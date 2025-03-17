Changelog
A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store ↗. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved in-app error messages.
- Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- Added the ability to control if the WARP interface IPs are registered with DNS servers or not.
- Removed DNS logs view from the Windows client GUI. DNS logs can be viewed as part of
warp-diagor by viewing the log file on the user's local directory.
- Fixed issue that would result in a user receiving multiple re-authentication requests when waking their device from sleep.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Improvements to Windows multi-user including support for fast user switching. If you are interested in testing this feature, reach out to your Cloudflare account team.
- Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
- Fixed issue where DEX tests would run during certain sleep states where the networking stack was not fully up. This would result in failures that would be ignored.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Magic Firewall now supports a new managed list of Cloudflare IP ranges. This list is available as an option when creating a Magic Firewall policy based on IP source/destination addresses. When selecting "is in list" or "is not in list", the option "Cloudflare IP Ranges" will appear in the dropdown menu.
This list is based on the IPs listed in the Cloudflare IP ranges ↗. Updates to this managed list are applied automatically.
Note: IP Lists require an advanced Cloudflare Network Firewall subscription. For more details about Cloudflare Network Firewall plans, refer to Plans.
Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into device, network, and application performance across your Cloudflare SASE deployment. The latest release of the Cloudflare One agent (v2025.1.861) now includes device endpoint monitoring capabilities to provide deeper visibility into end-user device performance which can be analyzed directly from the dashboard.
Device health metrics are now automatically collected, allowing administrators to:
- View the last network a user was connected to
- Monitor CPU and RAM utilization on devices
- Identify resource-intensive processes running on endpoints
This feature complements existing DEX features like synthetic application monitoring and network path visualization, creating a comprehensive troubleshooting workflow that connects application performance with device state.
For more details refer to our DEX documentation.
We're excited to announce that new logging capabilities for Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) through Logpush are available in Beta starting today!
With these enhanced logs, administrators can gain visibility into end user behavior in the remote browser and track blocked data extraction attempts, along with the websites that triggered them, in an isolated session.
User Actions available:
- Copy & Paste
- Downloads & Uploads
- Printing
Learn more about how to get started with Logpush in our documentation.
Access for SaaS applications now include more configuration options to support a wider array of SaaS applications.
SAML and OIDC Field Additions
OIDC apps now include:
- Group Filtering via RegEx
- OIDC Claim mapping from an IdP
- OIDC token lifetime control
- Advanced OIDC auth flows including hybrid and implicit flows
SAML apps now include improved SAML attribute mapping from an IdP.
SAML transformations
SAML identities sent to Access applications can be fully customized using JSONata expressions. This allows admins to configure the precise identity SAML statement sent to a SaaS application.
You can now send detection logs to an endpoint of your choice with Cloudflare Logpush.
Filter logs matching specific criteria you have set and select from over 25 fields you want to send. When creating a new Logpush job, remember to select Email security alerts as the dataset.
For more information, refer to Enable detection logs.
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
Concerns about performance for Email security or Area 1? You can now check the operational status of both on the Cloudflare Status page ↗.
For Email security, look under Cloudflare Sites and Services.
- Dashboard is the dashboard for Cloudflare, including Email security
- Email security (Zero Trust) is the processing of email
- API are the Cloudflare endpoints, including the ones for Email security
For Area 1, under Cloudflare Sites and Services:
- Area 1 - Dash is the dashboard for Cloudflare, including Email security
- Email security (Area1) is the processing of email
- Area 1 - API are the Area 1 endpoints
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
Cloudflare Email security customers who have Microsoft 365 environments can quickly deploy an Email DLP (Data Loss Prevention) solution for free.
Simply deploy our add-in, create a DLP policy in Cloudflare, and configure Outlook to trigger behaviors like displaying a banner, alerting end users before sending, or preventing delivery entirely.
Refer to Outbound Data Loss Prevention to learn more about this feature.
In GUI alert:
Alert before sending:
Prevent delivery:
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.
This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.
For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.
You can now investigate links in emails with Cloudflare Security Center to generate a report containing a myriad of technical details: a phishing scan, SSL certificate data, HTTP request and response data, page performance data, DNS records, what technologies and libraries the page uses, and more.
From Investigation, go to View details, and look for the Links identified section. Select Open in Security Center next to each link. Open in Security Center allows your team to quickly generate a detailed report about the link with no risk to the analyst or your environment.
For more details, refer to Open links.
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
Block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
Gateway HTTP policies can now block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
These unscannable files are now matched with the Download and Upload File Types traffic selectors for HTTP policies:
- Password-protected Microsoft Office document
- Password-protected PDF
- Password-protected ZIP archive
- Unscannable ZIP archive
To get started inspecting and modifying behavior based on these and other rules, refer to HTTP filtering.
You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.
The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).
- C
- C++
- C#
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript
- Lua
- Python
- R
- Rust
- Swift
DLP also supports confidence level for source code profiles.
For more details, refer to DLP profiles.
Cloudflare now allows you to send SSH command logs to storage destinations configured in Logpush, including third-party destinations. Once exported, analyze and audit the data as best fits your organization! For a list of available data fields, refer to the SSH logs dataset.
