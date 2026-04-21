Palo Alto Networks NGFW
This guide provides step-by-step instructions for configuring Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to establish IPsec VPN tunnels to Cloudflare WAN. The configuration has been validated by Cloudflare with the documented firmware release and is intended for network engineers who are familiar with Palo Alto Networks NGFW Firewalls administration and have an active Cloudflare WAN subscription.
This guide is a companion to the Cloudflare WAN IPsec VPN Reference Architecture, which defines the common IP addressing scheme, tunnel parameters, and design decisions used across all vendor guides. Readers should review that document before proceeding.
|Field
|Value
|Vendor
|Palo Alto Networks
|Model
|PA-440
|Release
|PAN-OS 11.2.8
|Date Tested
|March 2026
|Field
|Value
|Traffic Selection Criteria
|Route-Based VPN
|Routing
|Static
|Redundant Tunnels
|Yes
|Tunnel Load Balancing
|Active/Active
|IKE Version
|IKEv2
|Authentication
|Pre-Shared Key
|Anti-Replay Protection
|Disabled
|NAT Traversal (NAT-T)
|Not Tested
|NAT-T Port
|Not Applicable
|Phase 1 - DH-Group
|Group 20
|Phase 1 - Encryption
|AES-256-CBC
|Phase 1 - Authentication/Integrity
|SHA-256
|Phase 2 - DH-Group
|Group 20
|Phase 2 - Transport
|ESP
|Phase 2 - Encryption
|AES-256-CBC
- While following these steps, ensure you update all object names and IP addresses to match your environment.
- Aligning these elements with your actual naming conventions and network scheme ensures the configuration works correctly in your production setup.
- Use Find and Replace to parse the examples below, update the names and addresses accordingly, and maintain consistency.
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|Name (required)
|CF_WAN_TUN_01
|Description
|---
|IPv4 Interface Address (required)
|169.254.250.0/31
|IPv6 Interface Address
|---
|Customer Endpoint
|203.0.113.100
|Cloudflare Endpoint
|162.159.135.1
|Tunnel health checks
|True
|Rate
|Medium
|Type
|Request
|Direction
|Bidirectional
|Target
|Default
|---
|---
|Turn on replay protection
|False
|Automatic return routing
|True
- IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|FQDN ID
bf6c493d03<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
|Pre-shared key
|Cloudflare-WAN-T1-PSK-1234!
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|Name (required)
|CF_WAN_TUN_02
|Description
|---
|IPv4 Interface Address (required)
|169.254.250.2/31
|IPv6 Interface Address
|---
|Customer Endpoint
|203.0.113.100
|Cloudflare Endpoint
|172.64.135.1
|Tunnel health checks
|True
|Rate
|Medium
|Type
|Request
|Direction
|Bidirectional
|Target
|Default
|---
|---
|Turn on replay protection
|False
|Automatic return routing
|True
- IKE Identity and Pre-shared Key (obtained after tunnel creation):
|Attribute
|Value/Address
|FQDN ID
0287844e9d<REDACTED>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
|Pre-shared key
|Cloudflare-WAN-T2-PSK-1234!
|WAN Interface
|Tunnel 01 of 02
|Tunnel 02 of 02
|WAN Interface
|ethernet1/1
|ethernet1/1
|IP Address
|203.0.113.100/24
|203.0.113.100/24
|Security Zone
|untrust
|untrust
|Virtual Tunnel Interface (VTI)
|Tunnel 01 of 02
|Tunnel 02 of 02
|Tunnel interface
|tunnel.1
|tunnel.2
|IP Address
|169.254.250.1/31
|169.254.250.3/31
|Security Zone
|cloudflare
|cloudflare
|LAN Interface
|Tunnel 01 of 02
|Tunnel 02 of 02
|LAN Interface
|ethernet1/2
|ethernet1/2
|IP Address
|192.168.125.1/24
|192.168.125.1/24
|Security Zone
|trust
|trust
|Role
|Label/Name
|Address
|CPE Security Zone - Trust
|Zone
|trust
|CPE Security Zone - Untrust
|Zone
|untrust
|CPE Security Zone - Cloudflare WAN
|Zone
|cloudflare
|CPE IKE Crypto Profile Name
|IKE Crypto Profile
|ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
|CPE IPsec Crypto Profile Name
|IPsec Crypto Profile
|ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
This guide assumes the following apply:
- Already configured IPsec tunnels and static routes in the Cloudflare dashboard
- Used the Cloudflare Dashboard to obtain the Local Identifier (FQDN/hostname) and generate a Pre-Shared Key for each of the IPsec tunnels
- Understand the importance of MSS clamping and adjusting it based on the traffic flows traversing the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels
- Highly Available/Fault Tolerant Palo Alto Networks NGFW configurations, while possible, are out of scope.
