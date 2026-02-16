Set up a site

Sites represent the local network of a data center, office, or other physical location, and combine all on-ramps available there. Sites also allow you to quickly check the state of your on-ramps and set up health alert settings so that you get notified when there are issues with the site's on-ramps.

To use a site, start by setting up your on-ramps. On-ramps can be:

Before creating a site, ensure you have set up at least one on-ramp. Then, follow these steps:

Add a site

Go to the Network health page.

In Network overview, select Add a site. Add a name and description for your new site. Optionally, you can also add the geographical coordinates for your site in Latitude and Longitude. If you add geographical coordinates, your site's location will appear in the map once created. Select Create and continue. Choose one or more on-ramps for your site from the list. Remember to only choose the on-ramps available to that particular site, as the list might include on-ramps available on other locations. Select Continue. In Define alert settings you set up alerts to notify you when there are issues with your site's on-ramps. If you want to set up alerts later, select Skip this for now to complete your setup. Otherwise, continue reading. In Tunnel Health Check Alert > Notification name, enter a name for the site's alert. Under Alert settings, choose how you want to be notified when there is an issue. You can add webhooks as well as email addresses. In Alert sensitivity level define the threshold for Tunnel health alerts to be fired. For details, refer to How Cloudflare calculates Tunnel health alerts. Select Complete setup to finish setting up your site.

Your site is now set up. If you have other sites you need to set up, repeat the steps above. If you did not set up alerts, we strongly recommend that you do it. Otherwise you will not be notified when there is a problem with one of your on-ramps.

Network overview

After adding your sites, the Network overview (beta) section of the dashboard provides a summary of the connectivity status and traffic analytics for all your sites. This is a great place to start if you receive a Cloudflare WAN alert, need to begin the troubleshooting process, or are performing routine monitoring.

Network overview (beta) has the following data types available:

Cloudflare WAN site data table Site Name

Site Health

Site Tunnel Names

Site Tunnel Statuses

Site Traffic Sent

Site Traffic Received

Cloudflare WAN site data Traffic Sent by Tunnel

Traffic Received by Tunnel

To start using network overview:

You will have access to an overview map with all your active sites, and any alerts for sites that are unhealthy or have no status available to them.

Review the following topics to learn more about the options available to you.

Network map and traffic overview

The network map section shows all the sites configured with Cloudflare WAN. At a glance, you can check:

How many active sites you have

Location for sites in a map (if you set up their geographic location)

Sites that are healthy or unhealthy

Sites that have no status available

Sites that have no location set

The Traffic overview section displays a more granular list of your sites and their status.

Site health

Sites can be healthy or unhealthy, and Cloudflare WAN uses this information to route traffic. Refer to Set thresholds for site health to learn more about this topic.

No status available

The status of a site refers to its health. If your sites show a No status available message, this means you did not configure your alert settings when creating your site. For instructions, refer to Configure Magic Tunnel health alerts.

No location set

The dashboard displays the number of sites with no location set, meaning sites for which you did not set up a geographic location. To add a location to a site, find the site you want to add location to, and select no location set to edit its location settings. Refer to Set geographic coordinates for more information.

Traffic overview

Traffic overview aggregates all Cloudflare WAN sites configured in your account. Here, you can check summary information about each site like:

Site status

Traffic sent and received

Select one of your sites to have access to a more detailed view of its traffic, including traffic by tunnel.

Edit a site

Add or remove on-ramps

Go to the Network health page.

Go to Network overview > Traffic overview. Find your site > select the three dots in front of it > Edit. Select On-ramps. Select Add to add a new on-ramp. If you want to remove an on-ramp, select the three dots in front of your on-ramp > Remove.

Set geographic coordinates

If you add geographic coordinates to your site, it will appear in the Network map. To set up or edit geographic coordinates to an existing site:

Go to the Network health page.

Go to Network overview > Traffic overview. Find your site > select the three dots in front of it > Edit.

In Basic information, edit your site's Latitude and Longitude coordinates. Select Save.

Set thresholds for site health

When you set up an alert for your site, you will be notified when there is an issue with one or more on-ramps. These alerts are sent when the percentage of successful health checks for a Cloudflare WAN on-ramp drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Setting health alerts will also display unhealthy tunnels in the Network map and in the Traffic overview sections.

To set up health alerts: