnels

Add two IPsec Tunnels - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec Tunnels

Define Security policy to permit traffic to/from Cloudflare WAN

Define Policy-Based Forwarding rules to selectively route traffic across the IPsec tunnels

Palo Alto Networks NGFW - Configuration

There are examples for both the Command-Line Interface (CLI) and Web UI wherever possible.

Objects & Addressing

Define Address Objects to represent the attribute/value pairs throughout the remainder of the configuration.

CLI

set address cf_wan_anycast_01 ip-netmask 162.159.135.1 set address cf_wan_anycast_02 ip-netmask 172.64.135.1 set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local ip-netmask 169.254.250.1/31 set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local ip-netmask 169.254.250.3/31 set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote ip-netmask 169.254.250.0/32 set address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote ip-netmask 169.254.250.2/32 set address lan-net-192-168-125-0--24 ip-netmask 192.168.125.0/24 set address internet_203-0-113-100--24 ip-netmask 203.0.113.100/24

Web UI

Go to Objects > Addresses. Select Add. Create objects of type IP Netmask for the following networks: cf_wan_anycast_01 - specify 162.159.135.1 (or 162.159.135.1/32)

- specify 162.159.135.1 (or 162.159.135.1/32) cf_wan_anycast_02 - specify 172.64.135.1 (or 172.64.135.1/32)

- specify 172.64.135.1 (or 172.64.135.1/32) cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local - specify 169.254.250.1/31

- specify 169.254.250.1/31 cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local - specify 169.254.250.3/31

- specify 169.254.250.3/31 cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote - specify 169.254.250.0 (or 169.254.250.0/32)

- specify 169.254.250.0 (or 169.254.250.0/32) cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote - specify 169.254.250.2 (or 169.254.250.2/32)

Interface Management Profile

Allow the applicable network interfaces to respond to pings (ICMP Echo Request). This is required to ensure the Cloudflare WAN Tunnel Health Checks are able to verify reachability across the Virtual Tunnel Interfaces.

CLI

set network profiles interface-management-profile allow_ping ping yes

Web UI

Go to Network > Network Profiles > Interface Mgmt. Select Add. Name: allow_ping Select Ping under Network Services . Select OK.

Virtual Tunnel Interfaces (VTIs)

Add two tunnel interfaces - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec tunnels.

Note: The workflows for the CLI and Web UI can vary.

CLI - Add Tunnel Interfaces

Add two tunnel interfaces taking advantage of the Address objects and Interface Management Profile configured earlier.

Note If you want to assign the tunnel interfaces to a Security Zone in this step, the Security Zone must already exist. This example assumes the Security Zone is created in the next step.

set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 ip cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 interface-management-profile allow_ping set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 ip cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 interface-management-profile allow_ping

CLI - Assign Tunnel Interfaces to the Virtual Router

Assign both tunnel interfaces to the default Virtual Router:

set network virtual-router default interface tunnel.1 set network virtual-router default interface tunnel.2

CLI - Assign Tunnel Interfaces to Security Zone

Create the cloudflare security zone if it does not already exist and bind tunnel.1 and tunnel.2 interfaces.

set zone cloudflare network layer3 [ tunnel.1 tunnel.2 ]

Web UI - Add Tunnel Interfaces

Go to Network > Interfaces > Tunnel. Select Add. Enter 1 in the field to the right of "Interface Name". Config Tab > Virtual Router: default . Config Tab > Security Zone: cloudflare (or assign to trust based on your security policy). IPv4 Tab > Select cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local from the drop-down. Advanced tab > Management Profile: allow_ping . Select OK.

Repeat steps for tunnel 2

Go to Network > Interfaces > Tunnel. Select Add. Enter 2 in the field to the right of "Interface Name". Config Tab > Virtual Router: default . Config Tab > Security Zone: cloudflare (or assign to trust based on your security policy). IPv4 Tab > Select cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local from the drop-down. Advanced tab > Management Profile: allow_ping . Select OK.

