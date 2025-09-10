Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for Windows (version 2025.7.106.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Changes and improvements
- Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
- Improvement to keep TCP connections up the first time WARP connects on devices so that remote desktop sessions (such as RDP or SSH) continue to work.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.
- The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.