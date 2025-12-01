Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
This week’s release introduces new detections for remote code execution attempts targeting Monsta FTP (CVE-2025-34299), alongside improvements to an existing XSS detection to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- CVE-2025-34299 is a critical remote code execution flaw in Monsta FTP, arising from improper handling of user-supplied parameters within the file-handling interface. Certain builds allow crafted requests to bypass sanitization and reach backend PHP functions that execute arbitrary commands. Attackers can send manipulated parameters through the web panel to trigger command execution within the application’s runtime environment.
Impact
If exploited, the vulnerability enables full remote command execution on the underlying server, allowing takeover of the hosting environment, unauthorized file access, and potential lateral movement. As the flaw can be triggered without authentication on exposed Monsta FTP instances, it represents a severe risk for publicly reachable deployments.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Monsta FTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34299 Log Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A XSS - JS Context Escape - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "XSS - JS Context Escape" (ID:
This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in FortiWeb, linked to CVE-2025-64446, alongside new detection logic expanding protection against PHP Wrapper Injection techniques.
Key Findings
This vulnerability enables an unauthenticated attacker to bypass access controls by abusing the CGIINFO header.
CGIINFOheader. The latest update strengthens detection logic to ensure a reliable identification of crafted requests attempting to exploit this flaw.
Impact
- FortiWeb (CVE-2025-64446): Exploitation allows a remote unauthenticated adversary to circumvent authentication mechanisms by sending a manipulated CGIINFO header to FortiWeb's backend CGI handler.
CGIINFOheader to FortiWeb’s backend CGI handler. Successful exploitation grants unintended access to restricted administrative functionality, potentially enabling configuration tampering or system-level actions.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A FortiWeb - Authentication Bypass via CGIINFO Header - CVE:CVE-2025-64446 Log Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PHP Wrapper Injection - Body - Beta Log Disabled This rule has been merged into the original rule "PHP Wrapper Injection - Body" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PHP Wrapper Injection - URI - Beta Log Disabled This rule has been merged into the original rule "PHP Wrapper Injection - URI" (ID:
The threat events platform now has threat insights available for some relevant parent events. Threat intelligence analyst users can access these insights for their threat hunting activity. Insights are also highlighted in the Cloudflare dashboard by a small
lightning iconand the insights can refer to multiple, connected events, potentially part of the same attack or campaign and associated with the same threat actor.
For more information, refer to Analyze threat events.
This week’s release introduces a critical detection for CVE-2025-61757, a vulnerability in the Oracle Identity Manager REST WebServices component.
Key Findings
This flaw allows unauthenticated attackers with network access over HTTP to fully compromise the Identity Manager, potentially leading to a complete takeover.
Impact
Oracle Identity Manager (CVE-2025-61757): Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to bypass security checks by sending specially crafted requests to the application's message processor. This enables the creation of arbitrary employee accounts, which can be leveraged to modify system configurations and achieve full system compromise.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Oracle Identity Manager - Pre-Auth RCE - CVE:CVE-2025-61757 N/A Block This is a new detection.
This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in DELMIA Apriso, linked to CVE-2025-6205.
Key Findings
This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to gain privileged access to the application. The latest update provides enhanced detection logic for resilient protection against exploitation attempts.
Impact
- DELMIA Apriso (CVE-2025-6205): Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to bypass security checks by sending specially crafted requests to the application's message processor. This enables the creation of arbitrary employee accounts, which can be leveraged to modify system configurations and achieve full system compromise.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A DELMIA Apriso - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-6205 Log Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PHP Wrapper Injection - Body N/A Disabled Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PHP Wrapper Injection - URI N/A Disabled Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
Now, API Shield automatically searches for and highlights Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) attacks on managed API endpoints. API Shield will highlight both BOLA enumeration attacks and BOLA pollution attacks, telling you what was attacked, by who, and for how long.
You can find these attacks three different ways: Security Overview, Endpoint details, or Security Analytics. If these attacks are not found on your managed API endpoints, there will not be an overview card or security analytics suspicious activity card.
From the endpoint details, you can select View attack to find details about the BOLA attacker’s sessions.
From here, select View in Analytics to observe attacker traffic over time for the last seven days.
Your search will filter to traffic on that endpoint in the last seven days, along with the malicious session IDs found in the attack. Session IDs are hashed for privacy and will not be found in your origin logs. Refer to IP and JA4 fingerprint to cross-reference behavior at the origin.
At any time, you can also start your investigation into attack traffic from Security Analytics by selecting the suspicious activity card.
We urge you to take all of this client information to your developer team to research the attacker behavior and ensure any broken authorization policies in your API are fixed at the source in your application, preventing further abuse.
In addition, this release marks the end of the beta period for these scans. All Enterprise customers with API Shield subscriptions will see these new attacks if found on their zone.
This week’s release introduces new detections for Prototype Pollution across three common vectors: URI, Body, and Header/Form.
Key Findings
- These attacks can affect both API and web applications by altering normal behavior or bypassing security controls.
Impact
Exploitation may allow attackers to change internal logic or cause unexpected behavior in applications using JavaScript or Node.js frameworks. Developers should sanitize input keys and avoid merging untrusted data structures.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution - URI Log Disabled This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution - Body Log Disabled This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution - Header - Form Log Disabled This is a new detection
This week’s emergency release introduces a new detection signature that enhances coverage for a critical vulnerability in the React Native Metro Development Server, tracked as CVE-2025-11953.
Key Findings
The Metro Development Server exposes an HTTP endpoint that is vulnerable to OS command injection (CWE-78). An unauthenticated network attacker can send a crafted request to this endpoint and execute arbitrary commands on the host running Metro. The vulnerability affects Metro/cli-server-api builds used by React Native Community CLI in pre-patch development releases.
Impact
Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-11953 may result in remote command execution on developer workstations or CI/build agents, leading to credential and secret exposure, source tampering, and potential lateral movement into internal networks. Administrators and developers are strongly advised to apply the vendor's patches and restrict Metro’s network exposure to reduce this risk.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React Native Metro - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-11953 N/A Block This is a New Detection
This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source, linked to CVE-2025-54236.
Key Findings
This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to take over customer accounts through the Commerce REST API and, in certain configurations, may lead to remote code execution. The latest update provides enhanced detection logic for resilient protection against exploitation attempts.
Impact
- Adobe Commerce (CVE-2025-54236): Exploitation may allow attackers to hijack sessions, execute arbitrary commands, steal data, and disrupt storefronts, resulting in confidentiality and integrity risks for merchants. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply vendor patches without delay.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100774C Adobe Commerce - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54236 Log Block This is an improved detection.
The Brand Protection logo query dashboard now allows you to use the Report to Cloudflare button to submit an Abuse report directly from the Brand Protection logo queries dashboard. While you could previously report new domains that were impersonating your brand before, now you can do the same for websites found to be using your logo wihtout your permission. The abuse reports wiull be prefilled and you will only need to validate a few fields before you can click the submit button, after which our team process your request.
Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection docs.
Cloudflare now provides two new request fields in the Ruleset engine that let you make decisions based on whether a request used TCP and the measured TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare. These fields help you understand protocol usage across your traffic and build policies that respond to network performance. For example, you can distinguish TCP from QUIC traffic or route high latency requests to alternative origins when needed.
Field Type Description
cf.edge.client_tcp
Boolean Indicates whether the request used TCP. A value of true means the client connected using TCP instead of QUIC.
cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msec
Number Reports the smoothed TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds. For example, a value of 20 indicates roughly twenty milliseconds of RTT.
Example filter expression:
More information can be found in the Rules language fields reference.
This week’s release introduces a new detection signature that enhances coverage for a critical vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite, tracked as CVE-2025-61884.
Key Findings
The flaw is easily exploitable and allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access to compromise Oracle Configurator, which can grant access to sensitive resources and configuration data. The affected versions include 12.2.3 through 12.2.14.
Impact
Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-61884 may result in unauthorized access to critical business data or full exposure of information accessible through Oracle Configurator. Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor's patches and recommended mitigations to reduce this exposure.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Oracle E-Business Suite - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-61884 N/A Block This is a New Detection
The Requests for Information (RFI) dashboard now shows users the number of tokens used by each submitted RFI to better understand usage of tokens and how they relate to each request submitted.
What’s new:
- Users can now see the number of tokens used for a submitted request for information.
- Users can see the remaining tokens allocated to their account for the quarter.
- Users can only select the Routine priority for the
Strategic Threat Researchrequest type.
Cloudforce One subscribers can try it now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Requests for Information ↗.
This week’s release introduces a new detection signature that enhances coverage for a critical vulnerability in Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), tracked as CVE-2025-59287.
Key Findings
The vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to potentially achieve remote code execution. The updated detection logic strengthens defenses by improving resilience against exploitation attempts targeting this flaw.