IPsec Tunnel Configuration

Phase 1 - IKE

Define Cryptographic Settings

Define an IKE Crypto Profile with the following settings:

Attribute Value hash sha256 dh-group group20 encryption aes-256-cbc lifetime hours 8

CLI

set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 hash sha256 set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 dh-group group20 set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 encryption aes-256-cbc set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 lifetime hours 8

Web UI

Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Crypto. Select Add. Name: ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 DH Group: group20 Authentication: sha256 Encryption: aes-256-cbc Timers - Key Lifetime: 8 hours

Define IKE Gateway Objects

Each tunnel will have its own Pre-Shared Key and Local ID (FQDN/hostname) - ensure you obtain/update the values from the Cloudflare Dashboard.

CLI

set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 authentication pre-shared-key key "Cloudflare-WAN-T1-PSK-1234!" set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk enabled no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk negotiation-mode preferred set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-kem enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 pq-kem block-vulnerable-cipher yes set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 ikev2-fragment enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol version ikev2 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 local-address interface ethernet1/1 ip internet_203-0-113-100--24 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 protocol-common fragmentation enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 peer-address ip cf_wan_anycast_01 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 local-id type fqdn id "bf6c493d03<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com" set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 authentication pre-shared-key key "Cloudflare-WAN-T2-PSK-1234!" set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk enabled no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-ppk negotiation-mode preferred set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-kem enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 pq-kem block-vulnerable-cipher yes set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 ikev2-fragment enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol version ikev2 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 local-address interface ethernet1/1 ip internet_203-0-113-100--24 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 protocol-common fragmentation enable no set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 peer-address ip cf_wan_anycast_02 set network ike gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 local-id type fqdn id "0287844e9d<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com" Explain Code

Web UI

Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Gateways. Select Add. Name: cf-wan-ike-gw-01 Version: IKEv2 only mode Address Type: IPv4 Interface: ethernet1/1 Local IP Address: internet_203-0-113-100--24 Peer IP Address Type: IP Authentication: Pre-Shared Key Enter Pre-shared key and confirm value (obtain from the Cloudflare Dashboard). Local Identification: FQDN (hostname) (obtain FQDN value for Tunnel 1 from the Cloudflare Dashboard). Advanced Options tab > General > IKE Crypto Profile: ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 . Select OK.

Repeat steps for tunnel 2

Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Gateways. Select Add. Name: cf-wan-ike-gw-02 Version: IKEv2 only mode Address Type: IPv4 Interface: ethernet1/1 Local IP Address: internet_203-0-113-100--24 Peer IP Address Type: IP Authentication: Pre-Shared Key Enter Pre-shared key and confirm value (obtain from the Cloudflare Dashboard). Local Identification: FQDN (hostname) (obtain FQDN value for Tunnel 2 from the Cloudflare Dashboard). Advanced Options tab > General > IKE Crypto Profile: ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 . Select OK.

IPsec (Phase 2)

Define Cryptographic Settings

Define an IPsec Crypto Profile with the following settings:

Attribute Value dh-group group20 esp encryption aes-256-cbc esp authentication sha256 lifetime hours 8

CLI

set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 esp authentication sha256 set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 esp encryption aes-256-cbc set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 lifetime hours 8 set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 dh-group group20

Web UI

Go to Network > Network Profiles > IPsec Crypto. Select Add. Name: ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 IPsec Protocol: ESP Encryption: aes-256-cbc Authentication: sha256 DH Group: group20 Lifetime (Hours): 8

Define IPsec tunnel objects

CLI - Define IPsec tunnels

Tunnel 1

set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 auto-key ike-gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 tunnel-monitor enable no set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 tunnel-interface tunnel.1 set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 anti-replay no set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 auto-key ike-gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 tunnel-monitor enable no set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 tunnel-interface tunnel.2 set network tunnel ipsec cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 anti-replay no Explain Code

Web UI - Define IPsec Tunnels

Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels. Select Add. Name: cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 Tunnel interface: tunnel.1 Type: Auto Key Address Type: IPv4 IKE Gateway: cf-wan-ike-gw-01 IPsec Crypto Profile: ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 Show Advanced Options - check the box. Uncheck Enable Replay Protection . IPsec Mode: Tunnel

Repeat steps for tunnel 2

Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels. Select Add. Name: cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 Tunnel interface: tunnel.2 Type: Auto Key Address Type: IPv4 IKE Gateway: cf-wan-ike-gw-02 IPsec Crypto Profile: ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20 Show Advanced Options - check the box. Uncheck Enable Replay Protection . IPsec Mode: Tunnel

Commit Changes

This is a good place to stop and perform a Commit to apply the configuration settings. You should be able to validate that tunnel connectivity is established.

IPSec Tunnel Verification

Web UI - View IPsec Tunnel Status

Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.

View the status of the red/green indicators - select Tunnel Info and IKE Info to obtain real-time status indicators.

Web UI - View IPsec Log Details

Go to Monitor > Logs > System. Add the following to the filter/search dialog across the top: ( subtype eq vpn )

This will provide valuable information as to IKE/IPsec Phase 1 and Phase 2 status and error messages.

Security Policy

Palo Alto Networks NGFW automatically permits traffic originating from and destined to the same zone (intra-zone traffic). If you opted to add tunnel.1 and tunnel.2 into a separate Security Zone, you will require explicit firewall rules to allow traffic to flow from trust to cloudflare as well as from cloudflare to trust .

CLI - Add Security Policy from trust to cloudflare

Note Firewall rules added from the CLI will always be at the very bottom of the rulebase.

Use the move rulebase security rules <RULE_NAME> [after|before|top|bottom] <RULE_NAME - Desired position>

set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare to cloudflare set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare from trust set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare source any set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare destination any set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare application any set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare service application-default set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare action allow set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare log-start no set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare log-end yes set rulebase security rules trust-to-cloudflare rule-type universal Explain Code

Web UI - Add Security Policy from trust to cloudflare

Go to Policies > Security. Select Add. General > Name: trust-to-cloudflare Rule Type: universal (default) or interzone Source > Source Zone: trust Destination > Destination Zone: cloudflare Application > Any Service/URL Category > application-default Actions > Action setting: Allow Log Setting: Log at Session End

CLI - Add Security Policy from cloudflare to trust

Note Firewall rules added from the CLI will always be at the very bottom of the rulebase.

Use the move rulebase security rules <RULE_NAME> [after|before|top|bottom] <RULE_NAME - Desired position>

set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust to trust set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust from cloudflare set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust source any set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust destination any set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust application any set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust service application-default set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust action allow set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust log-start no set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust log-end yes set rulebase security rules cloudflare-to-trust rule-type universal Explain Code

Web UI - Add Security Policy from cloudflare to trust

Go to Policies > Security. Select Add. General > Name: cloudflare-to-trust Rule Type: universal (default) or interzone Source > Source Zone: cloudflare Destination > Destination Zone: trust Application > Any Service/URL Category > application-default Actions > Action setting: Allow Log Setting: Log at Session End

Policy Based Forwarding

Policy Based Forwarding ↗ (aka Policy-Based Routing) allows you to apply additional matching criteria to specific traffic flows that will override routes defined within the Virtual Router.

You may only want to direct traffic through Cloudflare WAN if destined for another Cloudflare WAN site, while Internet-bound traffic continues to get forwarded directly through local Internet breakout.

The following example routes ALL traffic from the LAN subnet behind NGFW (192.168.125.0/24) through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels. This lets you use the Cloudflare Secure Web Gateway functionality.

You can route traffic to specific destinations simply by adding subnets to the Destination match criteria.

Ensure any traffic flows processed by Policy Based Forwarding is exempted from NAT policies. Cloudflare Gateway will ensure NAT is applied to Internet bound traffic without the need for policy on local devices.

