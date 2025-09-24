Workers Binding
Cloudflare’s serverless platform allows you to run code at the edge to build full-stack applications with Workers. A binding enables your Worker or Pages Function to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
To use your AI Search with Workers or Pages, create an AI binding either in the Cloudflare dashboard (refer to AI bindings for instructions), or you can update your Wrangler file. To bind AI Search to your Worker, add the following to your Wrangler file:
This method searches for relevant results from your data source and generates a response using your default model and the retrieved context, for an AI Search named
my-autorag:
query string required
The input query.
model string optional
The text-generation model that is used to generate the response for the query. For a list of valid options, check the AI Search Generation model Settings. Defaults to the generation model selected in the AI Search Settings.
rewrite_query boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_thresholdnumber optional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
stream boolean optional
Returns a stream of results as they are available. Defaults to
false.
filters object optional
Narrow down search results based on metadata, like folder and date, so only relevant content is retrieved. For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.
This is the response structure without
stream enabled.
This method searches for results from your corpus and returns the relevant results, for the AI Search instance named
my-autorag:
query string required
The input query.
rewrite_query boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_thresholdnumber optional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
filters object optional
Narrow down search results based on metadata, like folder and date, so only relevant content is retrieved. For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.
Local development is supported by proxying requests to your deployed AI Search instance. When running in local mode, your application forwards queries to the configured remote AI Search instance and returns the generated responses as if they were served locally.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-