- Create Address Objects for:
- Virtual Tunnel Interfaces (2x) - Local (/31 netmask) and Remote (/32 netmask)
- Cloudflare Anycast IPs (2x)
- Local Subnet(s)
- Remote Cloudflare WAN Subnet(s)
- Create Interface Management Profile
- Create a Security Zone (Recommended)
- Define Tunnel interfaces
- Define IKE and IPsec Crypto Profiles
- Add two IKE Gateways - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec Tunnels
- Add two IPsec Tunnels - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec Tunnels
- Define Security policy to permit traffic to/from Cloudflare WAN
- Define Policy-Based Forwarding rules to selectively route traffic across the IPsec tunnels
There are examples for both the Command-Line Interface (CLI) and Web UI wherever possible.
Define Address Objects to represent the attribute/value pairs throughout the remainder of the configuration.
- Go to Objects > Addresses.
- Select Add.
- Create objects of type
IP Netmaskfor the following networks:
cf_wan_anycast_01- specify 162.159.135.1 (or 162.159.135.1/32)
cf_wan_anycast_02- specify 172.64.135.1 (or 172.64.135.1/32)
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-local- specify 169.254.250.1/31
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-local- specify 169.254.250.3/31
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote- specify 169.254.250.0 (or 169.254.250.0/32)
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote- specify 169.254.250.2 (or 169.254.250.2/32)
-
Allow the applicable network interfaces to respond to pings (ICMP Echo Request). This is required to ensure the Cloudflare WAN Tunnel Health Checks are able to verify reachability across the Virtual Tunnel Interfaces.
- Go to Network > Network Profiles > Interface Mgmt.
- Select Add.
- Name:
allow_ping
- Select
Pingunder
Network Services.
- Select OK.
Add two tunnel interfaces - one for each of the two Cloudflare IPsec tunnels.
Note: The workflows for the CLI and Web UI can vary.
Add two tunnel interfaces taking advantage of the Address objects and Interface Management Profile configured earlier.
Assign both
tunnel interfaces to the default Virtual Router:
Create the
cloudflare security zone if it does not already exist and bind
tunnel.1 and
tunnel.2 interfaces.
- Go to Network > Interfaces > Tunnel.
- Select Add.
- Enter 1 in the field to the right of "Interface Name".
- Config Tab > Virtual Router:
default.
- Config Tab > Security Zone:
cloudflare(or assign to
trustbased on your security policy).
- IPv4 Tab > Select
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-localfrom the drop-down.
- Advanced tab > Management Profile:
allow_ping.
- Select OK.
Repeat steps for tunnel 2
- Go to Network > Interfaces > Tunnel.
- Select Add.
- Enter 2 in the field to the right of "Interface Name".
- Config Tab > Virtual Router:
default.
- Config Tab > Security Zone:
cloudflare(or assign to
trustbased on your security policy).
- IPv4 Tab > Select
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-localfrom the drop-down.
- Advanced tab > Management Profile:
allow_ping.
- Select OK.
Define an IKE Crypto Profile with the following settings:
|Attribute
|Value
|hash
|sha256
|dh-group
|group20
|encryption
|aes-256-cbc
|lifetime hours
|8
- Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Crypto.
- Select Add.
- Name:
ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
- DH Group:
group20
- Authentication:
sha256
- Encryption:
aes-256-cbc
- Timers - Key Lifetime: 8 hours
Each tunnel will have its own Pre-Shared Key and Local ID (FQDN/hostname) - ensure you obtain/update the values from the Cloudflare Dashboard.
- Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Gateways.
- Select Add.
- Name:
cf-wan-ike-gw-01
- Version:
IKEv2 only mode
- Address Type:
IPv4
- Interface:
ethernet1/1
- Local IP Address:
internet_203-0-113-100--24
- Peer IP Address Type:
IP
- Authentication:
Pre-Shared Key
- Enter Pre-shared key and confirm value (obtain from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
- Local Identification:
FQDN (hostname)(obtain FQDN value for Tunnel 1 from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
- Advanced Options tab > General > IKE Crypto Profile:
ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20.
- Select OK.
Repeat steps for tunnel 2
- Go to Network > Network Profiles > IKE Gateways.
- Select Add.
- Name:
cf-wan-ike-gw-02
- Version:
IKEv2 only mode
- Address Type:
IPv4
- Interface:
ethernet1/1
- Local IP Address:
internet_203-0-113-100--24
- Peer IP Address Type:
IP
- Authentication:
Pre-Shared Key
- Enter Pre-shared key and confirm value (obtain from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
- Local Identification:
FQDN (hostname)(obtain FQDN value for Tunnel 2 from the Cloudflare Dashboard).
- Advanced Options tab > General > IKE Crypto Profile:
ike-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20.
- Select OK.
Define an IPsec Crypto Profile with the following settings:
|Attribute
|Value
|dh-group
|group20
|esp encryption
|aes-256-cbc
|esp authentication
|sha256
|lifetime hours
|8
- Go to Network > Network Profiles > IPsec Crypto.
- Select Add.
- Name:
ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
- IPsec Protocol:
ESP
- Encryption:
aes-256-cbc
- Authentication:
sha256
- DH Group:
group20
- Lifetime (Hours):
8
- Tunnel 1
- Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.
- Select Add.