Impact
Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-59287 could enable attackers to hijack sessions, execute arbitrary commands, exfiltrate sensitive data, and disrupt storefront operations. These actions pose significant confidentiality and integrity risks to affected environments. Administrators should apply vendor patches immediately to mitigate exposure.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Windows Server - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-59287 N/A Block This is a New Detection
This week’s update introduces an enhanced rule that expands detection coverage for a critical vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite. It also improves an existing rule to provide more reliable coverage in request processing.
Key Findings
New WAF rule deployed for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) to block unauthenticated attacker's network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Concurrent Processing. If successfully exploited, this vulnerability may result in remote code execution.
Impact
- Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-61882 allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely by chaining multiple weaknesses, enabling lateral movement into internal services, data exfiltration, and large-scale extortionware deployment within Oracle E-Business Suite environments.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100598A Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100916A Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882 - 2 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A HTTP Truncated N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
Cloudflare's new Application Security report, currently in Closed Beta, is now available in the dashboard.Go to Security reports
The reports are generated monthly and provide cyber security insights trends for all of the Enterprise zones in your Cloudflare account.
The reports also include an industry benchmark, comparing your cyber security landscape to peers in your industry.
Learn more about the reports by referring to the Security Reports documentation.
Use the feedback survey link at the top of the page to help us improve the reports.
This week we introduced several new detections across Cloudflare Managed Rulesets, expanding coverage for high-impact vulnerability classes such as SSRF, SQLi, SSTI, Reverse Shell attempts, and Prototype Pollution. These rules aim to improve protection against attacker-controlled payloads that exploit misconfigurations or unvalidated input in web applications.
Key Findings
New detections added for multiple exploit categories:
SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) — new rules targeting both local and cloud metadata abuse patterns (Beta).
SQL Injection (SQLi) — rules for common patterns, sleep/time-based injections, and string/wait function exploitation across headers and URIs.
SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection) — arithmetic-based probe detections introduced across URI, header, and body fields.
Reverse Shell and XXE payloads — enhanced heuristics for command execution and XML external entity misuse.
Prototype Pollution — new Beta rule identifying common JSON payload structures used in object prototype poisoning.
PHP Wrapper Injection and HTTP Parameter Pollution detections — to catch path traversal and multi-parameter manipulation attempts.
Anomaly Header Checks — detecting CRLF injection attempts in header names.
Impact
These updates help detect multi-vector payloads that blend SSRF + RCE or SQLi + SSTI attacks, especially in cloud-hosted applications with exposed metadata endpoints or unsafe template rendering.
Prototype Pollution and HTTP parameter pollution rules address emerging JavaScript supply-chain exploitation patterns increasingly seen in real-world incidents.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Anomaly:Header - name - CR, LF N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - Body N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - Header N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - XXE - Body N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - Common Patterns - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - Sleep Function - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - String Function - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - WaitFor Function - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSRF - Local - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSRF - Local - 2 - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSRF - Cloud - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSRF - Cloud - 2 - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - Header N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - Body N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PHP Wrapper Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PHP Wrapper Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A HTTP parameter pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
This week’s highlights include a new JinJava rule targeting a sandbox-bypass flaw that could allow malicious template input to escape execution controls. The rule improves detection for unsafe template rendering paths.
Key Findings
New WAF rule deployed for JinJava (CVE-2025-59340) to block a sandbox bypass in the template engine that permits attacker-controlled type construction and arbitrary class instantiation; in vulnerable environments this can escalate to remote code execution and full server compromise.
Impact
- CVE-2025-59340 — Exploitation enables attacker-supplied type descriptors / Jackson
ObjectMapperabuse, allowing arbitrary class loading, file/URL access (LFI/SSRF primitives) and, with suitable gadget chains, potential remote code execution and system compromise.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100892 JinJava - SSTI - CVE:CVE-2025-59340 Log Block This is a New Detection
This week’s highlights prioritise an emergency Oracle E-Business Suite RCE rule deployed to block active, high-impact exploitation. Also addressed are high-severity Chaos Mesh controller command-injection flaws that enable unauthenticated in-cluster RCE and potential cluster compromise, plus a form-data multipart boundary issue that permits HTTP Parameter Pollution (HPP). Two new generic SQLi detections were added to catch inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure techniques.
Key Findings
-
New emergency rule released for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) addressing an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in core business application modules. Immediate mitigation deployed to protect enterprise workloads.
-
Chaos Mesh (CVE-2025-59358,CVE-2025-59359,CVE-2025-59360,CVE-2025-59361): A GraphQL debug endpoint on the Chaos Controller Manager is exposed without authentication; several controller mutations (cleanTcs, killProcesses, cleanIptables) are vulnerable to OS command injection.
cleanTcs,
killProcesses,
cleanIptables) are vulnerable to OS command injection.
-
Form-Data (CVE-2025-7783): Attackers who can observe
Math.random()outputs and control request fields in form-data may exploit this flaw to perform HTTP parameter pollution, leading to request tampering or data manipulation.
-
Two new generic SQLi detections added to enhance baseline coverage against inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure attempts.
Impact
-
CVE-2025-61882 — Oracle E-Business Suite remote code execution (emergency detection): attacker-controlled input can yield full system compromise, data exfiltration, and operational outage; immediate blocking enforced.
-
CVE-2025-59358 / CVE-2025-59359 / CVE-2025-59360 / CVE-2025-59361 — Unauthenticated command-injection in Chaos Mesh controllers allowing remote code execution, cluster compromise, and service disruption (high availability risk).
-
CVE-2025-7783 — Predictable multipart boundaries in form-data enabling HTTP Parameter Pollution; results include request tampering, parameter overwrite, and downstream data integrity loss.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100882 Chaos Mesh - Missing Authentication - CVE:CVE-2025-59358 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100883 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59359 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100884 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59361 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100886 Form-Data - Parameter Pollution - CVE:CVE-2025-7783 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100888 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59360 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100916 Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100917 Generic Rules - SQLi - Inline Comment Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100918 Generic Rules - SQLi - Information Disclosure N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
Managed Ruleset Updated
This update introduces 21 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100902 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100908 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100910 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100915 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 5 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100899 Generic Rules - Content-Type Abuse N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100914 Generic Rules - Content-Type Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100911 Generic Rules - Cookie Header Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100905 Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100913 Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100907 Generic Rules - Parameter Pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100906 Generic Rules - PHP Object Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100904 Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100897 Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100903 Generic Rules - Reverse Shell N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100909 Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100898 Generic Rules - SSJI NoSQL N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100896 Generic Rules - SSRF N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895 Generic Rules - Template Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895A Generic Rules - Template Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100912 Generic Rules - XXE N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100900 Relative Paths - Anomaly Headers N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
This week highlights four important vendor- and component-specific issues: an authentication bypass in SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727), an information-disclosure flaw in Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434), an SSRF in the WordPress plugin Ditty (CVE-2025-8085), and a directory-traversal bug in Vite (CVE-2025-30208). These are paired with improvements to our generic detection coverage (SQLi, SSRF) to raise the baseline and reduce noisy gaps.
Key Findings
-
SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727): Authentication bypass in SimpleHelp that can allow unauthorized access to management interfaces or sessions.
-
Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434): Information-disclosure vulnerability in Flowise Cloud that may expose sensitive configuration or user data to unauthenticated or low-privileged actors.
-
WordPress:Plugin: Ditty (CVE-2025-8085): SSRF in the Ditty WordPress plugin enabling server-side requests that could reach internal services or cloud metadata endpoints.
-
Vite (CVE-2025-30208): Directory-traversal vulnerability in Vite allowing access to filesystem paths outside the intended web root.
Impact
These vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain access, escalate privileges, or execute actions that were previously unavailable:
-
SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727): An authentication bypass that can let unauthenticated attackers access management interfaces or hijack sessions — enabling lateral movement, credential theft, or privilege escalation within affected environments.
-
Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434): Information-disclosure flaw that can expose sensitive configuration, tokens, or user data; leaked secrets may be chained into account takeover or privileged access to backend services.
-
WordPress:Plugin: Ditty (CVE-2025-8085): SSRF that enables server-side requests to internal services or cloud metadata endpoints, potentially allowing attackers to retrieve credentials or reach otherwise inaccessible infrastructure, leading to privilege escalation or cloud resource compromise.
-
Vite (CVE-2025-30208): Directory-traversal vulnerability that can expose filesystem contents outside the web root (configuration files, keys, source code), which attackers can use to escalate privileges or further compromise systems.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100717 SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727 Log Block This rule is merged to 100717 in legacy WAF and Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100775 Flowise Cloud - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-58434 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100881 WordPress:Plugin:Ditty - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-8085 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100887 Vite - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-30208 Log Block This is a New Detection
Managed Ruleset Updated
This update introduces 11 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100859A SQLi - UNION - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100889 Command Injection - Generic 9 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100890 Information Disclosure - Common Files - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100891 Anomaly:URL - Relative Paths N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100894 XSS - Inline Function N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100895 XSS - DOM N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100896 SQLi - MSSQL Length Enumeration N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100897 Generic Rules - Code Injection - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100898 SQLi - Evasion N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100899 SQLi - Probing 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100900 SQLi - Probing N/A Disabled This is a New Detection