To set up a Logpush job, refer to Logpush integration.
After you triage your users' submissions (that are machine reviewed), you can now escalate them to our team for reclassification (which are instead human reviewed). User submissions from the submission alias, PhishNet, and our API can all be escalated.
From Reclassifications, go to User submissions. Select the three dots next to any of the user submissions, then select Escalate to create a team request for reclassification. The Cloudflare dashboard will then show you the submissions on the Team Submissions tab.
Refer to User submissions to learn more about this feature.
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
The latest
cloudflaredbuild 2024.12.2 ↗ introduces the ability to collect all the diagnostic logs needed to troubleshoot a
cloudflaredinstance.
A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of
cloudflaredrunning on the local machine and outputs it to a
cloudflared-diagfile.
The
cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.ziparchive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the
cloudflaredinstance being diagnosed (
diagnosee) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis (
diagnoser). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.
File name Description Instance
cli-configuration.json
Tunnel run parameters used when starting the tunnel diagnosee
cloudflared_logs.txt
Tunnel log file1 diagnosee
configuration.json
Tunnel configuration parameters diagnosee
goroutine.pprof
goroutine profile made available by
pprof
diagnosee
heap.pprof
heap profile made available by
pprof
diagnosee
metrics.txt
Snapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosis diagnosee
network.txt
JSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser
raw-network.txt
Raw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6 diagnoser
systeminformation.json
Operating system information and resource usage diagnosee
task-result.json
Result of each diagnostic task diagnoser
tunnelstate.json
Tunnel connections at the time of diagnosis diagnosee
-
If the log file is blank, you may need to set
--loglevelto
debugwhen you start the tunnel. The
--loglevelparameter is only required if you ran the tunnel from the CLI using a
cloudflared tunnel runcommand. It is not necessary if the tunnel runs as a Linux/macOS service or runs in Docker/Kubernetes. ↩
For more information, refer to Diagnostic logs.
-
You now have more transparency about team and user submissions for phishing emails through a Reclassification tab in the Zero Trust dashboard.
Reclassifications happen when users or admins submit a phish to Email security. Cloudflare reviews and - in some cases - reclassifies these emails based on improvements to our machine learning models.
This new tab increases your visibility into this process, allowing you to view what submissions you have made and what the outcomes of those submissions are.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using a Direct CNI on-ramp.
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via CNI.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
Refer to Magic WAN BGP peering or Magic Transit BGP peering to learn more about this feature and how to set it up.
You can now generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps to Magic WAN.
Magic Cloud can scan and discover existing network resources and generate the required terraform files to automate cloud resource deployment using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows for cloud automation.
You might want to do this to:
- Review the proposed configuration for an on-ramp before deploying it with Cloudflare.
- Deploy the on-ramp using your own infrastructure-as-code pipeline instead of deploying it with Cloudflare.
For more details, refer to Set up with Terraform.
You can now use CASB to find security misconfigurations in your AWS cloud environment using Data Loss Prevention.
You can also connect your AWS compute account to extract and scan your S3 buckets for sensitive data while avoiding egress fees. CASB will scan any objects that exist in the bucket at the time of configuration.
To connect a compute account to your AWS integration:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Cloud & SaaS findings > Integrations.
- Find and select your AWS integration.
- Select Open connection instructions.
- Follow the instructions provided to connect a new compute account.
- Select Refresh.
You can now type in languages that use diacritics (like á or ç) and character-based scripts (such as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) directly within the remote browser. The isolated browser now properly recognizes non-English keyboard input, eliminating the need to copy and paste content from a local browser or device.
You can now send user action logs for Email security to an endpoint of your choice with Cloudflare Logpush.
Filter logs matching specific criteria you have set or select from multiple fields you want to send. For all users, we will log the date and time, user ID, IP address, details about the message they accessed, and what actions they took.
When creating a new Logpush job, remember to select Audit logs as the dataset and filter by:
- Field:
"ResourceType"
- Operator:
"starts with"
- Value:
"email_security".
For more information, refer to Enable user action logs.
This feature is available across all Email security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
- Field:
The Magic Firewall dashboard now allows you to search custom rules using the rule name and/or ID.
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics.
- Select Magic Firewall.
- Add a filter for Rule ID.
Additionally, the rule ID URL link has been added to Network Analytics.
Eliminate long-lived credentials and enhance SSH security with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure
Organizations can now eliminate long-lived credentials from their SSH setup and enable strong multi-factor authentication for SSH access, similar to other Access applications, all while generating access and command logs.
SSH with Access for Infrastructure uses short-lived SSH certificates from Cloudflare, eliminating SSH key management and reducing the security risks associated with lost or stolen keys. It also leverages a common deployment model for Cloudflare One customers: WARP-to-Tunnel.
SSH with Access for Infrastructure enables you to:
- Author fine-grained policy to control who may access your SSH servers, including specific ports, protocols, and SSH users.
- Monitor infrastructure access with Access and SSH command logs, supporting regulatory compliance and providing visibility in case of security breach.
- Preserve your end users' workflows. SSH with Access for Infrastructure supports native SSH clients and does not require any modifications to users’ SSH configs.
To get started, refer to SSH with Access for Infrastructure.