Cloudflare One WARP Diagnostic AI Analyzer

We're excited to share a new AI feature, the WARP diagnostic analyzer ↗, to help you troubleshoot and resolve WARP connectivity issues faster. This beta feature is now available in the Zero Trust dashboard ↗ to all users. The AI analyzer makes it easier for you to identify the root cause of client connectivity issues by parsing remote captures of WARP diagnostic logs. The WARP diagnostic analyzer provides a summary of impact that may be experienced on the device, lists notable events that may contribute to performance issues, and recommended troubleshooting steps and articles to help you resolve these issues. Refer to WARP diagnostics analyzer (beta) to learn more about how to maximize using the WARP diagnostic analyzer to troubleshoot the WARP client.