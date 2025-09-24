Changelog
This week highlights a critical vendor-specific vulnerability: a deserialization flaw in the License Servlet of Fortra’s GoAnywhere MFT. By forging a license response signature, an attacker can trigger deserialization of arbitrary objects, potentially leading to command injection.
Key Findings
- GoAnywhere MFT (CVE-2025-10035): Deserialization vulnerability in the License Servlet that allows attackers with a forged license response signature to deserialize arbitrary objects, potentially resulting in command injection.
Impact
GoAnywhere MFT (CVE-2025-10035): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100787 Fortra GoAnywhere - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-10035 N/A Block This is a New Detection
This week emphasizes two critical vendor-specific vulnerabilities: a full elevation-of-privilege in Microsoft Azure Networking (CVE-2025-54914) and a server-side template injection (SSTI) leading to remote code execution (RCE) in Skyvern (CVE-2025-49619). These are complemented by enhancements in generic detections (SQLi, SSRF) to improve baseline coverage.
Key Findings
Azure (CVE-2025-54914): Vulnerability in Azure Networking allowing elevation of privileges.
Skyvern (CVE-2025-49619): Skyvern ≤ 0.1.85 has a server-side template injection (SSTI) vulnerability in its Prompt field (workflow blocks) via Jinja2. Authenticated users with low privileges can get remote code execution (blind).
Generic SQLi / SSRF improvements: Expanded rule coverage to detect obfuscated SQL injection patterns and SSRF across host, local, and cloud contexts.
Impact
These vulnerabilities allow attackers to escalate privileges or execute code under conditions where previously they could not:
Azure CVE-2025-54914 enables an attacker from the network with no credentials to gain high-level access within Azure Networking; could lead to full compromise of networking components.
Skyvern CVE-2025-49619 allows authenticated users with minimal privilege to exploit SSTI for remote code execution, undermining isolation of workflow components.
The improvements for SQLi and SSRF reduce risk from common injection and request-based attacks.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100146 SSRF - Host - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100146B SSRF - Local - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100146C SSRF - Cloud - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100714 Azure - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-54914 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100758 Skyvern - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49619 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100773 Next.js - SSRF Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100774 Adobe Commerce - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54236 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100800_BETA SQLi - Obfuscated Boolean - Beta Log Block This rule has been merged into the original rule (ID:
This week's update
This week's focus highlights newly disclosed vulnerabilities in DevOps tooling, data visualization platforms, and enterprise CMS solutions. These issues include sensitive information disclosure and remote code execution, putting organizations at risk of credential leakage, unauthorized access, and full system compromise.
Key Findings
Argo CD (CVE-2025-55190): Exposure of sensitive information could allow attackers to access credential data stored in configurations, potentially leading to compromise of Kubernetes workloads and secrets.
DataEase (CVE-2025-57773): Insufficient input validation enables JNDI injection and insecure deserialization, resulting in remote code execution (RCE). Successful exploitation grants attackers control over the application server.
Sitecore (CVE-2025-53694): A sensitive information disclosure flaw allows unauthorized access to confidential information stored in Sitecore deployments, raising the risk of data breaches and privilege escalation.
Impact
These vulnerabilities expose organizations to serious risks, including credential theft, unauthorized access, and full system compromise. Argo CD's flaw may expose Kubernetes secrets, DataEase exploitation could give attackers remote execution capabilities, and Sitecore's disclosure issue increases the likelihood of sensitive data leakage and business impact.
Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor patches immediately, rotate exposed credentials, and review access controls to mitigate these risks.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100646 Argo CD - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-55190s Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100874 DataEase - JNDI injection - CVE:CVE-2025-57773 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100880 Sitecore - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-53694 Log Block This is a New Detection
This week's update
This week’s focus highlights newly disclosed vulnerabilities in web frameworks, enterprise applications, and widely deployed CMS plugins. The vulnerabilities include SSRF, authentication bypass, arbitrary file upload, and remote code execution (RCE), exposing organizations to high-impact risks such as unauthorized access, system compromise, and potential data exposure. In addition, security rule enhancements have been deployed to cover general command injection and server-side injection attacks, further strengthening protections.
Key Findings
Next.js (CVE-2025-57822): Improper handling of redirects in custom middleware can lead to server-side request forgery (SSRF) when user-supplied headers are forwarded. Attackers could exploit this to access internal services or cloud metadata endpoints. The issue has been resolved in versions 14.2.32 and 15.4.7. Developers using custom middleware should upgrade and verify proper redirect handling in
next()calls.
