WAF Release - 2026-02-02

This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-64459 and CVE-2025-24893.

Key Findings

CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the Q() class.

class. CVE-2025-24893: XWiki allows unauthenticated remote code execution through crafted requests to the SolrSearch endpoint, affecting the entire installation.