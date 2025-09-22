Access Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) destinations securely from your browser — now generally available!

Browser-based RDP with Cloudflare Access is now generally available for all Cloudflare customers. It enables secure, remote Windows server access without VPNs or RDP clients.

Since we announced our open beta, we've made a few improvements:

Support for targets with IPv6.

Support for Magic WAN and WARP Connector as on-ramps.

More robust error messaging on the login page to help you if you encounter an issue.

Worldwide keyboard support. Whether your day-to-day is in Portuguese, Chinese, or something in between, your browser-based RDP experience will look and feel exactly like you are using a desktop RDP client.

Cleaned up some other miscellaneous issues, including but not limited to enhanced support for Entra ID accounts and support for usernames with spaces, quotes, and special characters.

As a refresher, here are some benefits browser-based RDP provides:

Control how users authenticate to internal RDP resources with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and granular access policies.

with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and granular access policies. Record who is accessing which servers and when to support regulatory compliance requirements and to gain greater visibility in the event of a security event.

to support regulatory compliance requirements and to gain greater visibility in the event of a security event. Eliminate the need to install and manage software on user devices . You will only need a web browser.

. You will only need a web browser. Reduce your attack surface by keeping your RDP servers off the public Internet and protecting them from common threats like credential stuffing or brute-force attacks.

To get started, refer to Connect to RDP in a browser.