ScriptCase (CVE-2025-47227, CVE-2025-47228): In the Production Environment extension in Netmake ScriptCase through 9.12.006 (23), two vulnerabilities allow attackers to reset admin accounts and execute system commands, potentially leading to full compromise of affected deployments.
-
Sar2HTML (CVE-2025-34030): In Sar2HTML version 3.2.2 and earlier, insufficient input sanitization of the plot parameter allows remote, unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary system commands. Exploitation could compromise the underlying server and its data.
Zhiyuan OA (CVE-2025-34040): An arbitrary file upload vulnerability exists in the Zhiyuan OA platform. Improper validation in the
wpsAssistServletinterface allows unauthenticated attackers to upload crafted files via path traversal, which can be executed on the web server, leading to remote code execution.
WordPress:Plugin:InfiniteWP Client (CVE-2020-8772): A vulnerability in the InfiniteWP Client plugin allows attackers to perform restricted actions and gain administrative control of connected WordPress sites.
Impact
These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain unauthorized access, execute malicious code, or take full control of affected systems. The Next.js SSRF flaw may expose internal services or cloud metadata endpoints to attackers. Exploitations of ScriptCase and Sar2HTML could result in remote code execution, administrative takeover, and full server compromise. In Zhiyuan OA, the arbitrary file upload vulnerability allows attackers to execute malicious code on the web server, potentially exposing sensitive data and applications. The authentication bypass in WordPress InfiniteWP Client enables attackers to gain administrative access, risking data exposure and unauthorized control of connected sites.
Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor patches immediately, remove unsupported software, and review authentication and access controls to mitigate these risks.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007D Command Injection - Common Attack Commands Args Log Block This rule has been merged into the original rule "Command Injection - Common Attack Commands" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100617 Next.js - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-57822 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100659_BETA Common Payloads for Server-Side Template Injection - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Common Payloads for Server-Side Template Injection" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100824B CrushFTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54309 - 3 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100848 ScriptCase - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-47227 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100849 ScriptCase - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-47228 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100872 WordPress:Plugin:InfiniteWP Client - Missing Authorization - CVE:CVE-2020-8772 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100873 Sar2HTML - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-34030 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100875 Zhiyuan OA - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34040 Log Block This is a New Detection
This week's update
This week, new critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Sitecore’s Sitecore Experience Manager (XM), Sitecore Experience Platform (XP), specifically versions 9.0 through 9.3, and 10.0 through 10.4. These flaws are caused by unsafe data deserialization and code reflection, leaving affected systems at high risk of exploitation.
Key Findings
- CVE-2025-53690: Remote Code Execution through Insecure Deserialization
- CVE-2025-53691: Remote Code Execution through Insecure Deserialization
- CVE-2025-53693: HTML Cache Poisoning through Unsafe Reflections
Impact
Exploitation could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely on the affected system and conduct cache poisoning attacks, potentially leading to further compromise. Applying the latest vendor-released solution without delay is strongly recommended.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100878 Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-53691 N/A Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100631 Sitecore - Cache Poisoning - CVE:CVE-2025-53693 N/A Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100879 Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-53690 N/A Block This is a new detection
This week's update
This week, a critical vulnerability was disclosed in Fortinet FortiWeb (versions 7.6.3 and below, versions 7.4.7 and below, versions 7.2.10 and below, and versions 7.0.10 and below), linked to improper parameter handling that could allow unauthorized access.
Key Findings
- Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-52970): A vulnerability may allow an unauthenticated remote attacker with access to non-public information to log in as any existing user on the device via a specially crafted request.
Impact
Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated attacker to impersonate any existing user on the device, potentially enabling them to modify system settings or exfiltrate sensitive information, posing a serious security risk. Upgrading to the latest vendor-released version is strongly recommended.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100586 Fortinet FortiWeb - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-52970 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100136C XSS - JavaScript - Headers and Body N/A N/A Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
This week's update
This week, new critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Next.js’s image optimization functionality, exposing a broad range of production environments to risks of data exposure and cache manipulation.
Key Findings
CVE-2025-55173: Arbitrary file download from the server via image optimization.
