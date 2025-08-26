Manage and restrict access to internal MCP servers with Cloudflare Access

You can now control who within your organization has access to internal MCP servers, by putting internal MCP servers behind Cloudflare Access.

Self-hosted applications in Cloudflare Access now support OAuth for MCP server authentication. This allows Cloudflare to delegate access from any self-hosted application to an MCP server via OAuth. The OAuth access token authorizes the MCP server to make requests to your self-hosted applications on behalf of the authorized user, using that user's specific permissions and scopes.

For example, if you have an MCP server designed for internal use within your organization, you can configure Access policies to ensure that only authorized users can access it, regardless of which MCP client they use. Support for internal, self-hosted MCP servers also works with MCP server portals, allowing you to provide a single MCP endpoint for multiple MCP servers. For more on MCP server portals, read the blog post ↗ on the Cloudflare Blog.