- Name:
cf-wan-ipsec-tun-01
- Tunnel interface:
tunnel.1
- Type:
Auto Key
- Address Type:
IPv4
- IKE Gateway:
cf-wan-ike-gw-01
- IPsec Crypto Profile:
ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
- Show Advanced Options - check the box.
- Uncheck
Enable Replay Protection.
- IPsec Mode:
Tunnel
Repeat steps for tunnel 2
- Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.
- Select Add.
- Name:
cf-wan-ipsec-tun-02
- Tunnel interface:
tunnel.2
- Type:
Auto Key
- Address Type:
IPv4
- IKE Gateway:
cf-wan-ike-gw-02
- IPsec Crypto Profile:
ipsec-aes256cbc-sha256-dh20
- Show Advanced Options - check the box.
- Uncheck
Enable Replay Protection.
- IPsec Mode:
Tunnel
This is a good place to stop and perform a
Commit to apply the configuration settings. You should be able to validate that tunnel connectivity is established.
- Go to Network > IPsec Tunnels.
View the status of the red/green indicators - select Tunnel Info and IKE Info to obtain real-time status indicators.
- Go to Monitor > Logs > System.
- Add the following to the filter/search dialog across the top:
( subtype eq vpn )
This will provide valuable information as to IKE/IPsec Phase 1 and Phase 2 status and error messages.
Palo Alto Networks NGFW automatically permits traffic originating from and destined to the same zone (intra-zone traffic). If you opted to add
tunnel.1 and
tunnel.2 into a separate Security Zone, you will require explicit firewall rules to allow traffic to flow from
trust to
cloudflare as well as from
cloudflare to
trust.
Use the
move rulebase security rules
<RULE_NAME>
[after|before|top|bottom]
<RULE_NAME - Desired position>
- Go to Policies > Security.
- Select Add.
- General > Name:
trust-to-cloudflare
- Rule Type:
universal (default)or
interzone
- Source > Source Zone:
trust
- Destination > Destination Zone:
cloudflare
- Application >
Any
- Service/URL Category >
application-default
- Actions > Action setting:
Allow
- Log Setting:
Log at Session End
Use the
move rulebase security rules
<RULE_NAME>
[after|before|top|bottom]
<RULE_NAME - Desired position>
- Go to Policies > Security.
- Select Add.
- General > Name:
cloudflare-to-trust
- Rule Type:
universal (default)or
interzone
- Source > Source Zone:
cloudflare
- Destination > Destination Zone:
trust
- Application >
Any
- Service/URL Category >
application-default
- Actions > Action setting:
Allow
- Log Setting:
Log at Session End
Policy Based Forwarding ↗ (aka Policy-Based Routing) allows you to apply additional matching criteria to specific traffic flows that will override routes defined within the Virtual Router.
You may only want to direct traffic through Cloudflare WAN if destined for another Cloudflare WAN site, while Internet-bound traffic continues to get forwarded directly through local Internet breakout.
The following example routes ALL traffic from the LAN subnet behind NGFW (192.168.125.0/24) through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels. This lets you use the Cloudflare Secure Web Gateway functionality.
You can route traffic to specific destinations simply by adding subnets to the Destination match criteria.
Ensure any traffic flows processed by Policy Based Forwarding is exempted from NAT policies. Cloudflare Gateway will ensure NAT is applied to Internet bound traffic without the need for policy on local devices.
- Tunnel 1
- Tunnel 2
- Tunnel 1:
- Go to Policies > Policy Based Forwarding.
- Select Add.
- Name:
cf-wan-to-internet-01
- Source Zone:
trust
- Source Address:
lan-net-192-168-125-0--24
- Destination/Application/Service - Any/Any/Any
- Forwarding > Action: Forward, Egress Interface: tunnel.1, Next Hop - IP Address:
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-01-remote
- Tunnel 2:
- Go to Policies > Policy Based Forwarding.
- Select Add.
- Name:
cf-wan-to-internet-02
- Source Zone:
trust
- Source Address:
lan-net-192-168-125-0--24
- Destination/Application/Service - Any/Any/Any
- Forwarding > Action: Forward, Egress Interface: tunnel.2, Next Hop - IP Address:
cf-wan-ipsec-vti-02-remote
Commit changes, then test traffic from a host on the 192.168.125.0/24 subnet to ensure it is forwarded through the Cloudflare WAN IPsec Tunnels.
- Always check IKE Phase 1 & IPsec Phase 2 negotiated successfully - look for "no proposal chosen" in logs
- Verify Pre-Shared-Key and/or Local-Identity values are accurate and assigned to the correct tunnel
- Use ping to determine reachability between the CPE and Cloudflare sides of the VTI
- Tunnel 1: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI:
ping source 169.254.250.1 169.254.250.0
- Tunnel 2: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI:
ping source 169.254.250.3 169.254.250.2
- Tunnel 1: CPE VTI to Cloudflare VTI:
Use show ↗ commands to display Phase 1 and Phase 2 security associations:
Use test ↗ commands to force Phase 1 and Phase 2 security associations: