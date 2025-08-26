New CASB integrations for ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

Cloudflare CASB ↗ now supports three of the most widely used GenAI platforms — OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini. These API-based integrations give security teams agentless visibility into posture, data, and compliance risks across their organization’s use of generative AI.

Key capabilities

Agentless connections — connect ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini tenants via API; no endpoint software required

— connect ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini tenants via API; no endpoint software required Posture management — detect insecure settings and misconfigurations that could lead to data exposure

— detect insecure settings and misconfigurations that could lead to data exposure DLP detection — identify sensitive data in uploaded chat attachments or files

— identify sensitive data in uploaded chat attachments or files GenAI-specific insights — surface risks unique to each provider’s capabilities

Learn more

These integrations are available to all Cloudflare One customers today.