-
Impact
Exploitation could expose sensitive files, leak user or backend data, and undermine application trust. Given Next.js’s wide use, immediate patching and cache hardening are strongly advised.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100613 Next.js - Dangerous File Download - CVE:CVE-2025-55173 N/A Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100616 Next.js - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-57752 N/A Block This is a new detection
Manage and deploy your AI provider keys through Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) with AI Gateway, now powered by Cloudflare Secrets Store
Cloudflare Secrets Store is now integrated with AI Gateway, allowing you to store, manage, and deploy your AI provider keys in a secure and seamless configuration through Bring Your Own Key ↗. Instead of passing your AI provider keys directly in every request header, you can centrally manage each key with Secrets Store and deploy in your gateway configuration using only a reference, rather than passing the value in plain text.
You can now create a secret directly from your AI Gateway in the dashboard ↗ by navigating into your gateway -> Provider Keys -> Add.
You can also create your secret with the newly available ai_gateway scope via wrangler ↗, the Secrets Store dashboard ↗, or the API ↗.
Then, pass the key in the request header using its Secrets Store reference:
Or, using Javascript:
For more information, check out the blog ↗!
This week's update
This week, critical vulnerabilities were disclosed that impact widely used open-source infrastructure, creating high-risk scenarios for code execution and operational disruption.
Key Findings
Apache HTTP Server – Code Execution (CVE-2024-38474): A flaw in Apache HTTP Server allows attackers to achieve remote code execution, enabling full compromise of affected servers. This vulnerability threatens the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical web services.
-
Laravel (CVE-2024-55661): A security flaw in Laravel introduces the potential for remote code execution under specific conditions. Exploitation could provide attackers with unauthorized access to application logic and sensitive backend data.
Impact
These vulnerabilities pose severe risks to enterprise environments and open-source ecosystems. Remote code execution enables attackers to gain deep system access, steal data, disrupt services, and establish persistent footholds for broader intrusions. Given the widespread deployment of Apache HTTP Server and Laravel in production systems, timely patching and mitigation are critical.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100822_BETA WordPress:Plugin:WPBookit - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6058 N/A Disabled This was merged in to the original rule "WordPress:Plugin:WPBookit - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6058" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100831 Apache HTTP Server - Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38474 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100846 Laravel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-55661 Log Disabled This is a New Detection
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100850 Command Injection - Generic 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100851 Remote Code Execution - Java Deserialization N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100852 Command Injection - Generic 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100853 Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100854 XSS - Generic JavaScript N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100855 Command Injection - Generic 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100856 PHP Object Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100857 Generic - Parameter Fuzzing N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100858 Code Injection - Generic 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100859 SQLi - UNION - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100860 Command Injection - Generic 5 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100861 Command Execution - Generic N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100862 GraphQL Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100863 Command Injection - Generic 6 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100864 Code Injection - Generic 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100865 PHP Object Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100866 SQLi - LIKE 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100867 SQLi - DROP - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100868 Code Injection - Generic 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100869 Command Injection - Generic 7 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100870 Command Injection - Generic 8 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100871 SQLi - LIKE 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
This week's update
This week, a series of critical vulnerabilities were discovered impacting core enterprise and open-source infrastructure. These flaws present a range of risks, providing attackers with distinct pathways for remote code execution, methods to breach internal network boundaries, and opportunities for critical data exposure and operational disruption.
Key Findings
SonicWall SMA (CVE-2025-32819, CVE-2025-32820, CVE-2025-32821): A remote authenticated attacker with SSLVPN user privileges can bypass path traversal protections. These vulnerabilities enable a attacker to bypass security checks to read, modify, or delete arbitrary files. An attacker with administrative privileges can escalate this further, using a command injection flaw to upload malicious files, which could ultimately force the appliance to reboot to its factory default settings.
-
Ms-Swift Project (CVE-2025-50460): An unsafe deserialization vulnerability exists in the Ms-Swift project's handling of YAML configuration files. If an attacker can control the content of a configuration file passed to the application, they can embed a malicious payload that will execute arbitrary code and it can be executed during deserialization.
-
Apache Druid (CVE-2023-25194): This vulnerability in Apache Druid allows an attacker to cause the server to connect to a malicious LDAP server. By sending a specially crafted LDAP response, the attacker can trigger an unrestricted deserialization of untrusted data. If specific "gadgets" (classes that can be abused) are present in the server's classpath, this can be escalated to achieve Remote Code Execution (RCE).
-
Tenda AC8v4 (CVE-2025-51087, CVE-2025-51088): Vulnerabilities allow an authenticated attacker to trigger a stack-based buffer overflow. By sending malformed arguments in a request to specific endpoints, an attacker can crash the device or potentially achieve arbitrary code execution.
