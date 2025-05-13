You can now safely open links in emails to view and investigate them.

From Investigation, go to View details, and look for the Links identified section. Next to each link, the Cloudflare dashboard will display an Open in Browser Isolation icon which allows your team to safely open the link in a clientless, isolated browser with no risk to the analyst or your environment. Refer to Open links to learn more about this feature.

To use this feature, you must:

Enable Clientless Web Isolation in your Zero Trust settings.

in your Zero Trust settings. Have Browser Isolation (RBI) seats assigned.

For more details, refer to our setup guide.

This feature is available across these Email security packages: