New AI-Enabled Search for Zero Trust Dashboard

Cloudflare One

Zero Trust Dashboard has a brand new, AI-powered search functionality. You can search your account by resources (applications, policies, device profiles, settings, etc.), pages, products, and more.

Example search results in the Zero Trust dashboard

Ask Cloudy — You can also ask Cloudy, our AI agent, questions about Cloudflare Zero Trust. Cloudy is trained on our developer documentation and implementation guides, so it can tell you how to configure functionality, best practices, and can make recommendations.

Cloudy can then stay open with you as you move between pages to build configuration or answer more questions.

Find Recents — Recent searches and Cloudy questions also have a new tab under Zero Trust Overview.