-
Open WebUI (CVE-2024-7959): This vulnerability allows a user to change the OpenAI URL endpoint to an arbitrary internal network address without proper validation. This flaw can be exploited to access internal services or cloud metadata endpoints, potentially leading to remote command execution if the attacker can retrieve instance secrets or access sensitive internal APIs.
-
BentoML (CVE-2025-54381): The vulnerability exists in the serialization/deserialization handlers for multipart form data and JSON requests, which automatically download files from user-provided URLs without proper validation of internal network addresses. This allows attackers to fetch from unintended internal services, including cloud metadata and localhost.
-
Adobe Experience Manager Forms (CVE-2025-54254): An Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') vulnerability that could lead to arbitrary file system read in Adobe AEM (≤6.5.23).
Impact
These vulnerabilities affect core infrastructure, from network security appliances like SonicWall to data platforms such as Apache Druid and ML frameworks like BentoML. The code execution and deserialization flaws are particularly severe, offering deep system access that allows attackers to steal data, disrupt services, and establish a foothold for broader intrusions. Simultaneously, SSRF and XXE vulnerabilities undermine network boundaries, exposing sensitive internal data and creating pathways for lateral movement. Beyond data-centric threats, flaws in edge devices like the Tenda router introduce the tangible risk of operational disruption, highlighting a multi-faceted threat to the security and stability of key enterprise systems.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100574 SonicWall SMA - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-32819, CVE:CVE-2025-32820, CVE:CVE-2025-32821 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100576 Ms-Swift Project - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-50460 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100585 Apache Druid - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-25194 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100834 Tenda AC8v4 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-51087, CVE:CVE-2025-51088 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100835 Open WebUI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-7959 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100837 SQLi - OOB Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100841 BentoML - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54381 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100841A BentoML - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54381 - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100841B BentoML - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54381 - 3 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100845 Adobe Experience Manager Forms - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-54254 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100845A Adobe Experience Manager Forms - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-54254 - 2 Log Block This is a New Detection
Brand Protection detects domains that may be impersonating your brand — from common misspellings (
cloudfalre.com) to malicious concatenations (
cloudflare-okta.com). Saved search queries run continuously and alert you when suspicious domains appear.
You can now create and save multiple queries in a single step, streamlining setup and management. Available now via the Brand Protection bulk query creation API.
This week's update focuses on a wide range of enterprise software, from network infrastructure and security platforms to content management systems and development frameworks. Flaws include unsafe deserialization, OS command injection, SSRF, authentication bypass, and arbitrary file upload — many of which allow unauthenticated remote code execution. Notable risks include Cisco Identity Services Engine and Ivanti EPMM, where successful exploitation could grant attackers full administrative control of core network infrastructure and popular web services such as WordPress, SharePoint, and Ingress-Nginx, where security bypasses and arbitrary file uploads could lead to complete site or server compromise.
Key Findings
Cisco Identity Services Engine (CVE-2025-20281): Insufficient input validation in a specific API of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) and ISE-PIC allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code with root privileges on an affected device.
-
Wazuh Server (CVE-2025-24016): An unsafe deserialization vulnerability in Wazuh Server (versions 4.4.0 to 4.9.0) allows for remote code execution and privilege escalation. By injecting unsanitized data, an attacker can trigger an exception to execute arbitrary code on the server.
-
CrushFTP (CVE-2025-54309): A flaw in AS2 validation within CrushFTP allows remote attackers to gain administrative access via HTTPS on systems not using the DMZ proxy feature. This flaw can lead to unauthorized file access and potential system compromise.
-
Kentico Xperience CMS (CVE-2025-2747, CVE-2025-2748): Vulnerabilities in Kentico Xperience CMS could enable cross-site scripting (XSS), allowing attackers to inject malicious scripts into web pages. Additionally, a flaw could allow unauthenticated attackers to bypass the Staging Sync Server's authentication, potentially leading to administrative control over the CMS.
-
Node.js (CVE-2025-27210): An incomplete fix for a previous vulnerability (CVE-2025-23084) in Node.js affects the
path.join()API method on Windows systems. The vulnerability can be triggered using reserved Windows device names such as
CON,
PRN, or
AUX.
WordPress:Plugin:Simple File List (CVE-2025-34085, CVE-2020-36847): This vulnerability in the Simple File List plugin for WordPress allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to upload arbitrary files to a vulnerable site. This can be exploited to achieve remote code execution on the server.
(Note: CVE-2025-34085 has been rejected as a duplicate.)
GeoServer (CVE-2024-29198): A Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability exists in GeoServer's Demo request endpoint, which can be exploited where the Proxy Base URL has not been configured.
-
-
Microsoft SharePoint (CVE-2024-38018): This is a remote code execution vulnerability affecting Microsoft SharePoint Server.
-
Manager-IO (CVE-2025-54122): A critical unauthenticated full read Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability is present in the proxy handler of both Manager Desktop and Server editions up to version 25.7.18.2519. This allows an unauthenticated attacker to bypass network isolation and access internal services.
-
Ingress-Nginx (CVE-2025-1974): A vulnerability in the Ingress-Nginx controller for Kubernetes allows an attacker to bypass access control rules. An unauthenticated attacker with access to the pod network can achieve arbitrary code execution in the context of the ingress-nginx controller.
PaperCut NG/MF (CVE-2023-2533): A Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability has been identified in PaperCut NG/MF. Under specific conditions, an attacker could exploit this to alter security settings or execute arbitrary code if they can deceive an administrator with an active login session into clicking a malicious link.
-
-
WordPress (CVE-2025-5394): The "Alone – Charity Multipurpose Non-profit WordPress Theme" for WordPress is vulnerable to arbitrary file uploads. A missing capability check allows unauthenticated attackers to upload ZIP files containing webshells disguised as plugins, leading to remote code execution.
Impact
These vulnerabilities span a broad range of enterprise technologies, including network access control systems, monitoring platforms, web servers, CMS platforms, cloud services, and collaboration tools. Exploitation techniques range from remote code execution and command injection to authentication bypass, SQL injection, path traversal, and configuration weaknesses.
A critical flaw in perimeter devices like Ivanti EPMM or SonicWall SMA could allow an unauthenticated attacker to gain remote code execution, completely breaching the primary network defense. A separate vulnerability within Cisco's Identity Services Engine could then be exploited to bypass network segmentation, granting an attacker widespread internal access. Insecure deserialization issues in platforms like Wazuh Server and CrushFTP could then be used to run malicious payloads or steal sensitive files from administrative consoles. Weaknesses in web delivery controllers like Ingress-Nginx or popular content management systems such as WordPress, SharePoint, and Kentico Xperience create vectors to bypass security controls, exfiltrate confidential data, or fully compromise servers.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100538 GeoServer - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-29198 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100548 Ivanti EPMM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6771 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100550 Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38018 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100562 Manager-IO - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54122 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100565
Cisco Identity Services Engine - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20281
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100567 Ingress-Nginx - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-1974 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100569 PaperCut NG/MF - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-2533 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100571 SonicWall SMA - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-40598 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100573 WordPress - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-5394 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100806 Wazuh Server - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24016 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100824 CrushFTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54309 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100824A CrushFTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54309 - 2 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100825 AMI MegaRAC - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-54085 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100826 Kentico Xperience CMS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-2747 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100827 Kentico Xperience CMS - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-2748 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100828 Node.js - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-27210 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100829
WordPress:Plugin:Simple File List - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34085
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100829A
WordPress:Plugin:Simple File List - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34085 - 2
Log Disabled This is a New Detection
This week’s highlight focuses on two critical vulnerabilities affecting key infrastructure and enterprise content management platforms. Both flaws present significant remote code execution risks that can be exploited with minimal or no user interaction.
Key Findings
-
Squid (≤6.3) — CVE-2025-54574: A heap buffer overflow occurs when processing Uniform Resource Names (URNs). This vulnerability may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the server. The issue has been resolved in version 6.4.
-
Adobe AEM (≤6.5.23) — CVE-2025-54253: Due to a misconfiguration, attackers can achieve remote code execution without requiring any user interaction, posing a severe threat to affected deployments.
Impact
Both vulnerabilities expose critical attack vectors that can lead to full server compromise. The Squid heap buffer overflow allows remote code execution by crafting malicious URNs, which can lead to server takeover or denial of service. Given Squid’s widespread use as a caching proxy, this flaw could be exploited to disrupt network traffic or gain footholds inside secure environments.
Adobe AEM’s remote code execution vulnerability enables attackers to run arbitrary code on the content management server without any user involvement. This puts sensitive content, application integrity, and the underlying infrastructure at extreme risk. Exploitation could lead to data theft, defacement, or persistent backdoor installation.
These findings reinforce the urgency of updating to the patched versions — Squid 6.4 and Adobe AEM 6.5.24 or later — and reviewing configurations to prevent exploitation.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100844 Adobe Experience Manager Forms - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54253 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100840 Squid - Buffer Overflow - CVE:CVE-2025-54574 N/A Block This is a New Detection
This week's highlight focuses on a series of significant vulnerabilities identified across widely adopted web platforms, from enterprise-grade CMS to essential backend administration tools. The findings reveal multiple vectors for attack, including critical flaws that allow for full server compromise and others that enable targeted attacks against users.
Key Findings
Sitecore (CVE-2025-34509, CVE-2025-34510, CVE-2025-34511): A hardcoded credential allows remote attackers to access administrative APIs. Once authenticated, they can exploit an additional vulnerability to upload arbitrary files, leading to remote code execution.
-
Grafana (CVE-2025-4123): A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability allows an attacker to redirect users to a malicious website, which can then execute arbitrary JavaScript in the victim's browser.
-
LaRecipe (CVE-2025-53833): Through Server-Side Template Injection, attackers can execute arbitrary commands on the server, potentially access sensitive environment variables, and escalate access depending on server configuration.
-
CentOS WebPanel (CVE-2025-48703): A command injection vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary commands on the server.
-
WordPress (CVE-2023-5561): This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to determine the email addresses of users who have published public posts on an affected website.
-
WordPress Plugin - WPBookit (CVE-2025-6058): A missing file type validation allows unauthenticated attackers to upload arbitrary files to the server, creating the potential for remote code execution.
-
WordPress Theme - Motors (CVE-2025-4322): Due to improper identity validation, an unauthenticated attacker can change the passwords of arbitrary users, including administrators, to gain access to their accounts.
Impact
These vulnerabilities pose a multi-layered threat to widely adopted web technologies, ranging from enterprise-grade platforms like Sitecore to everyday solutions such as WordPress, and backend tools like CentOS WebPanel. The most severe risks originate in remote code execution (RCE) flaws found in Sitecore, CentOS WebPanel, LaRecipe, and the WPBookit plugin. These allow attackers to bypass security controls and gain deep access to the server, enabling them to steal sensitive data, deface websites, install persistent malware, or use the compromised server as a launchpad for further attacks.
The privilege escalation vulnerability is the Motors theme, which allows for a complete administrative account takeover on WordPress sites. This effectively hands control of the application to an attacker, who can then manipulate content, exfiltrate user data, and alter site functionality without needing to breach the server itself.
The Grafana cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw can be used to hijack authenticated user sessions or steal credentials, turning a trusted user's browser into an attack vector.
Meanwhile, the information disclosure flaw in WordPress core provides attackers with valid user emails, fueling targeted phishing campaigns that aim to secure the same account access achievable through the other exploits.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100535A Sitecore - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-34510, CVE:CVE-2025-34511 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100535 Sitecore - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-34509 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100543 Grafana - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-4123 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100545 WordPress - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-5561 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100820 CentOS WebPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-48703 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100821 LaRecipe - SSTI - CVE:CVE-2025-53833 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100822 WordPress:Plugin:WPBookit - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6058 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100823 WordPress:Theme:Motors - Privilege Escalation - CVE:CVE-2025-4322 Log Block This is a New Detection
Deploy to Cloudflare buttons now support Worker environment variables, secrets, and Secrets Store secrets
Any template which uses Worker environment variables, secrets, or Secrets Store secrets can now be deployed using a Deploy to Cloudflare button.
Define environment variables and secrets store bindings in your Wrangler configuration file as normal:
Add secrets to a
.dev.vars.exampleor
.env.examplefile:
And optionally, you can add a description for these bindings in your template's
package.jsonto help users understand how to configure each value:
These secrets and environment variables will be presented to users in the dashboard as they deploy this template, allowing them to configure each value. Additional information about creating templates and Deploy to Cloudflare buttons can be found in our documentation.
This week’s update spotlights several vulnerabilities across Apache Tomcat, MongoDB, and Fortinet FortiWeb. Several flaws related with a memory leak in Apache Tomcat can lead to a denial-of-service attack. Additionally, a code injection flaw in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security controls to access restricted data.
Key Findings
Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-25257): An improper neutralization of special elements used in a SQL command vulnerability in Fortinet FortiWeb versions allows an unauthenticated attacker to execute unauthorized SQL code or commands.
-
Apache Tomcat (CVE-2025-31650): A improper Input Validation vulnerability in Apache Tomcat that could create memory leak when incorrect error handling for some invalid HTTP priority headers resulted in incomplete clean-up of the failed request.