CLI - Add Policy Based Forwarding Rules

Tunnel 1

set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 action forward nexthop ip-address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1 set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 from zone trust set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 source lan-net-192-168-125-0--24 set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 destination any set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 application any set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-01 service any

Tunnel 2

set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 action forward nexthop ip-address cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2 set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 from zone trust set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 source lan-net-192-168-125-0--24 set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 destination any set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 application any set rulebase pbf rules cf-wan-to-internet-02 service any

Web UI - Add Policy Based Forwarding Rules

Tunnel 1:

Go to Policies > Policy Based Forwarding. Select Add. Name: cf-wan-to-internet-01 Source Zone: trust Source Address: lan-net-192-168-125-0--24 Destination/Application/Service - Any/Any/Any Forwarding > Action: Forward, Egress Interface: tunnel.1, Next Hop - IP Address: cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote

Tunnel 2:

Go to Policies > Policy Based Forwarding. Select Add. Name: cf-wan-to-internet-02 Source Zone: trust Source Address: lan-net-192-168-125-0--24 Destination/Application/Service - Any/Any/Any Forwarding > Action: Forward, Egress Interface: tunnel.2, Next Hop - IP Address: cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote

Commit changes, then test traffic from a host on the 192.168.125.0/24 subnet to ensure it is forwarded through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels.

Note If you have Cloudflare One configured to perform HTTPS traffic inspection, ensure that you install the Root CA certificate prior to testing connectivity to any HTTPS-based sites, otherwise you will receive untrusted certificate warning messages.

Troubleshooting

Common issues

Always check IKE Phase 1 & IPsec Phase 2 negotiated successfully - look for "no proposal chosen" in logs

Verify Pre-Shared-Key and/or Local-Identity values are accurate and assigned to the correct tunnel

Use ping to determine reachability between the CPE and Cloudflare sides of the VTI Tunnel 1: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI: ping source 169.254.250.1 169.254.250.0 Tunnel 2: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI: ping source 169.254.250.3 169.254.250.2



Quick Reference Guide

Display IKE & IPsec Security Associations

Use show ↗ commands to display Phase 1 and Phase 2 security associations:

admin@panfw01> show vpn ike-sa IKEv2 SAs Gateway ID Peer-Address Gateway Name Role SN Algorithm Established Expiration Xt Child ST ---------- ------------ ------------ ---- -- --------- ----------- ---------- -- ----- -- 1 162.159.135.1 cf-wan-ike-gw-01 Init 46 PSK/DH14/A256/SHA256 Mar.22 23:14:24 Mar.23 07:14:24 0 1 Established 2 172.64.135.1 cf-wan-ike-gw-02 Init 45 PSK/DH14/A256/SHA256 Mar.22 23:05:02 Mar.23 07:05:02 0 1 Established

IKEv2 IPSec Child SAs Gateway Name TnID Tunnel ID Parent Role SPI(in) SPI(out) MsgID ST ------------ ---- ------ -- ------ ---- ------- -------- ----- -- cf-wan-ike-gw-01 1 cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 452741 97 Init B7D055D3 4CB26B43 00000001 Mature cf-wan-ike-gw-02 2 cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 452742 98 Init B4629A07 165D416C 00000001 Mature Show IKEv2 SA: Total 2 gateways found. 2 ike sa found.

Manually Initiate IKE & IPsec Security Associations

Use test ↗ commands to force Phase 1 and Phase 2 security associations:

admin@panfw01> test vpn ike-sa gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-01 Start time: Mar.30 21:23:23 Initiate 1 IKE SA. admin@panfw01> test vpn ike-sa gateway cf-wan-ike-gw-02 Start time: Mar.30 21:23:24 Initiate 1 IKE SA.

admin@panfw01> test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01 Start time: Mar.30 21:26:50 Initiate 1 IPSec SA for tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01. admin@panfw01> test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02 Start time: Mar.30 21:26:52 Initiate 1 IPSec SA for tunnel cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02.

Palo Alto Networks Documentation