-
MongoDB (CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061): Improper use of
$wherein match and a nested
$wherefilter with a
populate()match in Mongoose can lead to search injection.
Impact
These vulnerabilities target user-facing components, web application servers, and back-end databases. A SQL injection flaw in Fortinet FortiWeb can lead to data theft or system compromise. A separate issue in Apache Tomcat involves a memory leak from improper input validation, which could be exploited for a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. Finally, a vulnerability in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security filters and access unauthorized data through malicious search queries.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100804 BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100812 Fortinet FortiWeb - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-25257 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100813 Apache Tomcat - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-31650 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100815 MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100816 MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061 Log Block This is a New Detection
This week's update highlights several high-impact vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft SharePoint Server. These flaws, involving unsafe deserialization, allow unauthenticated remote code execution over the network, posing a critical threat to enterprise environments relying on SharePoint for collaboration and document management.
Key Findings
- Microsoft SharePoint Server (CVE-2025-53770): A critical vulnerability involving unsafe deserialization of untrusted data, enabling unauthenticated remote code execution over the network. This flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable SharePoint servers without user interaction.
- Microsoft SharePoint Server (CVE-2025-53771): A closely related deserialization issue that can be exploited by unauthenticated attackers, potentially leading to full system compromise. The vulnerability highlights continued risks around insecure serialization logic in enterprise collaboration platforms.
Impact
Together, these vulnerabilities significantly weaken the security posture of on-premise Microsoft SharePoint Server deployments. By enabling remote code execution without authentication, they open the door for attackers to gain persistent access, deploy malware, and move laterally across enterprise environments.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100817 Microsoft SharePoint - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-53770 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100818 Microsoft SharePoint - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-53771 N/A Block This is a New Detection
This week's update spotlights several critical vulnerabilities across Citrix NetScaler Memory Disclosure, FTP servers and network application. Several flaws enable unauthenticated remote code execution or sensitive data exposure, posing a significant risk to enterprise security.
Key Findings
- Wing FTP Server (CVE-2025-47812): A critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that enables unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code with root/SYSTEM-level privileges by exploiting a Lua injection flaw.
- Infoblox NetMRI (CVE-2025-32813): A remote unauthenticated command injection flaw that allows an attacker to execute arbitrary commands, potentially leading to unauthorized access.
- Citrix Netscaler ADC (CVE-2025-5777, CVE-2023-4966): A sensitive information disclosure vulnerability, also known as "Citrix Bleed2", that allows the disclosure of memory and subsequent remote access session hijacking.
- Akamai CloudTest (CVE-2025-49493): An XML External Entity (XXE) injection that could lead to read local files on the system by manipulating XML input.
Impact
These vulnerabilities affect critical enterprise infrastructure, from file transfer services and network management appliances to application delivery controllers. The Wing FTP RCE and Infoblox command injection flaws offer direct paths to deep system compromise, while the Citrix "Bleed2" and Akamai XXE vulnerabilities undermine system integrity by enabling session hijacking and sensitive data theft.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100804 BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587 Log Log This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100805 Wing FTP Server - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-47812 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100807 Infoblox NetMRI - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-32813 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100808 Citrix Netscaler ADC - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-5777 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100809 Citrix Netscaler ADC - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-4966 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100810 Akamai CloudTest - XXE - CVE:CVE-2025-49493 Log Block This is a New Detection
The Brand Protection API is now available, allowing users to create new queries and delete existing ones, fetch matches and more!
What you can do:
- create new string or logo query
- delete string or logo queries
- download matches for both logo and string queries
- read matches for both logo and string queries
Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection API in our documentation.
This week’s vulnerability analysis highlights emerging web application threats that exploit modern JavaScript behavior and SQL parsing ambiguities. Attackers continue to refine techniques such as attribute overloading and obfuscated logic manipulation to evade detection and compromise front-end and back-end systems.
Key Findings
- XSS – Attribute Overloading: A novel cross-site scripting technique where attackers abuse custom or non-standard HTML attributes to smuggle payloads into the DOM. These payloads evade traditional sanitization logic, especially in frameworks that loosely validate attributes or trust unknown tokens.
- XSS – onToggle Event Abuse: Exploits the lesser-used onToggle event (triggered by elements like
<details>) to execute arbitrary JavaScript when users interact with UI elements. This vector is often overlooked by static analyzers and can be embedded in seemingly benign components.
Impact
These vulnerabilities target both user-facing components and back-end databases, introducing potential vectors for credential theft, session hijacking, or full data exfiltration. The XSS variants bypass conventional filters through overlooked HTML behaviors, while the obfuscated SQLi enables attackers to stealthily probe back-end logic, making them especially difficult to detect and block.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100798 XSS - Attribute Overloading Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100799 XSS - OnToggle Log Block This is a New Detection
We have significantly increased the limits for IP Lists on Enterprise plans to provide greater flexibility and control:
- Total number of lists: Increased from 10 to 1,000.
- Total number of list items: Increased from 10,000 to 500,000.
Limits for other list types and plans remain unchanged. For more details, refer to the lists availability.
This week’s roundup uncovers critical vulnerabilities affecting enterprise VoIP systems, webmail platforms, and a popular JavaScript framework. The risks range from authentication bypass to remote code execution (RCE) and buffer handling flaws, each offering attackers a path to elevate access or fully compromise systems.
Key Findings
- Fortinet FortiVoice (CVE-2025-32756): A buffer error vulnerability in FortiVoice systems that could lead to memory corruption and potential code execution or service disruption in enterprise telephony environments.
- Roundcube (CVE-2025-49113): A critical RCE flaw allowing unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code via crafted requests, leading to full compromise of mail servers and user inboxes.
Impact
These vulnerabilities affect core business infrastructure, from web interfaces to voice communications and email platforms. The Roundcube RCE and FortiVoice buffer flaw offer potential for deep system access, while the Next.js auth bypass undermines trust boundaries in modern web apps.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100795 Next.js - Auth Bypass Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100796 Fortinet FortiVoice - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-32756 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100797 Roundcube - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49113 Log Disabled This is a New Detection
This week’s roundup highlights multiple critical vulnerabilities across popular web frameworks, plugins, and enterprise platforms. The focus lies on remote code execution (RCE), server-side request forgery (SSRF), and insecure file upload vectors that enable full system compromise or data exfiltration.
Key Findings
- Cisco IOS XE (CVE-2025-20188): Critical RCE vulnerability enabling unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary commands on network infrastructure devices, risking total router compromise.
- Axios (CVE-2024-39338): SSRF flaw impacting server-side request control, allowing attackers to manipulate internal service requests when misconfigured with unsanitized user input.
- vBulletin (CVE-2025-48827, CVE-2025-48828): Two high-impact RCE flaws enabling attackers to remotely execute PHP code, compromising forum installations and underlying web servers.
- Invision Community (CVE-2025-47916): A critical RCE vulnerability allowing authenticated attackers to run arbitrary code in community platforms, threatening data and lateral movement risk.
- CrushFTP (CVE-2025-32102, CVE-2025-32103): SSRF vulnerabilities in upload endpoint processing permit attackers to pivot internal network scans and abuse internal services.
- Roundcube (CVE-2025-49113): RCE via email processing enables attackers to execute code upon viewing a crafted email — particularly dangerous for webmail deployments.
- WooCommerce WordPress Plugin (CVE-2025-47577): Dangerous file upload vulnerability permits unauthenticated users to upload executable payloads, leading to full WordPress site takeover.
- Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Detection Improvements: Enhanced detection patterns.
Impact
These vulnerabilities span core systems — from routers to e-commerce to email. RCE in Cisco IOS XE, Roundcube, and vBulletin poses full system compromise. SSRF in Axios and CrushFTP supports internal pivoting, while WooCommerce’s file upload bug opens doors to mass WordPress exploitation.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100783 Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20188 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100784 Axios - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-39338 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100785
vBulletin - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-48827, CVE:CVE-2025-48828
Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100786 Invision Community - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-47916 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100791 CrushFTP - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-32102, CVE:CVE-2025-32103 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100792 Roundcube - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49113 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100793 XSS - Ontoggle Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100794
WordPress WooCommerce Plugin - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-47577
Log Block This is a New Detection
More flexible fallback handling — Custom Errors now support fetching assets returned with 4xx or 5xx status codes
Custom Errors can now fetch and store assets and error pages from your origin even if they are served with a 4xx or 5xx HTTP status code — previously, only 200 OK responses were allowed.
What’s new:
- You can now upload error pages and error assets that return error status codes (for example, 403, 500, 502, 503, 504) when fetched.
- These assets are stored and minified at the edge, so they can be reused across multiple Custom Error rules without triggering requests to the origin.
This is especially useful for retrieving error content or downtime banners from your backend when you can’t override the origin status code.
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.